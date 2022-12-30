ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Lansing, MI

Michigan State football WR Jayden Reed receives NFL Draft combine invite

By Cory Linsner
 3 days ago
Jayden Reed has been a star wide receiver in the Michigan State offense for almost three seasons, and now, the star wideout is looking to make a name for himself in the National Football League.

The first step towards getting drafted in the NFL Draft is a strong performance at the NFL scouting combine, which Reed just received an invite to.

