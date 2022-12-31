ECU Notes: Researcher breaks barriers with HIV-positive women

One thread that ECU health sciences researchers keep pulling to unravel the heavy burden of chronic disease in eastern North Carolina is disconnectedness.

Many of the people with the greatest need are in a place of need because of lack — lack of opportunity and lack of resources. Most importantly, a lack of connection.

Courtney Caiola, an assistant professor of nursing and researcher focusing on women and HIV, said that the HIV epidemic has made an insidious shift, from largely affecting urban populations in the epidemic’s early days to now having taken root in rural and underserved regions — and eastern North Carolina has become a ready refuge for the disease.

The National Institute of Nursing Research has funded one of Caiola’s research projects that aims to find how best to communicate with women living with HIV in rural settings, particularly for those without reliable access to high-speed internet connectivity.

“If (patients) are engaged in care and taking medications, they often live long, healthy lives. But the issue is that regionally, the epidemic has shifted from more urban areas to more rural areas, and specifically the South,” Caiola said.

Her study is broken into three distinct phases. First researchers will interview a small cohort of women living with HIV to determine what their challenges are to engaging in care and sticking to a treatment regimen. This initial feedback will inform surveys that will be given to larger groups of women, which is where Caiola and her team are now. The third phase will have focus groups in rural communities to evaluate the effectiveness of planned messaging to women who might be on the fence about seeking treatment or who need a little extra encouragement to take medications and follow health promoting behaviors.

Caiola said she is fighting an uphill battle, one complicated with social mores and community stigma for residents of rural and underserved area who are diagnosed with HIV.

“The epidemic has changed over the years, in good ways,” Caiola said. “People living with HIV are living really well now, but women living with HIV in the South have some of the highest rates of HIV infection but the lowest rates of viral suppression, which means that they’re not engaged in care.”

Caiola said that cultural barriers and social stigma often prevent many women in the region from seeking care. While a woman in a more urban setting might be able to visit an HIV clinic with little fear of disclosing her HIV status, that isn’t the case when community members know which clinics serve patients living with HIV. Also, a simple lack of knowledge of how the virus is transmitted continues to stigmatize those who are living with HIV.

“Where people sit. Being given plastic plates as opposed to everybody else eating off a regular plate when you go to a community event, those kinds of things. There are still very overt, stigmatizing experiences that are not founded in fact,” Caiola said.

Caiola’s work partners with an outreach and research project spearheaded by Leigh Atherton, an associate professor in the College of Allied Health Science’s Department of Addictions and Rehabilitation Studies. The project seeks to find ways to prevent the spread of HIV in rural North Carolina by encouraging those in high-risk substance use groups to seek treatment for their addictions. Atherton’s team partners with community-based HIV outreach groups and supplements testing supplies, which puts his counselors in direct contact with at-risk populations.

“We provide them additional resources to get testing supplies, which increases HIV and hepatitis C testing availability by providing the resources. That brings the substance use treatment and a brief addiction intervention to the process, which allows us to link and coordinate HIV and hepatitis C treatment with addictions treatment,” Atherton said.

Like Caiola’s research, the goal of Atherton’s program is to find new ways of identifying the most at-risk members of underserved communities to reduce harm on all levels.

One of the highest hurdles to clear for researchers focused on HIV treatment and prevention in North Carolina is getting enough people to participate in the research. Caiola and her team have been hampered to the point of having to broaden their research to include other states in order to find the 200 participants they hope to gather. She has partnered with researchers at Vanderbilt University in Tennessee and Temple University in Pennsylvania.

“There’s something called courtesy stigma. A lot of women with HIV are mothers and they don’t want the stigma that they might experience to be passed on to their kids, so they tend to keep very low profiles and be a bit socially isolated,” Caiola said, which necessitated her team partnering with multiple other HIV researchers in North Carolina and other states.

ECU wins national walking challenge

East Carolina University students, faculty and staff put one foot in front of the other on their way to winning a national walking challenge in October.

A total of 263 Pirates walked or ran a combined 986.27 miles in the virtual one-day contest on Oct. 3. It was the first time that ECU won the walking challenge.

“Each university that participated had the option to do it either in person or virtually. We decided to do it virtually,” said Dr. Katrina DuBose, coordinator of ECU’s Exercise is Medicine On Campus initiative (EIMOC) and director of the ECU Activity Promotion Laboratory in the College of Health and Human Performance.

Participants tracked the number of steps they took and recorded them using a QR code to add to ECU’s activity count. Everyone was entered into a drawing for free EIMOC T-shirts.

While many colleges and universities have EIMOC initiatives, seven universities participated in the event. Most were from the Big Ten Conference, DuBose said.

“This event occurs yearly, and the goal is to promote and support an active lifestyle among those who go to school and work on a college campus,” she said.

The group hosted an Exercise for PeeDee’s Sake event in November in the ECU Student Recreation Center, where students could play corn hole, can jam, spike ball, basketball and four square, take cycling, yoga or full body workout classes, or do simple movements like jumping jacks, lunges and squats.

“The event had different activities that students can do to be physically active,” DuBose said.

EIMOC has events throughout the year. Follow it on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook.