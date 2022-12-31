Read full article on original website
Related
Beaumont residents can share their ideas, opinions on downtown development at upcoming meeting
BEAUMONT, Texas — An upcoming meeting will give Beaumont residents a chance to share their ideas about downtown development with city officials. The first public meeting of the downtown development committee is set to take place Thursday, January 12, 2023, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. The meeting will be held at the Downtown Event Centre.
Port Arthur Police collected hundreds of items for animals in need thanks to Blanket & Bowls Drive
PORT ARTHUR, Texas — Animals in need received hundreds of much-needed items in time for the arctic blast thanks to a community-wide effort that was spearheaded by Port Arthur law enforcement. During the holidays, the Port Arthur Police Officer’s Association and the Port Arthur Police Department sponsored a Blanket...
Two Silsbee High School students start podcast to inform, share their love for agriculture
SILSBEE, Texas — Two Silsbee High School students are taking their love of agriculture to the airwaves by launching a new podcast. The students say listeners of "Beyond The Jacket" can tune in and get caught up on all things "ag" in Southeast Texas. Junior and senior duo Fatijona...
'Absolutely historic moment': Tribe in Texas comes under new leadership, change makes tribal history
LIVINGSTON, Texas — A tribe in Texas has come under new leadership and the change has made tribal history. On Tuesday, the Alabama-Coushatta Tribe of Texas introduced its new principal chief, Donnis Battise, and second chief, Millie Thompson Williams. Battise and Williams were officially inaugurated on Sunday, January 1, 2023.
Lake Charles American Press
1/3: Calcasieu Parish Sheriff announces arrest list
The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:. Deangelo Dennis Vaughn-Allen, 26, 3810 Barn Owl Drive — domestic abuse battery, child endangerment. Jessica Hope Leblanc, 35, 710 W. McNeese St. Apt. 24 — domestic abuse aggravated assault; resisting an officer. Kelli Brooke Garrett, 25, 301 Patch...
KFDM-TV
First On the Run of 2023 seeks your help in finding fugitive felon
JEFFERSON COUNTY — We will continue this new year with one of our popular segments that we first introduced to you in 2021. On the Run is entering its second year. Each week, we give you the opportunity to help law enforcement catch a fugitive. We team up with...
kjas.com
Car burned near front doors of a business near Evadale
No details are known, but we do know that a car caught on fire and burned near the front doors of a business close to Evadale. The incident occurred at sunset on Tuesday evening at the Highway 96 Exxon Truck Stop on Highway 96 in Hardin County, just under a mile west of the Neches River. KJAS News will update this story if we learn more details.
kogt.com
House Burns In Bridge City
Bridge City firefighters responded to a fully involved house fire at 8540 Thomas Drive. located off of West Roundbunch Rd. Tuesday. The call came in at approximately at 11:25am. West Orange Fire Dept. assisted as firefighters took a defensive stance. It appeared the fire started in the garage area but...
No injuries after 18-wheeler struck by train in Beaumont's north end Wednesday morning
BEAUMONT, Texas — Police in Beaumont are investigating after an 18-wheeler was hit by a train in the north end of the city. A Burlington Northern Santa Fe freight train struck the 18-wheeler at a crossing on Broad Oak St near Sherwood Dr. The driver of the truck was...
KFDM-TV
Beaumont family pleading with public to help find the person who killed Joshua Yates
BEAUMONT — On New Year's Day, a family in Beaumont cannot move forward without looking back. The family is still wondering who killed their loved one last New Year's Eve (2021). Police say Joshua Yates was found shot to death in his apartment on Cartwright Street one day after...
KFDM-TV
Cat camps attracting attention on road leading to recreational activities in Orange County
ORANGE COUNTY — Cat camps are popping up on Bailey Road in Orange County, a place that leads to recreational activities like fishing and birdwatching for many Southeast Texans. The most up-to-date count is at least 55 cats. More than likely, they were dumped. Although they were abandoned, they're...
kogt.com
WOC Vehicle Used In Theft
Early Monday morning someone broke into the new Transportation Building at West Orange-Cove CISD on Burnet Street and stole one of the schools suburban’s, driving it through the fence. That vehicle was then used to drive thru the convenience store at the corner of 23rd and Lutcher Drive where...
Two dogs rescued from Tuesday fire that destroyed Orange County home, investigation underway
ORANGE COUNTY, Texas — An investigation is underway after a Tuesday morning fire destroyed a home in Orange County. Emergency crews responded to the 8500 block of Thomas Drive around 11:30 a.m. after receiving a call about a house fire near Bridge City. Firefighters arrived at the scene to find a house fully involved in flames.
KFDM-TV
Search for a Groves city manager underway
GROVES — The new year will mark a big change for the city of Groves, one it has not seen in decades. The Groves City Council will meet Tuesday, Jan. 3, to plan out the next steps in finding a new city manager. D.E. Sosa has held that position...
KFDM-TV
Beaumont man charged with aggravated robbery at Family Dollar store
BEAUMONT — From Beaumont Police Department: On Saturday, December 31, 2022 at 8:22 AM, Officers responded to the Family Dollar in the 2200 block of Gulf St in reference to a disturbance. Derrick Derane Jones, a 54 year old Beaumont man, robbed the clerk and pistol whipped her with...
KFDM-TV
Daughters in Beaumont ask for help to find their mother who suddenly went missing
BEAUMONT — Three daughters will spend Saturday, the last day of the year, leading a community search for their mom. Friday marks three weeks since 56-year-old Laura Gutierrez disappeared. Her daughters say their mother was missing throughout the freeze that recently hit Southeast Texas, and they didn't hear anything...
kogt.com
Another Break In, Vehicle Stolen
For the second morning in a row, someone has broken into a business, stolen a vehicle and has been able to elude police. The call came in around 5am. Someone broke into the office of Frey’s Nursery on I-10, stole a bunch of items inside the office along with keys to one of their vehicles. The suspect then took one of their vehicles and ditched it near Cordrey and 16th Street. They then got away on foot.
fox4beaumont.com
Red Cross helping mother and son following Port Arthur house fire
PORT ARTHUR — The Red Cross is assisting a mother and her son following a fire that damaged their Port Arthur home. Firefighters responded to the call at about 11:15 a.m. Monday in the 2500 block of 11th Street in Port Arthur. When first responders arrived, flames were already...
Family asking for help in finding missing Beaumont mother who was last seen December 9
BEAUMONT, Texas — A worried family is desperate for help as they search day and night for a 56-year-old Beaumont woman who has not been seen since early December. Laura Gutierrez’s family has not seen or heard from her since December 9, 2022. Her daughter, Julia Salazar, took to Facebook stating Gutierrez left her wallet and keys at a friend’s house on Avenue B in Beaumont.
Dayton, January 03 High School ⚽ Game Notice
The Crosby High School soccer team will have a game with Dayton High School on January 03, 2023, 14:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p { margin: 24px 0; font-style: normal; font-weight: 400; font-size: 16px; line-height: 26px; letter-spacing: -0.24px; color: #333; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon { background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child { border-bottom: none; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item { padding-bottom: 32px; border-bottom: 1px solid #f9f9f9; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card { padding: 24px; border: 1px solid #F2F2F2; border-radius: 8px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams { display: flex; margin-bottom: 26px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team { display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex: 1; justify-content: flex-start; align-items: center; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs { width: 40px; height: 97px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo { width: 120px; height: 120px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name { margin-top: 11px; color: #333; font-weight: 600; font-size: 16px; line-height: 19px; text-align: center; letter-spacing: -0.31px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item { margin-left: -8px; margin-top: 8px; display: flex; align-items: center; font-weight: 400; font-size: 14px; line-height: 20px; letter-spacing: -0.15px; color: #888; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon { margin-right: 4px; width: 12px; height: 12px; background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; }
12NewsNow
Beaumont, TX
14K+
Followers
5K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT
Beaumont local newshttps://www.12newsnow.com/
Comments / 1