Hardin County, TX

Lake Charles American Press

1/3: Calcasieu Parish Sheriff announces arrest list

The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:. Deangelo Dennis Vaughn-Allen, 26, 3810 Barn Owl Drive — domestic abuse battery, child endangerment. Jessica Hope Leblanc, 35, 710 W. McNeese St. Apt. 24 — domestic abuse aggravated assault; resisting an officer. Kelli Brooke Garrett, 25, 301 Patch...
CALCASIEU PARISH, LA
kjas.com

Car burned near front doors of a business near Evadale

No details are known, but we do know that a car caught on fire and burned near the front doors of a business close to Evadale. The incident occurred at sunset on Tuesday evening at the Highway 96 Exxon Truck Stop on Highway 96 in Hardin County, just under a mile west of the Neches River. KJAS News will update this story if we learn more details.
EVADALE, TX
kogt.com

House Burns In Bridge City

Bridge City firefighters responded to a fully involved house fire at 8540 Thomas Drive. located off of West Roundbunch Rd. Tuesday. The call came in at approximately at 11:25am. West Orange Fire Dept. assisted as firefighters took a defensive stance. It appeared the fire started in the garage area but...
BRIDGE CITY, TX
kogt.com

WOC Vehicle Used In Theft

Early Monday morning someone broke into the new Transportation Building at West Orange-Cove CISD on Burnet Street and stole one of the schools suburban’s, driving it through the fence. That vehicle was then used to drive thru the convenience store at the corner of 23rd and Lutcher Drive where...
WEST ORANGE, TX
KFDM-TV

Search for a Groves city manager underway

GROVES — The new year will mark a big change for the city of Groves, one it has not seen in decades. The Groves City Council will meet Tuesday, Jan. 3, to plan out the next steps in finding a new city manager. D.E. Sosa has held that position...
GROVES, TX
KFDM-TV

Beaumont man charged with aggravated robbery at Family Dollar store

BEAUMONT — From Beaumont Police Department: On Saturday, December 31, 2022 at 8:22 AM, Officers responded to the Family Dollar in the 2200 block of Gulf St in reference to a disturbance. Derrick Derane Jones, a 54 year old Beaumont man, robbed the clerk and pistol whipped her with...
BEAUMONT, TX
kogt.com

Another Break In, Vehicle Stolen

For the second morning in a row, someone has broken into a business, stolen a vehicle and has been able to elude police. The call came in around 5am. Someone broke into the office of Frey’s Nursery on I-10, stole a bunch of items inside the office along with keys to one of their vehicles. The suspect then took one of their vehicles and ditched it near Cordrey and 16th Street. They then got away on foot.
fox4beaumont.com

Red Cross helping mother and son following Port Arthur house fire

PORT ARTHUR — The Red Cross is assisting a mother and her son following a fire that damaged their Port Arthur home. Firefighters responded to the call at about 11:15 a.m. Monday in the 2500 block of 11th Street in Port Arthur. When first responders arrived, flames were already...
PORT ARTHUR, TX
12NewsNow

Family asking for help in finding missing Beaumont mother who was last seen December 9

BEAUMONT, Texas — A worried family is desperate for help as they search day and night for a 56-year-old Beaumont woman who has not been seen since early December. Laura Gutierrez’s family has not seen or heard from her since December 9, 2022. Her daughter, Julia Salazar, took to Facebook stating Gutierrez left her wallet and keys at a friend’s house on Avenue B in Beaumont.
BEAUMONT, TX
High School Soccer PRO

Dayton, January 03 High School ⚽ Game Notice

The Crosby High School soccer team will have a game with Dayton High School on January 03, 2023, 14:00:00.
DAYTON, TX
12NewsNow

12NewsNow

Beaumont, TX
14K+
Followers
5K+
Post
4M+
Views
