High school basketball: No. 16 John Marshall makes statement, captures Chick-fil-A Classic title with 68-55 win over No. 7 Wheeler

4 Amazing Burger Places in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
Long Range Weather Advisory Issued For Emergency Flood situation for Southern California with Second Atmospheric RiverSouthern California Weather ForceCalifornia State
Never on Sunday: The Rose Bowl parade is held on January 2 whenever New Year's Day falls on the first day of the weekCheryl E PrestonPasadena, CA
Tulane Makes Epic Comeback to Stun No. 10 USC in Cotton Bowl ClassicLarry LeaseLos Angeles, CA
The Los Angeles Serial Killer Who Evaded Capture For 22 YearsMatt LillywhiteLos Angeles, CA
Former VCU Basketball player Willie Taylor dies at 42
During Taylor's first season with VCU in 2000-2021, he led the team to a 16-14 record, beginning a 22-year streak of winning seasons that is still active today.
Ohio State Player Has 1-Word Message For Peach Bowl Refs
The year didn't end well for Ohio State, as the Buckeyes squandered a 14-point lead in Saturday's 42-41 Peach Bowl loss to Georgia. Ohio State's offense struggled down the stretch without Marvin Harrison Jr., who left the game after a hard hit late in the third quarter. Despite initially throwing a flag, the referees decided not to call the Bulldogs for targeting.
Kirby Smart Makes His Opinion On Ohio State Very Clear
Georgia head coach Kirby Smart was both gracious and humble in victory after leading his team to a huge Peach Bowl win over the Ohio State Buckeyes. Speaking to the media after the 42-41 win, Smart had nothing but high praise for the defeated Buckeyes. He offered a shoutout to head coach Ryan Day and quarterback C.J. Stroud and felt that they played well enough to win.
Norfolk State University marching band takes the stage in Rose Bowl Parade
Norfolk State University's award-winning marching band performed in the annual Rose Bowl Parade Monday in Pasadena, California.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Falcons practice squad member accused of attacking officer due in court
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - An Atlanta Falcons practice squad member accused of attacking a police officer is expected to appear in front of a judge Monday morning. According to Atlanta Police, an officer saw Cameron Batson’s pickup truck speeding and failing to maintain its line. The officer stopped the truck on I-75 North at the Northside Drive exit. After a sobriety test, the officer attempted to arrest Batson. Batson fought with the officer. The officer fired his gun, but no one was hit. Batson got back in his truck and tried to drive away. He crashed near Northside Drive and Echota Drive, continuing to escape on foot.
WTVR-TV
Win full tuition to Richmond Academy of Ballet
Don't miss your child's chance to win Full Tuition* for the at The Richmond Academy of Ballet's Spring Session this January 23-May 27. The prize is valued at up to $2700 and includes participation in the Spring Show, a double bill of "Peter & the Wolf" and "Dragon Gate!" It's...
Mother reacts after VCU apologizes for mistakenly sending acceptance emails to prospective students
On Tuesday, Dec. 27, the VCU Office of Admissions sent an invitation to its Spring Open House to people who applied for the Fall 2023 semester.
Two $1 million-winning lottery tickets sold in Richmond area
The Virginia Lottery has announced the winners of the New Year's Millionaire Raffle, and two of the tickets were purchased in the Richmond area.
Stoney, city leaders release a wrap-up of Richmond’s most notable projects in 2022
This week, Mayor Levar Stoney and other Richmond leaders released an "end-of-the-year" video looking back at everything the City has accomplished in 2022. The list includes ambitious projects that are just starting to take shape, changes you might have already seen around town, and some issues that continue to be an uphill battle.
wrganews.com
Two-vehicle wreck on I-75 claims the life of a Florida man
Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023–12:24 p.m. One person was killed in a two-vehicle wreck on New Year’s Eve morning on I-75 near Emerson in Bartow County. A Ford F-250 pulling a camper was parked on the shoulder of the #285 southbound entrance ramp. The driver was outside his truck, checking on the camper when a GMC truck traveled onto the right shoulder, striking the left side of the camper, the driver, and the F-250.
New Year’s Raffle: 2 winning tickets worth $1 million sold in Central Virginia
There were five winning tickets drawn in Virginia’s New Year’s Millionaire Raffle that are worth $1 million.
Hopewell community reeling after death of 8-year-old in drive-by shooting
The City of Hopewell community is reeling after the death of an 8-year-old girl in a drive-by shooting last week.
Man injured in late night shooting at Petersburg and Dinwiddie county line
The Virginia State Police is investigating a late night shooting on I-85 near the Petersburg and Dinwiddie County Line that left one man injured.
Driver shot on Interstate 85 in Virginia
A driver was shot on Interstate 85 near the Petersburg and Dinwiddie County line just after midnight Saturday morning, according to Virginia State Police.
$30,000 reward offered in hunt for death of Georgia deputy, former Mississippi police officer
A $30,000 reward is being offered for information about the shooting death of a Georgia sheriff’s deputy — a former Jackson police officer originally from Mississippi — who was found shot inside his wrecked car. The Fulton County Sheriff’s Office in Atlanta said in a statement the...
Hopewell investigates two late-evening shootings one mile apart
HOPEWELL, Va. (WRIC) — The Hopewell Police Department is investigating two shootings that occurred Thursday night just one mile apart from each other and within an hour and a half timeframe. Police said officers responded to the John Randolph Medical Center around 9 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 29 for a male who had arrived after being […]
Police: Man critically injured in Hopewell was shot in face, shoulder
A man was critically injured in a shooting in a Hopewell neighborhood on New Year's Day, according to police.
State Police Investigate Interstate Shooting
State Police Investigate Interstate Shooting
Augusta Free Press
Man shot while driving on I-85 near Petersburg/Dinwiddie County line
A Petersburg man was shot while driving on Interstate 85 near the Petersburg/Dinwiddie County line around midnight Saturday, and Virginia State Police are trying to figure out who did the shooting. The 31-year-old man who was shot ended up crashing his vehicle into the jersey wall at the 64.4 mile...
Man dropped off at Grady Hospital after getting shot in downtown Atlanta, police say
ATLANTA — A man suffering from a gunshot wound was dropped off at Grady Hospital before the car left the scene, Atlanta police said. Police said this incident happened around midnight at an address on the 100 block of Peachtree Center Ave in downtown Atlanta close to where the Peach Drop and Peach Bowl were happening on Saturday.
