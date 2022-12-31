Nonprofit Place of Hope Inc. builds new house for family in West Palm Beach

Silvia Montenegro and her two adopted young sons, Dacarri and Javarri, are ringing in the new year with a new place to call home in West Palm Beach.

It’s all thanks to the local nonprofit Place of Hope Inc.

When Montenegro first bought her home seven years ago, it was in dire need of repairs.

“I was able to foster nine kids in that home and it represented a lot of things but I knew at some point it was going to have to go,” she said.

Fortunately Place of Hope Inc. put her in touch with local contractor Robert Burrage, CEO and president of RWB Construction Management. But he discovered the 1930s home was beyond repair.

“It was bad enough where we were concerned to put her back in here. It was going to fall down. We pulled back the stucco and we pulled back the plaster and there were no studs left,” Burrage said.

Burrage was left with no other option but to demolish and rebuild.

“There’s no better joy in the world than being able to give back,” Burrage said. “I didn’t come from a lot and I’ve worked very hard for what I have, and the opportunity to be a part of this was more important.”

Four months later Montenegro was given keys to a brand new mortgage-free home.

“It’s a new chapter it’s a new season for our family and I’m just really excited for what doors this is opening for the three of us,” Montenegro said.

