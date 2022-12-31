ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
YAHOO!

City man charged in South End assault

Jan. 3—CUMBERLAND — A city man is awaiting trial on assault and reckless endangerment charges after he attempted to strangle a person in the 600 block of East First Street, according to Cumberland Police. William Thorne IV, 21, was taken into custody on an arrest warrant charging him...
CUMBERLAND, MD
YAHOO!

Police: Johnstown woman stabs man

Jan. 2—JOHNSTOWN, Pa. — A Johnstown woman was jailed Sunday, accused of stabbing a man when he ended their relationship, authorities said. Richland Township police charged Nefertiti Jameelah Whitlow, 29, of Oakhurst Homes, with aggravated assault, simple assault, terroristic threats and reckless endangerment. According to a complaint affidavit,...
JOHNSTOWN, PA
YAHOO!

Fugitive arrested in Barton area after fleeing from West Virginia police

Jan. 2—BARTON — A Westernport man wanted on attempted murder and robbery charges was arrested Saturday along with a Barton woman who was charged with helping him after he eluded police in West Virginia, according to the Allegany County Sheriff's Office. The sheriff's office and other local authorities...
BARTON, MD

