ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenville, NC

Workweek: Brohawn retiring from Orthopaedics East & Sports Medicine Center

By The Daily Reflector
The Daily Reflector
The Daily Reflector
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hrWUM_0jzKFdiz00

After more than 40 years in health care, Michael Brohawn is announcing his retirement from Orthopaedics East & Sports Medicine Center, effective Jan. 12.

Brohawn began his career while in high school at the then-Pitt County Memorial Hospital in Greenville. Following his graduation from N.C. State in industrial (systems) engineering, Brohawn worked in various leadership roles for health care institutions including Indian River Memorial Hospital in Vero Beach, Florida, Kaiser Permanente of North Carolina, Wake Emergency Physicians (Raleigh, NC), The Emergency Group in Honolulu, Hawaii, and, most recently, with Orthopaedics East & Sports Medicine Center in his hometown of Greenville.

Brohawn’s career and leadership contributions to the health care field have been recognized by his peers and organizations alike. He has served as the state president of the NC Medical Group Management Association (NCMGMA) and the chairman of the Eastern Section of the Medical Group Management Association (MGMA).

In 2009, he was recognized by MGMA as the national Legislative Liaison of the Year and by NCMGMA as Administrator of the Year.

Brohawn and his wife, Margie, plan to retire in Greenville. Both have a love for traveling and new adventures. They are excited to continue their explorations.

Orthopaedics East & Sports Medicine Center specializes in comprehensive orthopedic and musculoskeletal care, from joint replacement and regenerative treatments to advanced diagnostics and physical therapy.

Trillium to support children in foster care

Trillium Health Resources is encouraging North Carolina licensed child placement agencies to apply for funding to hire staff that can recuit new families interested in providing supportive home for children with high-demand needs.

Eligible in-network and out-of-network providers that are already enrolled in NC Tracks can apply at https://bit.ly/3Buxi2Z.

“Every child deserves a safe and loving home,” Adrienne Beatty, Trillium’s director of network development, said. “We want to be sure the families in our communities feel supported in providing that home.”

The added focus on developing and expanding services allows better coverage of children with complex needs including wraparound supports. These supports include professionals, family members and community partners working together to address the individual needs of a child.

The care team approach ensures a child has the services and support needed for a healthy, happy childhood.

The children and young adults in need of more options include Trillium members who are also involved with the Department of Social Services, Department of Juvenile Justice, or who may be in transition between living arrangements.

Funding will cover the costs of local staff positions in Trillium’s 28-county region. Additional staff will then recruit and develop new families to provide supportive homes for these children. Providers should be dedicated to recruiting and developing culturally appropriate and diverse families to provide professional parenting, kinship care, enhanced levels of therapeutic foster care, Intensive Alternative Family Treatment (IAFT), Alternative Family Living (AFL) for children and adults, and private residence respite.

Trillium encourages all eligible providers to apply for multiple areas of funding, but only one provider will be selected for each defined area of funding. Find additional information on the request for application at TrilliumHealthResources.org/For-Providers/Request-Opportunities.

Arts council names grant recipients

The Pitt County Arts Council at Emerge has announced the recipients of the Artist Support Grants and the Grassroots Grants.

The Artist Support Grant, made possible by the North Carolina Arts Council, was created to provide direct support to individual artists. The initiative will fund professional artists to enhance their skills and abilities to create work or to improve their business operations and capacity to bring their work to new audiences. The Pitt County Arts Council at Emerge will grant a total of $16,000 to selected artists within a six county region. The recipients for the 2022-23 year are:

Visual Arts: Curtis Baines of Wilson County, Rachel Barnes of Wilson County, Julienne Beblo of Pitt County, Megan Ellison of Pitt County, Robin Haller of Pitt County, Aaron Hines of Pitt County, Frank Johnson of Wilson County, Stuart Kent of Pitt County, Jerome De Perlinghi of Wilson County, Borim Song of Pitt CountyDance: Nora Parker of Pitt CountyScreenplay: Marilynn Barner Anselmi of Nash CountyMusic: Robert Tillery of Pitt County, Tharyn Wiley of Wilson CountyLiterary: Nathan Black of Pitt County, LaRonnieca Maye of Pitt County, Sienna Morgan of Nash County, John Rood of Wilson County

Grassroots Arts Project Grants are made possible by the North Carolina Arts Council and disbursed to each county by their local arts council. Nonprofit organizations who implement arts projects in Pitt County may apply for the Grassroots Arts Project Grant. A total of nearly $30,000 will be granted to chosen Pitt County organizations to implement community programming. The recipients for the 2022-2023 year are:

Greenville Theatre Arts CenterEastern NC Dance FoundationFarmville Community Arts CouncilGreenville Choral SocietyCity of Greenville Recreation and ParksGreenville Museum of ArtHeartoscope Inc.Pitt County SchoolsUnnatural Resources Institute

The arts council is a nonprofit organization dedicated to enhancing the quality of life in Pitt County by promoting artists and arts organizations, educating through the arts, and making the arts accessible to the entire community.

The council was founded in 2000 as Emerge Gallery. It has since grown in its role to being the local arts council for Pitt County, as well as in its size encompassing over 8000 square feet in a historic building in the heart of downtown Greenville.

In 2009, Emerge became the Pitt County Arts Council focusing on supporting all the arts throughout the county, working with countywide arts organizations, municipalities and Pitt County Schools. For more information, please visit our website at www.pittcountyarts.org, email info@pittcountyarts.org, or call 551-6947.

Visit Emerge Tuesday thru Friday from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m., Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Sunday from 1– 4 p.m.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
carolinacoastonline.com

First county baby of 2023 arrives

— Johanna and Kyle Riley of Havelock had not planned on being the parents of the first baby of 2023 for Carteret County, but that’s the way it played out Jan. 1 when their son, Mason Franklin Riley, arrived at 12:41 a.m. at Carteret Health Care in Morehead City.
MOREHEAD CITY, NC
WNCT

New Year brings first new ENC babies to the world 💓

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Eastern North Carolina welcomed at least two New Year’s Day babies who just couldn’t wait to get a jump on 2023. The newest member of the Braddy family really couldn’t wait to get 2023 started. Kaitlyn and James Braddy of Washington welcomed Owen to the world at ECU Health Medical Center. […]
WASHINGTON, NC
WNCT

Local community garden in Greenville to have MLK Day of Service

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Time to bring new plants into the new year. On January 16, the Greenville Community Garden and Orchard will hold an event that will allow volunteers to give general maintenance in the garden and orchard. The event is celebrating Martin Luther King Jr. as a day of service. The event will […]
GREENVILLE, NC
WNCT

New Uptown Greenville parking regulations now in effect

The new Uptown Greenville parking regulations we've been talking about leading up to 2023 are now in effect. New Uptown Greenville parking regulations now in …. The new Uptown Greenville parking regulations we've been talking about leading up to 2023 are now in effect. Mega Millions prize climbs to $785...
GREENVILLE, NC
newbernnow.com

Board of Aldermen Approve Salary Increase, City Employees Still Underpaid

The City of New Bern hired Piedmont Triad Regional Council (PTRC) to conduct a market salary study of their workforce in February 2022 and it continued through until this the first week in December. The study compared the city’s pay scale with benchmark cities that included Clayton, Craven County, Goldsboro, Greenville, Havelock, Jacksonville, Kinston, Morehead City, Pitt County, Rocky Mount, Statesville, Wake County, Washington, Wilmington, Wilson, and Greenville Util. Com.
NEW BERN, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

Food program offers $500 for older adults

EASTERN NC — People over the age of 60 may find a bit of relief in the new year through a region-wide food assistance program. The Eastern Carolina Council Area Agency on Aging (ECCAAA) is now providing $500 reimbursements for food items. According to the agency's website, seniors aged...
CARTERET COUNTY, NC
jocoreport.com

Arts Council Of Wayne County Names Interim Executive Director

GOLDSBORO – The Arts Council of Wayne County has announced the appointment of Jack Kannan as its Interim Executive Director. Kannan is well known in our community, having been a successful Executive Director of multiple other non-profit organizations. He brings to the role successes with major gift campaigns, community engagement and staff development. He will assume this responsibility effective immediately as he works to bring stability to the operations and funding model of our Arts Council.
WAYNE COUNTY, NC
WITN

Two fires within four days erupt in Beaufort County neighborhood

BEAUFORT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Two fires have broken out in less than a week just three blocks apart in Beaufort County. On New Year’s Eve day, a couple lost their belongings and three dogs to a fire that started in the kitchen of their home in the Rosedale subdivision off of Highway 264 outside of Washington.
BEAUFORT COUNTY, NC
WNCT

Two injured, one seriously, in early-morning house fire

An early-morning house fire injured two people, one seriously, Monday in Lenoir County. Two injured, one seriously, in early-morning house …. An early-morning house fire injured two people, one seriously, Monday in Lenoir County. Mega Millions prize climbs to $785 million, is 6th …. An estimated $785 million Mega Millions...
LENOIR COUNTY, NC
WNCT

Doggie Pre-Adoption event coming to Greenville

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Wouldn’t your home look more awesome with a new doggie? On January 30, The Humane Society of Eastern Carolina will be holding the Doggie Pre-Adoption event at First Street Place Apartments. The event will have the Humane Society of Eastern Carolina bring a bunch of dogs to the apartments in hopes […]
GREENVILLE, NC
WITN

Driver trapped in vehicle following Pitt County accident

PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) -One person was trapped in his pickup and had to be rescued after an accident with a tractor-trailer that sent both vehicles down an embankment in Pitt County. The Red Oak Community Rural Fire Department says the accident happened around 4:00 p.m. Tuesday at mile marker...
PITT COUNTY, NC
WNCT

Local Highway Patrol Trooper discovers he has cancer

NC State Highway Patrol Trooper Zach Martin discovered that he has Ewing Sarcoma, a cancer that is similar to lymphoma and bone cancer. He has seen an outpouring of community support and he and his family are hoping for the best. Local Highway Patrol Trooper discovers he has cancer. NC...
GREENVILLE, NC
neusenews.com

Be the voice of a child; Become a volunteer Guardian Ad Litem

Do you ever watch the news or hear about challenges in our community and think, “I wish there was something I could do to make a difference?” Well, there is!. The Guardian ad Litem (GAL) program is seeking more volunteers who are willing to advocate for abused and neglected children in court. When the Department of Social Services files a petition with the court alleging abuse or neglect of a child, the Judge appoints a volunteer Guardian ad Litem (GAL) Child Advocate to represent the child’s best interests.
GREENE COUNTY, NC
FOX Carolina

Missing Greenville Woman

Defensive lineman Bryan Bresee announced on Instagram his plans to enter the 2023 draft. Harvest Hope Food Bank on White Horse Road reopened it's doors to clients today after a burst pipe caused extensive water damage to their facility. Asheville Water Crisis Response. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. The West...
GREENVILLE, SC
neusenews.com

Lenoir County marriages

The following couples were married in Lenoir County:. 11/17, Crystal Paige Sandoval to Eulogio Galicia Sanchez. 10/31, Jennifer Denise Ammons to Reston Lee Kirkman. 11/08, Stevem Ernest Hughes to Edna Earlene Buchan. 11/09, Austin Daniel Price to Emily Grace Wiederkehr. 11/16, Tiphani Ambrose Harris Avila to Elizabeth Diane McKeel. 11/21,...
LENOIR COUNTY, NC
newbernnow.com

City of New Bern and Craven County Public Notices – Dec. 30, 2022

NOTICE OF OFFER TO PURCHASE REAL PROPERTY: 115 Hillmont Road. NOTICE OF AN OFFER TO PURCHASE REAL PROPERTY OWNED BY THE CITY NEW BERN AND CRAVEN COUNTY BEING ADVERTISED PURSUANT TO §§160-269 AND 153A-l76 OF THE N.C. GENERAL STATUTES. TAKE NOTICE that the City of New Bern and...
NEW BERN, NC
roanoke-chowannewsherald.com

Ahoskie awards Building Reuse Grant for Main Street restaurant

AHOSKIE – A local entrepreneur will receive a Rural Building Reuse Program grant from the Town of Ahoskie to aid in his plans to open and operate a restaurant on Main Street. The Ahoskie Town Council approved a $12,200 grant for Leroy Douglas at their Dec. 13 meeting. The...
AHOSKIE, NC
FOX8 News

North Carolina police looking for suspects after gazebo destroyed

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — Kinston police have identified the suspects involved in the destruction of the gazebo at Holloway Park on Dec. 31. Police are classifying the incident as a hit-and-run and believe juveniles were involved. Investigators said they were in a white Chevrolet Tahoe or Surburban at the time of the incident. Police responded […]
KINSTON, NC
The Daily Reflector

The Daily Reflector

Greenville, NC
2K+
Followers
3K+
Post
429K+
Views
ABOUT

The Daily Reflector has been a vital part of the life of Greenville, Pitt County, and eastern North Carolina for more than a century. The company was founded in 1882 by David Jordan Whichard and Julian R. Whichard, who bought the printing equipment from the proprietor of The Express, for whom they once worked. Moving the equipment into their mother's one-room schoolhouse, the brothers began their own weekly newspaper, The Eastern Reflector. In 1885, David Jordan Whichard became sole owner and publisher of The Reflector, beginning daily publication December 10, 1884.

 https://www.reflector.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy