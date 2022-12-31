ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tupelo, MS

wtva.com

Burglary suspects arrested in Booneville

BOONEVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) - Authorities arrested three juveniles and an adult following a string of burglaries in Booneville. Booneville Police Chief Michael Ramey said the string of burglaries and attempted burglaries began on Dec. 29 in the northeast part of the city. The burglars targeted houses and vehicles. The unnamed...
BOONEVILLE, MS
wtva.com

Verona bank robbery suspect to face federal charges

VERONA, Miss. (WTVA) - The man accused of robbing a bank in Verona faces federal charges. Antonia Cannon is accused of robbing the Renasant Bank on Raymond Avenue on Friday afternoon. He allegedly stole $4,700 in cash. Officers managed to capture him following a vehicle pursuit. According to court documents,...
VERONA, MS
wtva.com

No arrests following New Year's Day shooting in Lowndes County

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) - The Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office has released information about a Jan. 1 shooting. According to the Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office, the situation began with a fight at the Yo Bar in Columbus. Someone went to the bar and picked up one of the individuals...
LOWNDES COUNTY, MS
wtva.com

Driver arrested after car crashed into Columbus house

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) - A car crashed into a Columbus house on New Year’s Eve and resulted in one arrest. The crash happened that night at Ninth Street and 11th Avenue. Police said the driver was impaired when the crash happened and resulted in the arrest of Asia Sharkey, 29.
COLUMBUS, MS
wtva.com

Handcuffed fugitive still on the run in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) - A handcuffed man who escaped Columbus Police custody remains on the run as of Monday morning. According to Police, Mac Brandan Jonte’ Shields escaped early Friday afternoon, Dec. 30. Police Chief Joseph Daughtry said officers responded to a car accident at the intersection of North...
COLUMBUS, MS
wtva.com

MHP: Two deaths reported during New Year's weekend

JACKSON, Miss. (WTVA) - The Mississippi Highway Patrol (MHP) reported two fatal crashes during its New Year’s Travel Enforcement Period which began on Dec. 30 and ended on Monday, Jan. 2. MHP troopers issued 8,037 citations and made 164 DUI arrests. The two fatal crashes resulted in two deaths....
YALOBUSHA COUNTY, MS
wtva.com

COLUMBUS, MS
wtva.com

Storm damaged woman's house in Golden

GOLDEN, Miss. (WTVA) - A storm seriously damaged a woman's house Tuesday morning in Tishomingo County. The storm ripped off part of Elizabeth Bethune’s roof. Her grandson Paul Storment rushed to her house in Golden. "Someone called me and told me that my grandmother's had been hit,” he said....
TISHOMINGO COUNTY, MS
wtva.com

One person wounded in Starkville shooting

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) - The Starkville Police Department is investigating a Thursday night shooting. Police Sgt. Brandon Lovelady said the shooting happened near Reed Road and Orchard Lane. One person was wounded. Police expect to make multiple arrests. This is a developing story and will be updated as more information...
STARKVILLE, MS
wtva.com

National Weather Service: EF-1 tornado struck Union County

ETTA, Miss. (WTVA) - Storms Tuesday morning left behind damage in Union, Itawamba and Tishomingo counties. Union County EMA Director Curt Clayton reported trees down near Etta and a tree on a house. North Mississippi Storm Chasers and Spotters captured several images of damage between Coffey’s Fish and Steak House...
UNION COUNTY, MS
wtva.com

More details released about Columbus shooting

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) - Police provided more information about a shooting Thursday afternoon in downtown Columbus. The incident happened at the Candlewood Apartments, which is across the street from the Columbus Light and Water Department. “We were called to the Candlewood Apartments near downtown Columbus at 1:41 p.m. Thursday,” Columbus...
COLUMBUS, MS
Magnolia State Live

Three missing Mississippi children found safe in Missouri. Couple arrested for kidnapping.

The parents of three Mississippi children who were the subject of a statewide Endangered/Missing Child alert during the Christmas holiday have been arrested in Missouri. The Pontotoc Progress reports that the three children are safe and that the parents, Austin and Chelsey Payne, were arrested in Ripley County, Missouri. The couple will be charged with three counts of kidnapping after they took the children across state lines.
RIPLEY COUNTY, MO
wtva.com

Coroner IDs woman killed in Lee County crash

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - The coroner has released the name of the woman who was killed Tuesday afternoon in a Lee County crash. Lee County Coroner Carolyn Green identified the victim as Shoshuna Wesco, 37, of Houston. She was one of the drivers. The crash happened on Mississippi Highway 178...
LEE COUNTY, MS
wcbi.com

TUPELO, MS
wcbi.com

The Webster County Sheriff’s Office ask for meat donations

WEBSTER COUNTY, Ms (WCBI) – The Webster County Sheriff’s Office is looking to offer their inmates quality food within their food budget. They’re asking for venison and pork donations. Sheriff David Gore says a meat donation from your day of hunting or deep freezer along with the...
WEBSTER COUNTY, MS

