Michigan State football WR Jayden Reed receives NFL Draft combine invite

Jayden Reed has been a star wide receiver in the Michigan State offense for almost three seasons, and now, the star wideout is looking to make a name for himself in the National Football League.

The first step towards getting drafted in the NFL Draft is a strong performance at the NFL scouting combine, which Reed just received an invite to.

Contact/Follow us @The SpartansWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Michigan state news, notes, and opinion. You can also follow Cory Linsner on Twitter @Cory_Linsner.