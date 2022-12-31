MIAMI - Dr. Love is heading to prison - again. Malachi Love-Robinson, who as a teen was arrested for practicing medicine without a license, is headed back to prison on separate fraud charges. Robinson, now 25, pleaded guilty to charges of grand theft and organized scheme to defraud and was sentenced to 28 months in prison. The charges stem from an investigation in March 2020 when the owner of United States of Freight, a shipping broker in Delray Beach, accused Love-Robinson of rerouting payments from the business to his personal accounts. In 2016, a then 18-year-old Love-Robinson was charged after investigators learned he was operating a medical office at 4700 North Congress Avenue in West Palm Beach and was presenting himself as a medical certified doctor when he was not. Two years later, he pleaded guilty to six charges and was sentenced to three-and-a-half years in prison.

WEST PALM BEACH, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO