Brightline launches service for new Boca Raton and Aventura stations todayBest of South FloridaBoca Raton, FL
Flights and Bites at Royal Palm Brewing CompanyJ.M. LesinskiRoyal Palm Beach, FL
Boca Raton Bowl on 12/20Adrian HolmanBoca Raton, FL
Hobe Sound ELC's 6th Annual Chili & Salsa Cook OffKristin Leigh WilsonHobe Sound, FL
This former drag racer is giving away millions in FloridaAsh JurbergFlorida State
wqcs.org
Port St. Lucie - Community Connections Expo February 16, 2023
Port St. Lucie - Sunday January 1, 2023: Navigating the many programs, services and organizations that are part of the local child-welfare and adult services communities can be daunting to professionals – not to mention to the families they serve., but 'Communities Connected for Kids' is trying to make the journey a little easier for everyone by hosting a resource fair.
The First Baby of 2023 is Born at Broward Health Coral Springs on 85th Anniversary
In a special New Year’s celebration, Broward Health Coral Springs welcomed the first baby of 2023 at midnight on January 1. Liaxandra Dolne, a 5-pound, 13-ounce baby girl, was born to proud parents Judith Dolne and Exechiel Almeda of North Lauderdale. This joyous occasion comes on the eve of...
gotowncrier.com
Former Wellington Mayor Thomas M. Wenham Dies At Age 90
Longtime Wellington community leader Thomas M. Wenham died Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022, after a brief illness at the age of 90. Wenham’s contributions to the Wellington community were numerous, but he was most proud of being the community’s first elected mayor, and later serving as chair of the Wellington Community Foundation, and as a founder and commander of Wellington’s American Legion Post 390.
"Dr. Love" headed to prison - again
MIAMI - Dr. Love is heading to prison - again. Malachi Love-Robinson, who as a teen was arrested for practicing medicine without a license, is headed back to prison on separate fraud charges. Robinson, now 25, pleaded guilty to charges of grand theft and organized scheme to defraud and was sentenced to 28 months in prison. The charges stem from an investigation in March 2020 when the owner of United States of Freight, a shipping broker in Delray Beach, accused Love-Robinson of rerouting payments from the business to his personal accounts. In 2016, a then 18-year-old Love-Robinson was charged after investigators learned he was operating a medical office at 4700 North Congress Avenue in West Palm Beach and was presenting himself as a medical certified doctor when he was not. Two years later, he pleaded guilty to six charges and was sentenced to three-and-a-half years in prison.
2 South Florida restaurants ordered shut: Violations include flies landing on bagel prep table, employee touching raw eggs
State inspectors shut down two South Florida restaurants last week. Among the issues cited were live flies seen swarming the kitchen at a Coconut Creek wing joint and landing on a bagel prep table at a Hallandale Beach bakery. The South Florida Sun Sentinel typically highlights restaurant inspections conducted by the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation in Broward and ...
luxury-houses.net
This $6.8 Million Modern Home in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida Gives You the Most Privacy and Utmost Luxury Space
5812 Lady Luck Road Home in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida for Sale. 5812 Lady Luck Road, Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, is the finest modern new construction that is available in Steeplechase, one of the most desirable neighborhoods. This wonderful home in South Florida features the crispest modern interior and modern technology, such as the solar roof and Icynene foam insulation. This Home in Palm Beach Gardens offers 5 bedrooms and 5 bathrooms with over 4,7 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 5812 Lady Luck Road, please contact Nicole Ammerman-Kretz (Phone: 201-870-3344) & Benjamin Beers (Phone: 561-247-0330) at LPT Realty for full support and perfect service.
West Palm Beach, January 04 High School 🏀 Game Notice
The Palm Beach Gardens Community High School basketball team will have a game with Cardinal Newman High School on January 03, 2023, 18:30:00.
wqcs.org
Brightline 110 MPH Testing Through Martin and St. Lucie Counties Resumes Friday January 6
Treasure Coast - Sunday January 1, 2023: Brightline’ will resume testing at maximum speeds of up to 110 mph through the Treasure Coast on Friday, January 6. It will last through the month of January. The testing is taking place along an 11-mile section of track in Martin and...
WPBF News 25
Woman found dead during welfare check at home in Delray Beach
DELRAY BEACH, Fla. — Investigators with the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office say deputies found a woman's body following a welfare check. She was located around 10 a.m. Monday, Jan. 2, at the Blu Atlantic Apartment Homes on Nespa Way in Delray Beach. Investigators believe she was the victim...
WSVN-TV
15-year-old who was shot in Fort Lauderdale dies at Broward Health Medical Center
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A gunman triggered a teen tragedy. Now, the search is on for the shooter. The shooting happened Monday at around 4:15 p.m. after Fort Lauderdale Police responded to the scene at Northwest 12th Street and 11th Avenue. Witnesses in the area told 7News they heard...
Pennsylvania Man Banned From Contact With Boca Resort After Incident With Guard
“The Boca Resort” Is Now Known As “The Boca Raton.” But Even The Court System Doesn’t Embrace Name. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2023 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A Pennsylvania man is in the Palm Beach County Jail Monday afternoon after apparently engaging in a physical altercation with a […]
WPTV
Heart attacks spike at the end of December
PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — The American Heart Association says Christmas to New Year's Day is the peak week for heart complications, as more people die from heart attacks than any other time of the year. They call it holiday heart attacks. "I noticed that during the holidays there's...
southfloridahospitalnews.com
HCA Florida Lawnwood Hospital Welcomes First Baby of 2023
January 1, 2023 –The care team at HCA Florida Lawnwood Hospital proudly welcomed the first baby born there in the new year. At 3:09 a.m., Charlie and Kelsey Frago welcomed a baby boy weighing 9lbs 7.3 ounces and measuring 21 inches long. The proud new parents are still deciding on a name.
west-palm-beach-news.com
Police: Driver by accident backs into pool at West Palm Seashore resort – WSVN 7News | Miami Information, Climate, Sports activities
WEST PALM BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) – No injuries were reported after a car ended up at the bottom of a hotel pool in West Palm Beach. According to West Palm Beach Police, the driver accidentally put the vehicle in reverse and backed through a fence before going into the pool at a Holiday Inn.
Locked door prevents South Florida shoplifting attempt
A man's attempt to shoplift hundreds of dollars worth of clothing from a South Florida store was thwarted by a locked door.
La Fe wins first polo tournament of winter season at Wellington's National Polo Center
WELLINGTON − La Fe won the first tournament of the winter polo season Sunday at National Polo Center. In front of a good crowd, the foursome of Rufino Merlos, Louis Devaleix, Fran Elizalde and Robi Bilbao jumped out to a five-goal halftime lead and went on to defeat Patagones, 12-10, in the NPC Inaugural Cup final.
wedr.com
Jazz In The Gardens
The City of Miami Gardens welcomes you to the 16th annual Jazz In The Gardens Music Festival, March 11th and 12th at Hard Rock Stadium. Featuring Keyshia Cole, Sean Paul, Ari Lennox, Jodeci, Jill Scott, Uncle Charlie Wilson, and more. Sponsored by LIVE NATION! Always MORE on our app and...
Broward 911 system: Contract between BSO, county expires
FORT LAUDERDALE - Broward County's 911 system has hit yet another hurdle, the contract between the sheriff's office and the county has expired and it's unclear what happens next. For years residents have had issues getting those emergency calls answered. Just last year, a home in Hollywood went up in flames and neighbors say their calls wouldn't go through. The conditions were so dire, someone got into their own car and drove to the fire station to get help. Steve Geller, Broward County Commissioner, says the 911 system is working as it should. Residents say it's not, but Geller says residents are inflating...
cw34.com
Former Suncoast high school star killed in wrong-way crash near Orlando
RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A community is mourning the tragic loss of a father and standout athlete from Riviera Beach who made it all the way to the pros. Michael Merritt, 38, was killed in a crash near Orlando, about a week before Christmas. He grew up in...
cw34.com
Armed robbery in Boca Raton, police looking for people responsible
BOCA RATON, Fla. (CBS12) — Two people were victims of an armed robbery in Boca Raton. On Dec. 31, around 3:10 p.m., two victims pulled up to the drive-thru ATM at Truist Bank on 701 N. Federal Hwy. After the driver pulled in, the female passenger got out and...
