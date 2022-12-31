High school basketball: No. 16 John Marshall makes statement, captures Chick-fil-A Classic title with 68-55 win over No. 7 Wheeler

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - An Atlanta Falcons practice squad member accused of attacking a police officer is expected to appear in front of a judge Monday morning. According to Atlanta Police, an officer saw Cameron Batson’s pickup truck speeding and failing to maintain its line. The officer stopped the truck on I-75 North at the Northside Drive exit. After a sobriety test, the officer attempted to arrest Batson. Batson fought with the officer. The officer fired his gun, but no one was hit. Batson got back in his truck and tried to drive away. He crashed near Northside Drive and Echota Drive, continuing to escape on foot.

ATLANTA, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO