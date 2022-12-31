ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Des Moines, IA

travelnoire.com

Dog Abandoned At San Francisco Airport Gets Adopted By United Airlines Pilot

A United Airlines pilot gained a new companion while on the job. The pilot adopted an abandoned 6-month-old German shepherd at San Francisco International Airport. The pup arrived in San Francisco in late August from China. The original owner abandoned the German Shepherd and headed to New York after not having the proper documents.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
The Independent

Dog abandoned at Iowa airport after owner was told he couldn’t be taken on flight over kennel

A dog was abandoned at an Iowa airport after its owner was told that the female puppy couldn’t be taken on the flight because they didn’t have the right type of kennel. The dog was discovered tied up outside the Des Moines airport on 29 December after her owner couldn’t get on a flight with her. The CEO of Animal Rescue League (ARL) of Iowa, Tom Colvin, told NBC’s Today that the rescue centre was called to the area by airport staff after the owner “tried to go through the flight process without the proper kennel”. Mr Colvin told...
DES MOINES, IA
KOEL 950 AM

Can You Legally Keep An Arrowhead You Find In Iowa?

Normally when I hear the word hunting, I picture someone out in the wilderness trying to track down some type of game to kill and take home to eat. According to Google, hunting is defined as "the activity of hunting wild animals or game, especially for food or sport." When...
IOWA STATE
Alina Andras

5 Great Burger Places in Iowa

Photo byPhoto by Eaters Collective on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Iowa and you like going out from time to time, here is a list of five amazing burger places that are known for serving delicious food, made with fresh ingredients only.
IOWA STATE
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Iowa

If you live in Iowa and you love going out with your loved ones, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Iowa that are highly praised by both local people and travellers alike, so if you have never been to any of them definitely add them to your list.
IOWA STATE
Central Illinois Proud

Local animal control reports that their shelter is completely full

TREMONT, Ill. (WMBD) — The Tazewell County Animal Control has reported that their shelter is completely full Monday. According to a Facebook post, its shelter no longer has dog or cat kennels open at this time. Animal control is encouraging anyone who can to adopt some of their amazing...
TREMONT, IL
