Upper Marlboro, MD

In the Water Basketball Battle Championships

By Brandy Flores
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16bmCD_0jzKGR7M00

MARLBORO M.d. (DC News Now) – The 2022 In the Water Basketball tournament took place at the Show Place Arena in Upper Marlboro, Maryland. In the girls’ championship game, Gwynn Park defeated Theodore Roosevelt 62-20.

For the boys’ championship game, Theodore Roosevelt defeated Eleanor Roosevelt 65-62. The Rough Riders stay undefeated and move to 10-0 on the season.

