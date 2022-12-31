Read full article on original website
SLCPD officer arrested for DUI after allegedly pinning man with truck, refusing to reverse
A Salt Lake City Police officer drunkenly drove his truck into a man standing in between the back of his own car and the front of the officer's truck, pinning the man's legs and refusing to reverse, according to Riverdale Police.
New details released after driver on meth kills pedestrian, injures several others
A Utah man is facing several charges after allegedly smoking methamphetamine, stealing a truck, fleeing an accident, crashing into several vehicles, and killing a pedestrian on New Year's Eve, according to West Valley City Police.
Gephardt Daily
Salt Lake City police officer arrested in Weber County on alleged DUI after injury accident
WEBER COUNTY, Utah, Jan. 2, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — An officer with the Salt Lake City Police Department has been arrested in Weber County after allegedly causing an accident with injury while under the influence of alcohol. Thomas Caygle, 37, was driving his truck and caused a minor accident...
kslnewsradio.com
One arrested and stolen car recovered in Taylorsville
TAYLORSVILLE, Utah — An early morning chase resulted in one arrest and the recovery of a stolen vehicle. Sgt. Orin Neal said the Taylorsville Police Department returned three juveniles that were in the car to their parents. According to TVPD an officer spotted a car that was reported as...
Fox 13 Now - Salt Lake City
Salt Lake City police officer placed on leave after arrest for DUI, hitting man with truck
SALT LAKE CITY — An officer with the Salt Lake City Police Department was placed on administrative leave after he was arrested Friday for allegedly driving under the influence and injuring another driver with his vehicle. Thomas Caygle, 37, now faces charges including driving under the influence and negligently...
KUTV
Bountiful suspect takes stolen vehicle on joy ride to Wendover, police continue search
BOUNTIFUL, Utah (KUTV) — Detectives are searching for a woman who reportedly stole a set of car keys from a Bountiful Planet Fitness locker room and took the vehicle on a road trip to Wendover. Representatives of the Bountiful City Police Department said that the woman photographed below entered...
ksl.com
Salt Lake police officer arrested, accused of DUI and assaulting driver
SALT LAKE CITY — A Salt Lake police officer was arrested over the weekend and accused of driving under the influence after investigators say he got into a fight with another driver, then pinned the driver's legs with his truck. Officer Thomas Edward Caygle, 37, was booked into the...
Park Record
Sheriff’s Report: Stolen vehicle located through cellphone tracking
Summit County Sheriff’s Office deputies located a stolen vehicle on Dec. 26 after its owner tracked the car using his cellphone. A man reported his vehicle was stolen out of Salt Lake City earlier in the day, and he was tracking his phone that was left inside the vehicle, according to a report from the Sheriff’s Office. The phone’s location indicated it was in a grocery store parking lot in Kimball Junction.
Gephardt Daily
University of Utah police investigating break-in at on-campus apartment
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Jan. 3, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — University of Utah police are searching for a man accused of breaking into an on-campus apartment Tuesday morning. The forcible entry occurred about 6:30 p.m. at an apartment in the 900 Court of the University Student Apartments, according to a news release from the University of Utah Department of Public Safety.
HAPPENING NOW: University of Utah police searching for suspects in forcible entry
University of Utah police are reportedly searching for suspects involved in an alleged forcible entry at the University Student Apartments.
Gephardt Daily
Police: Driver used meth prior to fatal hit-and-run crash in West Valley City
WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah, Jan. 2, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Police say a man was driving under the influence of methamphetamine during a series of hit-and-run crashes that left one man dead and a woman in critical condition Saturday night. West Valley City police say Jaden Eckes, 22, admitted...
New Year’s Eve DUI enforcement dedicated to memory of 13-year-old boy
Law enforcement agencies team up to crack down on New Year’s Eve drunk drivers in memory of 13-year-old Eli Mitchell
ABC 4
Two injured in New Year’s Eve party shooting in Salt Lake City
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – Two minors were taken to the hospital in stable condition after getting shot in the leg at a party on New Year’s Eve, according to police. Brent Weisberg, a spokesperson for the Salt Lake City Police Department, told ABC4 police responded to the area of 1600 West and Wright Circle after receiving reports of a shooting, just before 10 p.m.
Video emerges of chairlift altercation at Park City Mountain
PARK CITY, Utah – TownLift previously reported that on Monday, December 26, two people reportedly got into a physical argument on the Saddleback Lift at Park City Mountain Resort, according […]
KSLTV
‘Belligerent’ patron stabbed bouncer escorting him out of Millcreek bar, police say
MILLCREEK, Utah — A man was arrested early Sunday after police say he stabbed a bouncer who was escorting him out of a Millcreek bar. Jesse Alberto Sorensen, 36, was booked into the Salt Lake County Jail for investigation of aggravated assault resulting in serious bodily injury and intoxication.
ABC 4
Multi-car crash temporarily shuts down northbound I-15
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – A car crash involving at least 10 cars shut down northbound I-15 near 500 South on Monday, Jan. 2. The crash occurred after a heavy blanket of wet snow made for slippery road conditions. According to Sgt. Cameron Roden of Utah Highway Patrol,...
Gephardt Daily
Salt Lake City police issue Silver Alert for missing 66-year-old man
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Jan. 2, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Police are asking for the public’s help locating a 66-year-old Salt Lake City man who has been missing since New Year’s Day. Curtis Tenison, 66, was last seen about 8 a.m. Sunday near 800 South and 500...
Police Log: Chairlift assault, drug possession charges
Monday, December 26 Assault Two people reportedly got into a physical argument on the Saddleback Lift at Park City Mountain Resort, according to a complaint. A 52-year-old Florida man allegedly […]
kslnewsradio.com
Slick roads and snow leading to crash-filled drives on Sunday
SALT LAKE CITY — Slick conditions on northern Utah highways on Sunday has the Utah Highway Patrol asking drivers to slow down. A look at the UDOT traffic map shows the number of accidents officials were dealing with by early afternoon:. The red triangles were crashes and other problems...
kjzz.com
Head-on crash between two semis blocks US 6 in Spanish Fork Canyon
THISTLE, Utah (KUTV) — State Route 6 was closed in Spanish Fork Canyon near the Thistle Junction after two semi trucks crashed head-on. The crash happened Monday around 7 p.m. Details about exactly what happened were not available, but Sgt. Cameron Roden with the Utah Highway Patrol said one...
