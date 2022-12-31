Workweek: Brohawn retiring from Orthopaedics East & Sports Medicine Center

After more than 40 years in health care, Michael Brohawn is announcing his retirement from Orthopaedics East & Sports Medicine Center, effective Jan. 12.

Brohawn began his career while in high school at the then-Pitt County Memorial Hospital in Greenville. Following his graduation from N.C. State in industrial (systems) engineering, Brohawn worked in various leadership roles for health care institutions including Indian River Memorial Hospital in Vero Beach, Florida, Kaiser Permanente of North Carolina, Wake Emergency Physicians (Raleigh, NC), The Emergency Group in Honolulu, Hawaii, and, most recently, with Orthopaedics East & Sports Medicine Center in his hometown of Greenville.

Brohawn’s career and leadership contributions to the health care field have been recognized by his peers and organizations alike. He has served as the state president of the NC Medical Group Management Association (NCMGMA) and the chairman of the Eastern Section of the Medical Group Management Association (MGMA).

In 2009, he was recognized by MGMA as the national Legislative Liaison of the Year and by NCMGMA as Administrator of the Year.

Brohawn and his wife, Margie, plan to retire in Greenville. Both have a love for traveling and new adventures. They are excited to continue their explorations.

Orthopaedics East & Sports Medicine Center specializes in comprehensive orthopedic and musculoskeletal care, from joint replacement and regenerative treatments to advanced diagnostics and physical therapy.

Trillium to support children in foster care

Trillium Health Resources is encouraging North Carolina licensed child placement agencies to apply for funding to hire staff that can recuit new families interested in providing supportive home for children with high-demand needs.

Eligible in-network and out-of-network providers that are already enrolled in NC Tracks can apply at https://bit.ly/3Buxi2Z.

“Every child deserves a safe and loving home,” Adrienne Beatty, Trillium’s director of network development, said. “We want to be sure the families in our communities feel supported in providing that home.”

The added focus on developing and expanding services allows better coverage of children with complex needs including wraparound supports. These supports include professionals, family members and community partners working together to address the individual needs of a child.

The care team approach ensures a child has the services and support needed for a healthy, happy childhood.

The children and young adults in need of more options include Trillium members who are also involved with the Department of Social Services, Department of Juvenile Justice, or who may be in transition between living arrangements.

Funding will cover the costs of local staff positions in Trillium’s 28-county region. Additional staff will then recruit and develop new families to provide supportive homes for these children. Providers should be dedicated to recruiting and developing culturally appropriate and diverse families to provide professional parenting, kinship care, enhanced levels of therapeutic foster care, Intensive Alternative Family Treatment (IAFT), Alternative Family Living (AFL) for children and adults, and private residence respite.

Trillium encourages all eligible providers to apply for multiple areas of funding, but only one provider will be selected for each defined area of funding. Find additional information on the request for application at TrilliumHealthResources.org/For-Providers/Request-Opportunities.

Arts council names grant recipients

The Pitt County Arts Council at Emerge has announced the recipients of the Artist Support Grants and the Grassroots Grants.

The Artist Support Grant, made possible by the North Carolina Arts Council, was created to provide direct support to individual artists. The initiative will fund professional artists to enhance their skills and abilities to create work or to improve their business operations and capacity to bring their work to new audiences. The Pitt County Arts Council at Emerge will grant a total of $16,000 to selected artists within a six county region. The recipients for the 2022-23 year are:

Visual Arts: Curtis Baines of Wilson County, Rachel Barnes of Wilson County, Julienne Beblo of Pitt County, Megan Ellison of Pitt County, Robin Haller of Pitt County, Aaron Hines of Pitt County, Frank Johnson of Wilson County, Stuart Kent of Pitt County, Jerome De Perlinghi of Wilson County, Borim Song of Pitt CountyDance: Nora Parker of Pitt CountyScreenplay: Marilynn Barner Anselmi of Nash CountyMusic: Robert Tillery of Pitt County, Tharyn Wiley of Wilson CountyLiterary: Nathan Black of Pitt County, LaRonnieca Maye of Pitt County, Sienna Morgan of Nash County, John Rood of Wilson County

Grassroots Arts Project Grants are made possible by the North Carolina Arts Council and disbursed to each county by their local arts council. Nonprofit organizations who implement arts projects in Pitt County may apply for the Grassroots Arts Project Grant. A total of nearly $30,000 will be granted to chosen Pitt County organizations to implement community programming. The recipients for the 2022-2023 year are:

Greenville Theatre Arts CenterEastern NC Dance FoundationFarmville Community Arts CouncilGreenville Choral SocietyCity of Greenville Recreation and ParksGreenville Museum of ArtHeartoscope Inc.Pitt County SchoolsUnnatural Resources Institute

The arts council is a nonprofit organization dedicated to enhancing the quality of life in Pitt County by promoting artists and arts organizations, educating through the arts, and making the arts accessible to the entire community.

The council was founded in 2000 as Emerge Gallery. It has since grown in its role to being the local arts council for Pitt County, as well as in its size encompassing over 8000 square feet in a historic building in the heart of downtown Greenville.

In 2009, Emerge became the Pitt County Arts Council focusing on supporting all the arts throughout the county, working with countywide arts organizations, municipalities and Pitt County Schools. For more information, please visit our website at www.pittcountyarts.org, email info@pittcountyarts.org, or call 551-6947.

Visit Emerge Tuesday thru Friday from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m., Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Sunday from 1– 4 p.m.