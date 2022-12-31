Read full article on original website
PWMania
Major WWE Star Possibly Returning on RAW Tonight
Tonight’s WWE RAW is expected to be very newsworthy. Backstage, there are rumors that Cody Rhodes may return tonight on RAW. Furthermore, his sister Teil Margaret posted the following on Twitter:. “Monday’s generally not my vibe but i’m excited to watch #MondayNightRAW”. Rhodes is expected to return...
PWMania
Jim Ross Never Wants to Discuss Infamous WWE Moment Again
On his podcast, Grilling JR, Jim Ross recently mentioned that he had no desire to ever talk about The Montreal Screwjob. At the 1997 Survivor Series PPV event in Montreal, Vince McMahon rang the bell while Shawn Michaels had Bret Hart in the Sharpshooter. This was done in order for Michaels to win the WWE Championship as Hart was leaving for WCW.
PWMania
Eric Bischoff on Awesome Kong: “She Was Difficult to Work With”
Eric Bischoff and Conrad Thompson discussed TNA’s move to Monday night to compete with WWE RAW on the latest “83 Weeks” podcast. Awesome Kong, who was considered one of the best female workers in the company after her matches with Gail Kim, was one of the many names working in the promotion at the time.
PWMania
Charlotte Flair Addresses WWE Fans and Teases a New Era with New Victims
New WWE SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair took to Twitter to wish the WWE Universe a Happy New Year. As PWMania.com previously reported, Flair made a surprise return to SmackDown on Friday night, winning the SmackDown Women’s Title from Ronda Rousey. You can read Flair’s post-match comments on why 2022 was her best year and what she was thinking about before confronting Ronda Rousey by clicking here, and you can read backstage notes on her return by clicking here.
PWMania
Photos: Shinsuke Nakamura Reunites With Former WWE Star
KAIRI (formerly known as Kairi Sane) had recently spoken about Nakamura’s match in Japan, and they met on January 1st. KAIRI shared photos of the event on her official Twitter account. She also shared photos from 2018. The tweet’s text translates as follows:. “2023 ⇆ 2018. Thank you...
PWMania
Karen Jarrett Says She Has “24 Years of Dirt” on Kurt Angle and is “Ready to Start Unloading”
As PWMania.com previously reported, during his music video that aired on AEW Dynamite, Max Caster rapped about Jeff Jarrett “stealing” his wife Karen from her ex-husband Kurt Angle. Karen addressed the situation between her and Angle in a series of tweets. She wrote, “We can start here… my...
PWMania
Naomi Reportedly Returning to WWE
It’s unlikely that Naomi will be going to NJPW with Sasha Banks. Instead, it looks like she’ll be staying with WWE. Since leaving WWE Raw in May, Naomi and Banks have been absent from the professional wrestling scene. When Banks debuts for NJPW on Wednesday at Wrestle Kingdom 17, that will change. Bayley and Naomi are visiting Japan to support their close friend.
PWMania
Bianca Belair Gets Stitches After WWE RAW, Issues a Warning to Alexa Bliss
Following her victory over Alexa Bliss on the first WWE RAW of 2023, RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair needed multiple stitches to close a cut. During the fight, Bliss launched Belair face-first into the steel ring steps. She then DDT-ed Belair onto the bottom half of the steps. Belair began to bleed from her mouth at that point, but the blood continued to flow throughout the match. Bliss walked away from the match after another DDT into the steps. As medics brought out a stretcher, a referee checked on Bliss, and RAW went to commercial. Backstage, Belair was being examined by a doctor, according to the commentary. For those who missed it, you can view the Bray Wyatt – Bliss storyline developments from the match by clicking here.
PWMania
Naomi Expected to Be in Japan With Sasha Banks
Trinity Fatu AKA Naomi is expected to be in Japan ahead of Wrestle Kingdom 17, according to PWInsider. There has been no confirmation by New Japan Pro-Wrestling that Naomi will be making an appearance at their biggest event of the year which is scheduled for January 4th. Her former WWE...
PWMania
Charlotte Flair Reaches Significant WWE Milestone
Charlotte Flair’s recent WWE SmackDown Women’s Championship victory has extended her impressive streak. Since her WWE debut in 2013, she has dominated every WWE brand she has competed on by winning gold. Last week on Friday’s SmackDown, the Queen pinned Ronda Rousey to become the last SmackDown Women’s...
PWMania
Billie Starkz Comments On Her Experience Working AEW Dark
Billie Starkz recently appeared as a guest on the Joshi Pod for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, the women’s wrestling star spoke about her AEW Dark experience. Featured below is an excerpt from the interview where she touches on this topic with her...
PWMania
Producers for the First WWE RAW of 2023 Revealed (1/2/23)
The WWE Producers for the first RAW of 2023 from the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, TN have been revealed, courtesy of Fightful Select. * The Bloodline promo was produced by WWE Hall of Famer & Senior Vice President of Live Events “Road Dogg” Brian James. * Alexa Bliss...
PWMania
Former World Champion Becomes a Free Agent, Potential Target for WWE or AEW
Even though 2023 has only just begun, there is already talk about where the next free agent in wrestling will sign. Sasha Banks (Mercedes Varnado) is legally free to work and wrestle for other wrestling promotions, as was previously mentioned, and there is another name on the free agent market who might catch the attention of AEW or WWE.
PWMania
Spoilers: WWE NXT Level Up Taping Results For 1/6/2023
Before this week’s WWE NXT aired on television, the January 6 episode of NXT Level Up was taped Tuesday night at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando. * Elektra Lopez and Amari Miller defeated Sol Ruca and Dani Palmer. * Xyon Quinn defeated Tank Ledger. * Edris Enofe and...
PWMania
Bad Bunny Issues Statement Regarding Video of Him Throwing Fan’s Phone Into the Water
After a video of him throwing a woman’s phone in the water went viral today, Bad Bunny issued a statement. The incident occurred in Dominican Republic. In the video, Bunny is seen walking with his entourage and fans who want to take a photo with him. A female fan...
PWMania
Dax Harwood Believes The Young Bucks Should Be on the Mt. Rushmore of Tag Teams
Dax Harwood, along with Cash Wheeler, is part of one of the best tag teams in the business, but he admires what The Young Bucks have accomplished in the wrestling world. The fellow AEW star believes The Young Bucks should be a part of wrestling’s Mount Rushmore. This is...
PWMania
Bruce Prichard Reflects On WWE Trying To Get NFL Legend John Madden To Work WrestleMania As Commentator
John Madden would have made for an interest special commentator on “The Grandest Stage of Them All.”. During the latest installment of his Something To Wrestle With podcast, Bruce Prichard reflected on WWE trying to get the NFL legend to work a WrestleMania event. Featured below is an excerpt...
PWMania
Final NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17 Card (1/4/23) – WWE and AEW Stars in Action
New Japan Pro Wrestling (NJPW) is just hours away from Wrestle Kingdom 17, widely regarded as the company’s biggest event of the year. It will be held at the Tokyo Dome on a single night in 2023 as opposed to over the course of three nights, which will mark a change. On January 21, there will be a second night of the event at a smaller venue.
PWMania
WWE Royal Rumble 2023 To Feature Special Music Performance
A special musical performance will be featured on the first premium live event of the New Year for WWE. On this week’s episode of Monday Night Raw from the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, TN., musical performer Hardy was in attendance in the front row. He would get involved in the Music City Street Fight between Solo Sikoa and Elias.
PWMania
Backstage News on Kenny Omega’s NJPW Return, What AEW Knew About WWE-NJPW
This Wednesday at NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17, Karl Anderson will defend his NEVER Openweight Title against Tama Tonga. Despite the fact that Anderson and Luke Gallows returned to WWE a few months ago, WWE allowed them to make their NJPW commitments. It goes without saying that AEW and NJPW continue...
