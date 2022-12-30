ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WATCH: Highlights from Michigan State basketball's nonconference slate

By Cory Linsner
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
Michigan State has concluded its nonconference schedule, finishing with an 8-3 record in the nonconference slate. An impressive start to the 2022-23 campaign has fans confident in Tom Izzo’s vision for his team. The Spartans picked up several big wins in their nonconference slate, which came with some unforgettable moments.

Watch the highlights, and some of the best moments from MSU’s nonconference schedule via Michigan State basketball’s Twitter:

