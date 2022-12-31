ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bakersfield, CA

KGET

$1M in drilling equipment stolen from pickup: report

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Drilling equipment worth $1 million was reported stolen from a pickup in southwest Bakersfield last month. The tools were removed the night of Dec. 3 from a pickup parked on Wenham Drive, west of Gosford Road and north of White Lane, according to a report filed by Bakersfield police. The pickup’s […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

BPD investigating Christmas Eve sports bar stabbing

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the community’s help identifying a man allegedly involved in a stabbing at a sports bar in southwest Bakersfield on Christmas Eve. According to the police department, the incident happened at about 9:17 p.m. on Dec. 24 at the Sports and Spirits Bar on Ming […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Now

Deadly officer-involved shooting investigation in Ridgecrest

Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — UPDATE: (JAN. 3 8:00 a.m.) The Kern County Sheriff's Office said the "Critical Incident" was a deadly officer-involved shooting. Officials said on January 3rd, at around 2:25 a.m., they received a call to the 300 block of Sahara Drive near, La Mirage Lane, about a suicidal adult man armed with a gun.
RIDGECREST, CA
KGET

BPD seeks help identifying man wanted for burglary

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the community’s help identifying a man wanted for commercial burglary, according to a release from the department. BPD said the suspect burglarized Central Valley Eye Care at 5000 Physician Blvd. on Dec. 3. The suspect is described as white and between 30 to 40. […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Now

East Bakersfield business robbed a day after being set on fire

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — Jaw-dropping video obtained by Eyewitness News revealed two people setting fire to a business on Niles Street in East Bakersfield. The two suspects poured what appeared to be gasoline onto the side of the building and then lit it on fire, but what happened next was not planned.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Now

La France Drive, near S. H closed due to sinkhole

Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — The City of Bakersfield is warning residents to avoid La France Drive near South H Street for the rest of the week as crews work to repair damages caused by a sinkhole. The City said in a social media post that the closure between South...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Family identifies man who died in a crash on Coffee Road

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The family of a man killed on a foggy day while changing a tire in Northwest Bakersfield on Dec. 26 confirmed his identity and said they want to send his body back to Peru, where he is from. “He’s not here anymore and I just want to be with him and […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Now

Coroner: Cause of death released for body found in Lamont park

Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — The Kern County Coroner’s Office has released the cause of death for the man found dead at a park in Lamont. According to the report, the man, identified as 20-year-old Carlos Manuel Ramirez, was killed on December 12, 2022 after getting shot several times at Bear Mountain Park and the manner of death is homicide.
LAMONT, CA
Bakersfield Now

CHP Bakersfield arrest 11 during New Years maximum enforcement period

Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — The CHP Bakersfield Area released their statistics for the maximum enforcement period during the New Years weekend. It started on Friday, December 30, 2022 and ended on Monday, January 2, 2023. CHP Bakersfield Area said they arrested 11 drivers for driving under the influence. The...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Dozens arrested following SW Bakersfield street takeover: BPD

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Police said dozens were arrested following a so-called sideshow street takeover Friday in southwest Bakersfield. The Bakersfield Police Department said a group of people blocked the intersection at McCutchen and Old River roads for about 20 minutes. According to police, the group performed burnouts and other stunts in the intersection while […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
kernvalleysun.com

Bakersfield man dies in auto accident

The body of a 42-year-old Bakersfield man was recovered from his SUV on Dec. 26. Nathan Doran Jackson was operating an SUV that left the roadway and crashed on westbound State Route 178 west of Borel Road in Lake Isabella, according to a press release from the Kern County Sheriff's Office.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Now

PG&E investigating power outage in east Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, CALIF. (KBAK/KBFX) — UPDATE: 1/3/23 (6:56 a.m.) The PG&E website now estimates 400 customers are still without power. PG&E is investigating a power outage that affected more than 1,400 people in east Bakersfield, Tuesday morning. Reports said it began at around 5:03 in the morning from Edison Highway...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Bakersfield police ask for help to find missing 16-year-old

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield police are asking for help to locate a 16-year-old who was last seen on Monday. The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for help to find Emilee Escalante, 16. Escalante was last seen on Dec. 26 in the 2200 block of Manley Court. Escalante is described as 5 feet tall, weighing […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Update: 2 dead in Highway 178 collision

Update: A two vehicle collision claimed two lives on Highway 178, just east of Powerhouse #1 Friday morning, according to a release from the California Highway Patrol. CHP said a 64 year-old woman, of Weldon, Calif., was behind the wheel of a Toyota Corolla travelling westbound on Highway 178 near Powerhouse #1 at an unknown […]
WELDON, CA
thesungazette.com

Sheriff’s deputies find body in Tulare

Just after 1:30 a.m., on Dec. 26 Tulare County Sheriff’s Office (TCSO) Deputies were called to the 20400 Block of Road 44 in Tulare for a fight. When deputies arrived, they found a person dead. Homicide detectives were called to the scene and began their investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office at 559-733-6218.
TULARE COUNTY, CA

