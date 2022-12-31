A dog was abandoned at an Iowa airport after its owner was told that the female puppy couldn’t be taken on the flight because they didn’t have the right type of kennel. The dog was discovered tied up outside the Des Moines airport on 29 December after her owner couldn’t get on a flight with her. The CEO of Animal Rescue League (ARL) of Iowa, Tom Colvin, told NBC’s Today that the rescue centre was called to the area by airport staff after the owner “tried to go through the flight process without the proper kennel”. Mr Colvin told...

DES MOINES, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO