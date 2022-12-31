ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
worldboxingnews.net

Rival claims Gervonta Davis got knocked out in sparring

Gervonta Davis was knocked out in sparring by a super lightweight out of the top contenders, according to a rival who he’s already embroiled in a slanging match. Ivan Redkach remains relentless with his attacks and targeting of Davis after the pair fell out following a sparring session. On...
Boxing Scene

Mikaela Mayer-Christina Linardatou Lightweight Bout In Play

Mikaela Mayer has not given up in her quest to run it back with Alycia Baumgardner. Her first step towards fulfilling that goal is a meeting with the only fighter to hang a loss on the reigning unified junior lightweight champion. BoxingScene.com has learned that hard plans are in place...
Boxing Scene

Amanda Serrano vs. Erika Cruz - Undercard Information

As previously reported by BoxingScene.com, Amanda Serrano will face Erika Cruz in a Puerto Rico vs. Mexican battle for the Undisputed World Featherweight championship and Alycia Baumgardner takes on Elhem Mekhaled for the Undisputed World Super-Featherweight championship at Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden in New York on Saturday February 4, exclusively live worldwide on DAZN.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Boxing Scene

Riddick Bowe: Guys Are Not Going To Fury's Body, They Are Not Breaking Him Down

Former undisputed heavyweight champion Riddick Bowe believes he would have implemented the proper formula to defeat WBC champion Tyson Fury, who is currently the dominant big man of the heavyweight class. Over the course of the last few years, Fury has emerged as the top force. Fury catapulted to the...
MMAWeekly.com

Dana White and wife get into physical altercation in night club on NYE | Video

UFC president Dana White and his wife, Anne White, got into a physical altercation in a Cabo San Lucas nightclub on New Year’s Eve and the incident was caught on video. While ringing in the new year, White said something to his wife and she slapped him in response. White retaliated by slapping her back, twice.
The Comeback

Disgusting Dana White altercation video emerges

A shocking video of an ugly altercation on New Year’s Eve between longtime UFC President Dana White and his wife Anne White emerged on Monday. The altercation in question occurred at a nightclub in Cabo, Mexico between White and his wife, with both parties getting physical with each other. The video obtained by TMZ shows Read more... The post Disgusting Dana White altercation video emerges appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
TMZ.com

Bodybuilder Big Boy Guarantees Knockout Win Over Tito Ortiz, 'Retire His Ass!'

Bodybuilding star Big Boy -- who has millions of followers on social media -- is dead serious about boxing Tito Ortiz ... telling TMZ Sports he's gonna knock the ex-UFC legend into retirement!!!. The two sides have been jawing back-and-forth on the Internet recently ... with Ortiz claiming last month...
bjpenndotcom

Former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro reportedly staying at Jose Aldo’s home after fleeing Brazil

Sometimes life is stranger than fiction, as evidenced by Jose Aldo’s new housemate. ‘Junior’ recently wrapped up his MMA career in August at UFC 278 against Merab Dvalishvili. The Brazilian was hoping to get a title shot with a win, as he admitted he was disinterested in fighting for anything but championships. Aldo wound up coming up short by unanimous decision.
FLORIDA STATE
worldboxingnews.net

Boxing prodigy Vassilis Topalos,16, dies after catastrophic incident

Young boxing prodigy Vassilis Topalos – tipped to be a future professional world champion, died after a series of tragic circumstances left him in an intensive care unit. Topalos, just 16 years old and with European Youth honors to his name, suffered a catastrophic incident in mid-December. The Greek...
Boxing Scene

Derrick James Says Crawford Has ‘Uneducated Perspective’ of Himself in Spence Fight

If Terence Crawford is trying to keep his fight with Errol Spence Jr. alive, he is doing a poor job of it, according to Derek James. James, the longtime trainer of WBC, WBA, IBF welterweight champion Spence, recently weighed in on the fallout of a proposed undisputed welterweight showdown between his charge and Crawford, the WBO titlist. Crawford opted to fight David Avanesyan instead, stopping the Russian inside six rounds a few weeks ago at CHI Health Center in Crawford’s hometown of Omaha, Nebraska.
NEBRASKA STATE
Boxing Scene

Eimantas Stanionis-Vergil Ortiz To Headline March 18 DAZN Show In Texas

Vergil Ortiz Jr. will enjoy hometown advantage in an otherwise perceived 50-50 fight. BoxingScene.com has confirmed that a date and location was finalized for Ortiz’s mandatory challenge of WBA ‘Regular’ welterweight titlist Eimantas Stanionis. The highly anticipated clash will take place March 18 on DAZN from a venue to be determined in the Dallas-Fort Worth metropolitan area, minutes from Ortiz’s hometown of Grand Prairie, Texas.
FORT WORTH, TX
Boxing Scene

Warren on Hearn, Matchroom: ‘All I Keep Seeing Is Fighters Are Leaving Them’

Frank Warren thinks a fighter exodus is happening over at Eddie Hearn’s Matchroom. The Queensberry head has noticed that several of the fighters who were under contract with Hearn have left the promoter for Boxxer, the rival promotional company that has an exclusive output deal with Sky Sports. It is an ironic development, given that Hearn used to be the flagship promoter for Sky.
Boxing Scene

Shakur Stevenson Welcomes Frank Martin Showdown: “I Promise You I Will Fight Dude In A Heartbeat”

Sure Shakur Stevenson has yet to compete in the lightweight division but that hasn’t stopped the former Olympic silver medalist from scouting his competition. Officially, the 25-year-old pound-for-pound luminary ditched the super featherweight division after a failed attempt to make the 130-pound limit in his showdown against Robson Conceicao in 2022. With countless mouthwatering matchups standing before him, Stevenson (19-0, 9 KOs) plopped into a comfortable lush seat, pulled out his pen and paper, and took in the sights as both Frank Martin and Michel Rivera squared off.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Boxing Scene

WBC Prez Explains Further Details Regarding Plan For Transgender Category

Last week, the World Boxing Council generated plenty of headlines when the organization's president, Mauricio Sulaiman, revealed that the WBC was planning to create a new category for transgender boxers. Sulaiman cautions that a new category does not necessarily mean that a new world title will be created. The goal,...
Boxing Scene

Spence: I Don’t Believe in Tune-Ups; Fans Wanna See Me Fight the Best

Don’t expect to see Errol Spence Jr. mix it up with a stiff inside the ring anytime soon. The WBA, WBC, IBF 147-pound champion from Desoto, Texas, recently offered an encouraging personal manifesto of sorts as it relates to his fighting philosophy—and apparently it does not involve tomato cans, ham-and-eggers, walkovers, and stumblebums.
NEBRASKA STATE
Boxing Scene

Floyd Mayweather Still Aims To Have February Exhibition Fight in The UK

Former five division world champion Floyd Mayweather Jr. is still planning to have an exhibition fight next month - somewhere in the UK. Last year, the unbeaten boxer mentioned the possibility of fighting on UK soil in the month of February. Mayweather, 45-years-old, retired back in 2017, with a perfect...

Comments / 0

Community Policy