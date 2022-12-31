Read full article on original website
$1M in drilling equipment stolen from pickup: report
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Drilling equipment worth $1 million was reported stolen from a pickup in southwest Bakersfield last month. The tools were removed the night of Dec. 3 from a pickup parked on Wenham Drive, west of Gosford Road and north of White Lane, according to a report filed by Bakersfield police. The pickup’s […]
BPD investigating Christmas Eve sports bar stabbing
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the community’s help identifying a man allegedly involved in a stabbing at a sports bar in southwest Bakersfield on Christmas Eve. According to the police department, the incident happened at about 9:17 p.m. on Dec. 24 at the Sports and Spirits Bar on Ming […]
Deadly officer-involved shooting investigation in Ridgecrest
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — UPDATE: (JAN. 3 8:00 a.m.) The Kern County Sheriff's Office said the "Critical Incident" was a deadly officer-involved shooting. Officials said on January 3rd, at around 2:25 a.m., they received a call to the 300 block of Sahara Drive near, La Mirage Lane, about a suicidal adult man armed with a gun.
Female Wounded in Bakersfield Shooting
Bakersfield, Kern County, CA: At approximately 10:30 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 1, a call came out for a shooting in the area of east 3rd Street and South… Read more "Female Wounded in Bakersfield Shooting"
BPD seeks help identifying man wanted for burglary
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the community’s help identifying a man wanted for commercial burglary, according to a release from the department. BPD said the suspect burglarized Central Valley Eye Care at 5000 Physician Blvd. on Dec. 3. The suspect is described as white and between 30 to 40. […]
East Bakersfield business robbed a day after being set on fire
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — Jaw-dropping video obtained by Eyewitness News revealed two people setting fire to a business on Niles Street in East Bakersfield. The two suspects poured what appeared to be gasoline onto the side of the building and then lit it on fire, but what happened next was not planned.
Shafter PD: Sawed-off shotgun, drugs found during stop for expired registration
Shafter, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — A traffic stop for expired registration leads police to find a sawed-off shotgun and drugs inside a car, arresting three people. The Shafter Police Department said on January 2, 2023, at around 10:10 p.m., an officer made a traffic stop on a vehicle for expired registration.
La France Drive, near S. H closed due to sinkhole
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — The City of Bakersfield is warning residents to avoid La France Drive near South H Street for the rest of the week as crews work to repair damages caused by a sinkhole. The City said in a social media post that the closure between South...
Woman shot multiple times in East Bakersfield during domestic violence incident
A woman is recovering from gunshot wounds after being shot during a domestic violence incident in East Bakersfield on Sun, Jan 1.
Family identifies man who died in a crash on Coffee Road
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The family of a man killed on a foggy day while changing a tire in Northwest Bakersfield on Dec. 26 confirmed his identity and said they want to send his body back to Peru, where he is from. “He’s not here anymore and I just want to be with him and […]
Coroner: Cause of death released for body found in Lamont park
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — The Kern County Coroner’s Office has released the cause of death for the man found dead at a park in Lamont. According to the report, the man, identified as 20-year-old Carlos Manuel Ramirez, was killed on December 12, 2022 after getting shot several times at Bear Mountain Park and the manner of death is homicide.
CHP Bakersfield arrest 11 during New Years maximum enforcement period
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — The CHP Bakersfield Area released their statistics for the maximum enforcement period during the New Years weekend. It started on Friday, December 30, 2022 and ended on Monday, January 2, 2023. CHP Bakersfield Area said they arrested 11 drivers for driving under the influence. The...
Dozens arrested following SW Bakersfield street takeover: BPD
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Police said dozens were arrested following a so-called sideshow street takeover Friday in southwest Bakersfield. The Bakersfield Police Department said a group of people blocked the intersection at McCutchen and Old River roads for about 20 minutes. According to police, the group performed burnouts and other stunts in the intersection while […]
Residents react to sideshow takeover operation
Street takeovers and sideshows have become an ongoing nuisance for law enforcement and residents across the state, including here at home.
Shafter PD: Traffic stop leads to 4 arrests after guns and drugs found on New Year's Eve
Shafter, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — Four people started the new year behind bars after Shafter police found two loaded guns and drugs inside a car during a traffic stop just after 11 p.m. on New Year's Eve. The Shafter Police Department said on December 31, 2022, at around 11:03 pm,...
Bakersfield man dies in auto accident
The body of a 42-year-old Bakersfield man was recovered from his SUV on Dec. 26. Nathan Doran Jackson was operating an SUV that left the roadway and crashed on westbound State Route 178 west of Borel Road in Lake Isabella, according to a press release from the Kern County Sheriff's Office.
PG&E investigating power outage in east Bakersfield
BAKERSFIELD, CALIF. (KBAK/KBFX) — UPDATE: 1/3/23 (6:56 a.m.) The PG&E website now estimates 400 customers are still without power. PG&E is investigating a power outage that affected more than 1,400 people in east Bakersfield, Tuesday morning. Reports said it began at around 5:03 in the morning from Edison Highway...
Bakersfield police ask for help to find missing 16-year-old
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield police are asking for help to locate a 16-year-old who was last seen on Monday. The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for help to find Emilee Escalante, 16. Escalante was last seen on Dec. 26 in the 2200 block of Manley Court. Escalante is described as 5 feet tall, weighing […]
Update: 2 dead in Highway 178 collision
Update: A two vehicle collision claimed two lives on Highway 178, just east of Powerhouse #1 Friday morning, according to a release from the California Highway Patrol. CHP said a 64 year-old woman, of Weldon, Calif., was behind the wheel of a Toyota Corolla travelling westbound on Highway 178 near Powerhouse #1 at an unknown […]
Sheriff’s deputies find body in Tulare
Just after 1:30 a.m., on Dec. 26 Tulare County Sheriff’s Office (TCSO) Deputies were called to the 20400 Block of Road 44 in Tulare for a fight. When deputies arrived, they found a person dead. Homicide detectives were called to the scene and began their investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office at 559-733-6218.
