ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Riviera Beach, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wqcs.org

Port St. Lucie - Community Connections Expo February 16, 2023

Port St. Lucie - Sunday January 1, 2023: Navigating the many programs, services and organizations that are part of the local child-welfare and adult services communities can be daunting to professionals – not to mention to the families they serve., but 'Communities Connected for Kids' is trying to make the journey a little easier for everyone by hosting a resource fair.
PORT SAINT LUCIE, FL
gotowncrier.com

Former Wellington Mayor Thomas M. Wenham Dies At Age 90

Longtime Wellington community leader Thomas M. Wenham died Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022, after a brief illness at the age of 90. Wenham’s contributions to the Wellington community were numerous, but he was most proud of being the community’s first elected mayor, and later serving as chair of the Wellington Community Foundation, and as a founder and commander of Wellington’s American Legion Post 390.
WELLINGTON, FL
CBS Miami

"Dr. Love" headed to prison - again

MIAMI - Dr. Love is heading to prison - again. Malachi Love-Robinson, who as a teen was arrested for practicing medicine without a license, is headed back to prison on separate fraud charges. Robinson, now 25, pleaded guilty to charges of grand theft and organized scheme to defraud and was sentenced to 28 months in prison. The charges stem from an investigation in March 2020 when the owner of United States of Freight, a shipping broker in Delray Beach, accused Love-Robinson of rerouting payments from the business to his personal accounts. In 2016, a then 18-year-old Love-Robinson was charged after investigators learned he was operating a medical office at 4700 North Congress Avenue in West Palm Beach and was presenting himself as a medical certified doctor when he was not. Two years later, he pleaded guilty to six charges and was sentenced to three-and-a-half years in prison.
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

2 South Florida restaurants ordered shut: Violations include flies landing on bagel prep table, employee touching raw eggs

State inspectors shut down two South Florida restaurants last week. Among the issues cited were live flies seen swarming the kitchen at a Coconut Creek wing joint and landing on a bagel prep table at a Hallandale Beach bakery. The South Florida Sun Sentinel typically highlights restaurant inspections conducted by the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation in Broward and ...
HALLANDALE BEACH, FL
luxury-houses.net

This $6.8 Million Modern Home in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida Gives You the Most Privacy and Utmost Luxury Space

5812 Lady Luck Road Home in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida for Sale. 5812 Lady Luck Road, Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, is the finest modern new construction that is available in Steeplechase, one of the most desirable neighborhoods. This wonderful home in South Florida features the crispest modern interior and modern technology, such as the solar roof and Icynene foam insulation. This Home in Palm Beach Gardens offers 5 bedrooms and 5 bathrooms with over 4,7 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 5812 Lady Luck Road, please contact Nicole Ammerman-Kretz (Phone: 201-870-3344) & Benjamin Beers (Phone: 561-247-0330) at LPT Realty for full support and perfect service.
PALM BEACH GARDENS, FL
Highschool Basketball Pro

West Palm Beach, January 04 High School 🏀 Game Notice

The Palm Beach Gardens Community High School basketball team will have a game with Cardinal Newman High School on January 03, 2023, 18:30:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p { margin: 24px 0; font-style: normal; font-weight: 400; font-size: 16px; line-height: 26px; letter-spacing: -0.24px; color: #333; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon { background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child { border-bottom: none; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item { padding-bottom: 32px; border-bottom: 1px solid #f9f9f9; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card { padding: 24px; border: 1px solid #F2F2F2; border-radius: 8px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams { display: flex; margin-bottom: 26px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team { display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex: 1; justify-content: flex-start; align-items: center; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs { width: 40px; height: 97px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo { width: 120px; height: 120px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name { margin-top: 11px; color: #333; font-weight: 600; font-size: 16px; line-height: 19px; text-align: center; letter-spacing: -0.31px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item { margin-left: -8px; margin-top: 8px; display: flex; align-items: center; font-weight: 400; font-size: 14px; line-height: 20px; letter-spacing: -0.15px; color: #888; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon { margin-right: 4px; width: 12px; height: 12px; background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; }
SANTA ROSA, CA
WPBF News 25

Woman found dead during welfare check at home in Delray Beach

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. — Investigators with the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office say deputies found a woman's body following a welfare check. She was located around 10 a.m. Monday, Jan. 2, at the Blu Atlantic Apartment Homes on Nespa Way in Delray Beach. Investigators believe she was the victim...
DELRAY BEACH, FL
WPTV

Heart attacks spike at the end of December

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — The American Heart Association says Christmas to New Year's Day is the peak week for heart complications, as more people die from heart attacks than any other time of the year. They call it holiday heart attacks. "I noticed that during the holidays there's...
BOYNTON BEACH, FL
southfloridahospitalnews.com

HCA Florida Lawnwood Hospital Welcomes First Baby of 2023

January 1, 2023 –The care team at HCA Florida Lawnwood Hospital proudly welcomed the first baby born there in the new year. At 3:09 a.m., Charlie and Kelsey Frago welcomed a baby boy weighing 9lbs 7.3 ounces and measuring 21 inches long. The proud new parents are still deciding on a name.
FORT PIERCE, FL
wedr.com

Jazz In The Gardens

The City of Miami Gardens welcomes you to the 16th annual Jazz In The Gardens Music Festival, March 11th and 12th at Hard Rock Stadium. Featuring Keyshia Cole, Sean Paul, Ari Lennox, Jodeci, Jill Scott, Uncle Charlie Wilson, and more. Sponsored by LIVE NATION! Always MORE on our app and...
MIAMI GARDENS, FL
CBS Miami

Broward 911 system: Contract between BSO, county expires

FORT LAUDERDALE - Broward County's 911 system has hit yet another hurdle, the contract between the sheriff's office and the county has expired and it's unclear what happens next. For years residents have had issues getting those emergency calls answered. Just last year, a home in Hollywood went up in flames and neighbors say their calls wouldn't go through. The conditions were so dire, someone got into their own car and drove to the fire station to get help. Steve Geller, Broward County Commissioner, says the 911 system is working as it should. Residents say it's not, but Geller says residents are inflating...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy