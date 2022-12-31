Read full article on original website
Related
worldboxingnews.net
Rival claims Gervonta Davis got knocked out in sparring
Gervonta Davis was knocked out in sparring by a super lightweight out of the top contenders, according to a rival who he’s already embroiled in a slanging match. Ivan Redkach remains relentless with his attacks and targeting of Davis after the pair fell out following a sparring session. On...
Watch: Russian MMA Fighter Brutally KO’s Opponent With Nasty Spinning Wheel Kick
ACA middleweight Beslan Ushukov stunned the crowd with a nasty spinning wheel kick win over Irwing Romero Machado. The 31-year-old earned a Performance of the Night bonus from the promotion. Middleweight Absolute Championship Akhmat fighter, Beslan Ushukov made headlines before Christmas after pulling off a vicious spinning wheel kick at...
Boxing Scene
Mikaela Mayer-Christina Linardatou Lightweight Bout In Play
Mikaela Mayer has not given up in her quest to run it back with Alycia Baumgardner. Her first step towards fulfilling that goal is a meeting with the only fighter to hang a loss on the reigning unified junior lightweight champion. BoxingScene.com has learned that hard plans are in place...
Boxing Scene
Amanda Serrano vs. Erika Cruz - Undercard Information
As previously reported by BoxingScene.com, Amanda Serrano will face Erika Cruz in a Puerto Rico vs. Mexican battle for the Undisputed World Featherweight championship and Alycia Baumgardner takes on Elhem Mekhaled for the Undisputed World Super-Featherweight championship at Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden in New York on Saturday February 4, exclusively live worldwide on DAZN.
Boxing Scene
Riddick Bowe: Guys Are Not Going To Fury's Body, They Are Not Breaking Him Down
Former undisputed heavyweight champion Riddick Bowe believes he would have implemented the proper formula to defeat WBC champion Tyson Fury, who is currently the dominant big man of the heavyweight class. Over the course of the last few years, Fury has emerged as the top force. Fury catapulted to the...
MMAWeekly.com
Dana White and wife get into physical altercation in night club on NYE | Video
UFC president Dana White and his wife, Anne White, got into a physical altercation in a Cabo San Lucas nightclub on New Year’s Eve and the incident was caught on video. While ringing in the new year, White said something to his wife and she slapped him in response. White retaliated by slapping her back, twice.
Disgusting Dana White altercation video emerges
A shocking video of an ugly altercation on New Year’s Eve between longtime UFC President Dana White and his wife Anne White emerged on Monday. The altercation in question occurred at a nightclub in Cabo, Mexico between White and his wife, with both parties getting physical with each other. The video obtained by TMZ shows Read more... The post Disgusting Dana White altercation video emerges appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
TMZ.com
Bodybuilder Big Boy Guarantees Knockout Win Over Tito Ortiz, 'Retire His Ass!'
Bodybuilding star Big Boy -- who has millions of followers on social media -- is dead serious about boxing Tito Ortiz ... telling TMZ Sports he's gonna knock the ex-UFC legend into retirement!!!. The two sides have been jawing back-and-forth on the Internet recently ... with Ortiz claiming last month...
Former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro reportedly staying at Jose Aldo’s home after fleeing Brazil
Sometimes life is stranger than fiction, as evidenced by Jose Aldo’s new housemate. ‘Junior’ recently wrapped up his MMA career in August at UFC 278 against Merab Dvalishvili. The Brazilian was hoping to get a title shot with a win, as he admitted he was disinterested in fighting for anything but championships. Aldo wound up coming up short by unanimous decision.
Boxing Scene
Eubank on Golovkin: Nobody Else That People Want To See Him Fight More Than Me!
Middleweight contender Chris Eubank Jr. is mapping out a hitlist for 2023, as he prepares to step into the ring in a few weeks. Eubank Jr. will fight former world champion Liam Smith on January 21 at the AO Arena in Manchester, live on Sky Sports Box Office. He feels...
Boxing Scene
Caleb Plant Believes He Has More Than Enough Power To Stop David Benavidez: "Don't Be Surprised"
The stars were seemingly aligned as Caleb Plant headed into his showdown against Canelo Alvarez in November of 2021. But while fame, fortune, and history awaited him, Plant (22-1, 13 KOs) would come up just short, losing a competitive bout via 11th-round stoppage. Viewed as a terrific all-around fighter, Plant...
worldboxingnews.net
Boxing prodigy Vassilis Topalos,16, dies after catastrophic incident
Young boxing prodigy Vassilis Topalos – tipped to be a future professional world champion, died after a series of tragic circumstances left him in an intensive care unit. Topalos, just 16 years old and with European Youth honors to his name, suffered a catastrophic incident in mid-December. The Greek...
Boxing Scene
Gervonta Davis: 'I'm In A Real Fight' With Hector Luis Garcia, He Looks Hungry & Wants My Spot
Gervonta Davis wants to make sure he doesn’t end up dealing with a trap fight when he faces Hector Luis Garcia on Saturday at the Capital One Arena in Washington D.C. on Showtime pay-per-view. Davis (27-0, 25 KOs) has a date arranged with Ryan Garcia later this year for...
Boxing Scene
Derrick James Says Crawford Has ‘Uneducated Perspective’ of Himself in Spence Fight
If Terence Crawford is trying to keep his fight with Errol Spence Jr. alive, he is doing a poor job of it, according to Derek James. James, the longtime trainer of WBC, WBA, IBF welterweight champion Spence, recently weighed in on the fallout of a proposed undisputed welterweight showdown between his charge and Crawford, the WBO titlist. Crawford opted to fight David Avanesyan instead, stopping the Russian inside six rounds a few weeks ago at CHI Health Center in Crawford’s hometown of Omaha, Nebraska.
Boxing Scene
Eimantas Stanionis-Vergil Ortiz To Headline March 18 DAZN Show In Texas
Vergil Ortiz Jr. will enjoy hometown advantage in an otherwise perceived 50-50 fight. BoxingScene.com has confirmed that a date and location was finalized for Ortiz’s mandatory challenge of WBA ‘Regular’ welterweight titlist Eimantas Stanionis. The highly anticipated clash will take place March 18 on DAZN from a venue to be determined in the Dallas-Fort Worth metropolitan area, minutes from Ortiz’s hometown of Grand Prairie, Texas.
Boxing Scene
Warren on Hearn, Matchroom: ‘All I Keep Seeing Is Fighters Are Leaving Them’
Frank Warren thinks a fighter exodus is happening over at Eddie Hearn’s Matchroom. The Queensberry head has noticed that several of the fighters who were under contract with Hearn have left the promoter for Boxxer, the rival promotional company that has an exclusive output deal with Sky Sports. It is an ironic development, given that Hearn used to be the flagship promoter for Sky.
Boxing Scene
Shakur Stevenson Welcomes Frank Martin Showdown: “I Promise You I Will Fight Dude In A Heartbeat”
Sure Shakur Stevenson has yet to compete in the lightweight division but that hasn’t stopped the former Olympic silver medalist from scouting his competition. Officially, the 25-year-old pound-for-pound luminary ditched the super featherweight division after a failed attempt to make the 130-pound limit in his showdown against Robson Conceicao in 2022. With countless mouthwatering matchups standing before him, Stevenson (19-0, 9 KOs) plopped into a comfortable lush seat, pulled out his pen and paper, and took in the sights as both Frank Martin and Michel Rivera squared off.
Boxing Scene
WBC Prez Explains Further Details Regarding Plan For Transgender Category
Last week, the World Boxing Council generated plenty of headlines when the organization's president, Mauricio Sulaiman, revealed that the WBC was planning to create a new category for transgender boxers. Sulaiman cautions that a new category does not necessarily mean that a new world title will be created. The goal,...
Boxing Scene
Spence: I Don’t Believe in Tune-Ups; Fans Wanna See Me Fight the Best
Don’t expect to see Errol Spence Jr. mix it up with a stiff inside the ring anytime soon. The WBA, WBC, IBF 147-pound champion from Desoto, Texas, recently offered an encouraging personal manifesto of sorts as it relates to his fighting philosophy—and apparently it does not involve tomato cans, ham-and-eggers, walkovers, and stumblebums.
Boxing Scene
Floyd Mayweather Still Aims To Have February Exhibition Fight in The UK
Former five division world champion Floyd Mayweather Jr. is still planning to have an exhibition fight next month - somewhere in the UK. Last year, the unbeaten boxer mentioned the possibility of fighting on UK soil in the month of February. Mayweather, 45-years-old, retired back in 2017, with a perfect...
Comments / 0