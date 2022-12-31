In the Water Basketball Battle Championships

MARLBORO M.d. (DC News Now) – The 2022 In the Water Basketball tournament took place at the Show Place Arena in Upper Marlboro, Maryland. In the girls’ championship game, Gwynn Park defeated Theodore Roosevelt 62-20.

For the boys’ championship game, Theodore Roosevelt defeated Eleanor Roosevelt 65-62. The Rough Riders stay undefeated and move to 10-0 on the season.

