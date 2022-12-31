Read full article on original website
Burglary suspects arrested in Booneville
BOONEVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) - Authorities arrested three juveniles and an adult following a string of burglaries in Booneville. Booneville Police Chief Michael Ramey said the string of burglaries and attempted burglaries began on Dec. 29 in the northeast part of the city. The burglars targeted houses and vehicles. The unnamed...
Verona bank robbery suspect to face federal charges
VERONA, Miss. (WTVA) - The man accused of robbing a bank in Verona faces federal charges. Antonia Cannon is accused of robbing the Renasant Bank on Raymond Avenue on Friday afternoon. He allegedly stole $4,700 in cash. Officers managed to capture him following a vehicle pursuit. According to court documents,...
No arrests following New Year's Day shooting in Lowndes County
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) - The Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office has released information about a Jan. 1 shooting. According to the Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office, the situation began with a fight at the Yo Bar in Columbus. Someone went to the bar and picked up one of the individuals...
Driver arrested after car crashed into Columbus house
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) - A car crashed into a Columbus house on New Year’s Eve and resulted in one arrest. The crash happened that night at Ninth Street and 11th Avenue. Police said the driver was impaired when the crash happened and resulted in the arrest of Asia Sharkey, 29.
Handcuffed fugitive still on the run in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) - A handcuffed man who escaped Columbus Police custody remains on the run as of Monday morning. According to Police, Mac Brandan Jonte’ Shields escaped early Friday afternoon, Dec. 30. Police Chief Joseph Daughtry said officers responded to a car accident at the intersection of North...
MHP: Two deaths reported during New Year's weekend
JACKSON, Miss. (WTVA) - The Mississippi Highway Patrol (MHP) reported two fatal crashes during its New Year’s Travel Enforcement Period which began on Dec. 30 and ended on Monday, Jan. 2. MHP troopers issued 8,037 citations and made 164 DUI arrests. The two fatal crashes resulted in two deaths....
10 Arrested In New Years Eve “Operation Firecracker” With Columbus Police Dept.
“Operation Firecracker,” conducted on New Year’s Eve by the Columbus Police Department, resulted in 10 arrests and 52 citations at safety checkpoints within the city limits. 22 officers volunteered to work on this detail. Chief Joseph Daughtry said the officers were not required to work, but many stepped...
Police: Two arrested in connection with shooting into Mississippi residence
Police say two males have been arrested in connection with a Thursday evening shooting into a Starkville residence. On Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022, at 10:39 p.m., Starkville Police Department officers responded to Orchard Lane near Reed Road to the report of a gunshot victim. Upon arrival, officers discovered a single...
Traffic stop leads to arrest of Mississippi women on felony drug charges
A traffic stop led to the arrest of two Mississippi women on felony drug charges. Officials with the Lee County Sheriff’s Department report that on Dec. 28, LCSD deputies and the North Mississippi Narcotics Unit initiated a traffic stop of a Chevrolet truck driven by Julia Ann Ray, 24, of Tupelo, in the Verona area of Lee County.
Storm damaged woman's house in Golden
GOLDEN, Miss. (WTVA) - A storm seriously damaged a woman's house Tuesday morning in Tishomingo County. The storm ripped off part of Elizabeth Bethune’s roof. Her grandson Paul Storment rushed to her house in Golden. "Someone called me and told me that my grandmother's had been hit,” he said....
One person wounded in Starkville shooting
STARKVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) - The Starkville Police Department is investigating a Thursday night shooting. Police Sgt. Brandon Lovelady said the shooting happened near Reed Road and Orchard Lane. One person was wounded. Police expect to make multiple arrests. This is a developing story and will be updated as more information...
National Weather Service: EF-1 tornado struck Union County
ETTA, Miss. (WTVA) - Storms Tuesday morning left behind damage in Union, Itawamba and Tishomingo counties. Union County EMA Director Curt Clayton reported trees down near Etta and a tree on a house. North Mississippi Storm Chasers and Spotters captured several images of damage between Coffey’s Fish and Steak House...
More details released about Columbus shooting
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) - Police provided more information about a shooting Thursday afternoon in downtown Columbus. The incident happened at the Candlewood Apartments, which is across the street from the Columbus Light and Water Department. “We were called to the Candlewood Apartments near downtown Columbus at 1:41 p.m. Thursday,” Columbus...
Three missing Mississippi children found safe in Missouri. Couple arrested for kidnapping.
The parents of three Mississippi children who were the subject of a statewide Endangered/Missing Child alert during the Christmas holiday have been arrested in Missouri. The Pontotoc Progress reports that the three children are safe and that the parents, Austin and Chelsey Payne, were arrested in Ripley County, Missouri. The couple will be charged with three counts of kidnapping after they took the children across state lines.
Coroner IDs woman killed in Lee County crash
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - The coroner has released the name of the woman who was killed Tuesday afternoon in a Lee County crash. Lee County Coroner Carolyn Green identified the victim as Shoshuna Wesco, 37, of Houston. She was one of the drivers. The crash happened on Mississippi Highway 178...
Woman arrested after caught stealing Christmas decorations from yards
LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A Lowndes County woman was arrested after she reportedly went last-minute Christmas shopping in other people’s yards. A doorbell camera caught a live-action version of “How the Grinch Stole Christmas” in a North Columbus neighborhood on Christmas night. She took some...
The Webster County Sheriff’s Office ask for meat donations
WEBSTER COUNTY, Ms (WCBI) – The Webster County Sheriff’s Office is looking to offer their inmates quality food within their food budget. They’re asking for venison and pork donations. Sheriff David Gore says a meat donation from your day of hunting or deep freezer along with the...
