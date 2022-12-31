ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baldwin City, KS

Drivers identified, details released in fatal Lawrence crash

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - The Lawrence Police have released the identity of the victims as well as further details into a fatal early-morning crash. The Lawrence Police Department says that around 1:50 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 2, a Nissan Maxima driven by Katoya Leasa Owens, 39, of Lawrence, had been headed eastbound in the intersection of 6th and Iowa St. Meanwhile, a green Jaguar S30 driven by John Grant Redding, 36, of Lawrence, was headed west in the intersection.
Narcotics search warrant leads to multiple arrests in Osawatomie

OSAWATOMIE – Osawatomie police officers arrested three people, and more are expected, following the execution of a narcotics search warrant at a Fifth Street home. The search took place Tuesday, Jan. 3, at a residence located at 1122 Fifth St. in Osawatomie. The investigation was prompted due to numerous reports of drug activity and short-term traffic at the residence, according to a news release from the Osawatomie Police Department.
KHP: 5 killed in 4 crashes, DUI arrests double over New Year’s weekend

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Five people died in four crashes on Kansas highways over a busy New Year’s weekend that also saw the Kansas Highway Patrol make 22 DUI arrests, a number that doubled the total for the same time span last year. The Kansas Highway Patrol on Tuesday, Jan. 3, shared statistics from its activity over the New Year’s weekend that began at 6 p.m. Dec. 30 and continued through Monday, Jan. 2. In that time span, the KHP also reported a jump in citations compared to last year. Crash statistics were slightly up from the previous two years.
Car sheared in half after speeding driver crashes into electrical poles in KC

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A car was sheared in half after the speeding driver hit multiple electrical poles in the area of 21st and Prospect, leading to a power outage. The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department said their investigation found that a gold Chevrolet Impala was going north on Prospect Avenue at “an extremely high rate of speed” at 4:23 p.m. Monday.
FBI Announces Arrest of Escaped Federal Fugitive

KANSAS CITY, MO. – FBI Kansas City Special Agent in Charge Charles Dayoub. announced the arrest of Trevor Scott Sparks today. At approximately 11:15 a.m. on December 30, 2022, Sparks was taken into custody. without incident at the 400 block of Olive St. in Kansas City, MO. Sparks, 33,...
Kansas man faces felony charges for wild incident with a gun

DOUGLAS COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a Kansas man for a weekend shooting incident. Just after 7p.m. Friday, a suspect identified a 20-year-old Junah Sisney allegedly fired multiple rounds from a handgun at an establishment called The Bullpen, 811 Eighth Street in Baldwin City, according to a media release from police.
Police fatally shoot man in Kansas City suburb

OLATHE, Kan. (AP) — Police in Kansas shot and killed a man who approached them with an “edged weapon” after a New Year’s Eve disturbance, police said. Officers were called to a disturbance Saturday night at a home in the Kansas City suburb of Olathe, Sgt. Joel Yeldell said in a news release.
Man killed in shooting outside of Independence gas station

INDEPENDENCE, MO. (KCTV) -- A man was shot and killed outside of a gas station in Independence on Sunday afternoon. The shooting happened in the 9000 block of E. US 40 Highway. Police say an individual called them and said they witnessed a shooting that happened outside of the gas...
