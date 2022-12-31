ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moscow, ID

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
YAHOO!

Idaho killings suspect Bryan Kohberger waives extradition

A suspect arrested in connection with the slayings of four University of Idaho students waived an extradition hearing in Pennsylvania on Tuesday and will be brought to Idaho to face murder charges. Appearing before a judge in Monroe County, Pa., the suspect, Bryan Kohberger, waived extradition so the case can...
MOSCOW, ID
YAHOO!

Fentanyl pill related drug arrest occurred on New Year's weekend

St. Cloud Police announced on New Years Eve that they arrested a man in possession of 200 "Perc 30" (fentanyl). On Friday at 8:44 a.m., officers were sent to a gun complaint in the 300 Block of 14th Ave Southeast. Initial reports were that a male was outside in that area pointing a handgun at an occupied moving vehicle. Upon arrival officers located the suspect, later identified as Craig Lamar Hortman, 53, from St. Cloud, walking in the area.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
YAHOO!

'Person of interest' arrested in deaths of Mount Dora couple

MOUNT DORA – Police on Tuesday named the elderly couple slain in their Waterman Village Home on Saturday and also announced the arrest of “a person of interest” who was found driving the couple's car in another state. The couple was identified as 83-year-old Darrell Getman and...
MOUNT DORA, FL
YAHOO!

Police: Man assaulted another man outside Olyphant bar

Jan. 3—A Lovettsville, Virginia, man assaulted another man outside an Olyphant bar early on New Year's Day, leaving the victim with a broken leg and other injuries, borough police said. Brian Hambley, 25, faces aggravated and simple assault and harassment charges after the incident Sunday outside The Bar and...
OLYPHANT, PA
YAHOO!

Police call deaths of elderly Mount Dora couple 'suspicious in nature'

MOUNT DORA — An elderly married couple were killed Saturday in their home at the Waterman Village retirement community, police said in a Sunday afternoon press conference. “…with a heavy heart I am announcing the untimely death of a couple of our residents,” said Mike Gibson, interim police chief.
MOUNT DORA, FL
YAHOO!

Wanted in Berks: January 1, 2023

Jan. 1----Jeffrey Hummel, 47, who last known address was in the 200 block of Whiteoak Street, Kutztown, is wanted on criminal trespass charges. Police said that on Nov. 7, Hummel was seen on surveillance video in the victim's bedroom looking through her jewelry box. Hummel was supposed to be working on a window in the living room while she was away.
BERKS COUNTY, PA
YAHOO!

One dead after 'officer-involved shooting' in Bath Twp.

BATH TOWNSHIP - One person is dead after an "officer-involved" shooting that occurred Monday in Bath Township, according to the Michigan State Police. The state police are investigating the incident, which "occurred approx. 2 pm today in the Dutch Hills Trailer Park located at 16400 Upton Rd," according to a message posted to the Michigan State Police First District Twitter account shortly after 5 p.m. "One subject deceased. The investigation is ongoing. No further details will be released at this time."
BATH TOWNSHIP, MI
YAHOO!

Throop woman arrested on drug charges

Jan. 3—A Throop woman faces charges after investigators say she sold crystal methamphetamine from her home. Mariah Ann Brelish, 29, 915 Sanderson Ave., was taken into custody Monday when members of the Lackawanna County Drug Task Force searched her home, seizing suspected crystal meth along with drug paraphernalia and $110 in cash, police said.
THROOP, PA
YAHOO!

Palouse's first baby of 2023 born at Pullman

Jan. 3—After a full day of New Year's celebrations and fun, Christopher James Elliott made way into the world early Monday morning at Pullman Regional Hospital. Born at 12:17 a.m. Jan. 2, Christopher was the first baby born on the Palouse in 2023. His parents are Jennifer and Duane Elliott, both of Pullman.
PULLMAN, WA
YAHOO!

Big Island police looking for man who may have been hit by truck

Jan. 1—Hawaii island police are looking for a pedestrian who may have been hit by a truck Friday evening in Hawaiian Beaches. At around 9:30 p.m. Puna patrol officers responded to the intersection area of Kahakai Boulevard and Kaku Street, in Hawaiian Beaches, for a reported disturbance, the Hawaii Police Department reported today.
HAWAIIAN BEACHES, HI

Comments / 0

Community Policy