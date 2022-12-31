ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado Springs, CO

PHOTOS: babies at Children’s Hospital ring in New Year

By Ashley Eberhardt
 4 days ago

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Babies in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) at Children’s Hospital Colorado, Colorado Springs donned festive attire to ring in their very first New Year.

Children’s Hospital Colorado said the team of nurses, doctors, and staff at the hospital are making it their New Year’s resolution to help all the children get home healthy as quickly as possible.

To help bring some cheer to their families and to the community, the staff dressed up a few of the NICU babies in festive party hats and provided them with noise makers, which brought smiles to a few faces. Others seemed a bit more inclined to ring in the New Year as comfortable as possible, in their jammies in bed. A few of us here at FOX21 News can relate to that sentiment.

Happy New Year little ones! We hope you can spend every holiday in the future at home, growing strong.

