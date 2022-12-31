Read full article on original website
lawrencekstimes.com
Lawrence woman was person killed in fatal crash early Monday; Lawrence man injured
Katoya Leasa Owens, 39, of Lawrence, was the woman killed in a crash early Monday, according to the Lawrence Police Department. John Grant Redding, 36, of Lawrence, was seriously injured but is in stable condition as of Tuesday, according to LPD. Owens was driving a Nissan Maxima eastbound, and Redding...
Suspect in Miami County shooting found dead in Grandview
A man believed to have shot a woman and left her to die in a Miami County ditch was found dead Wednesday in a Grandview residence from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.
WIBW
Drivers identified, details released in fatal Lawrence crash
LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - The Lawrence Police have released the identity of the victims as well as further details into a fatal early-morning crash. The Lawrence Police Department says that around 1:50 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 2, a Nissan Maxima driven by Katoya Leasa Owens, 39, of Lawrence, had been headed eastbound in the intersection of 6th and Iowa St. Meanwhile, a green Jaguar S30 driven by John Grant Redding, 36, of Lawrence, was headed west in the intersection.
republic-online.com
Narcotics search warrant leads to multiple arrests in Osawatomie
OSAWATOMIE – Osawatomie police officers arrested three people, and more are expected, following the execution of a narcotics search warrant at a Fifth Street home. The search took place Tuesday, Jan. 3, at a residence located at 1122 Fifth St. in Osawatomie. The investigation was prompted due to numerous reports of drug activity and short-term traffic at the residence, according to a news release from the Osawatomie Police Department.
KWCH.com
KHP: 5 killed in 4 crashes, DUI arrests double over New Year’s weekend
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Five people died in four crashes on Kansas highways over a busy New Year’s weekend that also saw the Kansas Highway Patrol make 22 DUI arrests, a number that doubled the total for the same time span last year. The Kansas Highway Patrol on Tuesday, Jan. 3, shared statistics from its activity over the New Year’s weekend that began at 6 p.m. Dec. 30 and continued through Monday, Jan. 2. In that time span, the KHP also reported a jump in citations compared to last year. Crash statistics were slightly up from the previous two years.
KCTV 5
Car sheared in half after speeding driver crashes into electrical poles in KC
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A car was sheared in half after the speeding driver hit multiple electrical poles in the area of 21st and Prospect, leading to a power outage. The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department said their investigation found that a gold Chevrolet Impala was going north on Prospect Avenue at “an extremely high rate of speed” at 4:23 p.m. Monday.
Woman found with critical gunshot wound Monday in Miami County, Kansas
Miami County Sheriff's deputies found a woman in a ditch New Year's day with life-threatening gunshot wounds.
KCTV 5
Olathe mother says son was fatally shot by police during mental health call for help
OLATHE, Kan. (KCTV) - Olathe police are expected to officially release the name of a young man shot and killed by police Saturday night. His family has already stepped forward, releasing photos and some information about that night. Twenty-seven-year-old Brandon Lynch’s family says he suffered from schizophrenia. His mother...
Raytown man identified as victim in New Year's Day homicide in Independence
A shooting inside an Independence convenience store on New Year's Day killed a 24-year-old Raytown man.
Independence police investigating homicide near 40 Hwy
INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — Around 1 p.m. officers were called to the 9000 block of East US 40 Hwy in regard to a shooting. Officers arrived and found an adult male inside the Short Stop Gas Station with a gunshot wound. The victim died at the scene. The suspect fled the area. This incident is still […]
Atchison man killed in early morning car crash
The Kansas Highway Patrol shows an Atchison man, Jacey Paris, died in a car crash early Monday morning.
Family not notified after MSHP chase, fiery crash in Platte County
A Kansas City, Missouri, family says they're shaken and skeptical after the death of a loved one following a Missouri State Highway Patrol chase.
Wyandotte County deputy found dead while off duty
The Wyandotte County Sheriff's Office says one of its deputies has died while off duty, and the man's death is now under investigation.
921news.com
FBI Announces Arrest of Escaped Federal Fugitive
KANSAS CITY, MO. – FBI Kansas City Special Agent in Charge Charles Dayoub. announced the arrest of Trevor Scott Sparks today. At approximately 11:15 a.m. on December 30, 2022, Sparks was taken into custody. without incident at the 400 block of Olive St. in Kansas City, MO. Sparks, 33,...
Independence police investigating New Year’s Day fatal shooting
Police in Independence, Missouri, are investigating a fatal New Year’s Day shooting at the Short Stop gas station.
Northland skate center implements new rule following fight
Kansas City's Winnwood Skate Center in the Northland won't allow anyone under the age of 18 inside without parent or guardian supervision.
Kansas man faces felony charges for wild incident with a gun
DOUGLAS COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a Kansas man for a weekend shooting incident. Just after 7p.m. Friday, a suspect identified a 20-year-old Junah Sisney allegedly fired multiple rounds from a handgun at an establishment called The Bullpen, 811 Eighth Street in Baldwin City, according to a media release from police.
KYTV
Police fatally shoot man in Kansas City suburb
OLATHE, Kan. (AP) — Police in Kansas shot and killed a man who approached them with an “edged weapon” after a New Year’s Eve disturbance, police said. Officers were called to a disturbance Saturday night at a home in the Kansas City suburb of Olathe, Sgt. Joel Yeldell said in a news release.
KCTV 5
Man killed in shooting outside of Independence gas station
INDEPENDENCE, MO. (KCTV) -- A man was shot and killed outside of a gas station in Independence on Sunday afternoon. The shooting happened in the 9000 block of E. US 40 Highway. Police say an individual called them and said they witnessed a shooting that happened outside of the gas...
3 adults, 2 children hurt in crash Monday night on I-35 in Olathe
One adult suffered serious injuries in a crash Monday night that also injured 3 children and another adult on Interstate 35 at Lone Elm Road.
