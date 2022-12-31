ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

Major WWE Star Possibly Returning on RAW Tonight

Tonight’s WWE RAW is expected to be very newsworthy. Backstage, there are rumors that Cody Rhodes may return tonight on RAW. Furthermore, his sister Teil Margaret posted the following on Twitter:. “Monday’s generally not my vibe but i’m excited to watch #MondayNightRAW”. Rhodes is expected to return...
Jim Ross Never Wants to Discuss Infamous WWE Moment Again

On his podcast, Grilling JR, Jim Ross recently mentioned that he had no desire to ever talk about The Montreal Screwjob. At the 1997 Survivor Series PPV event in Montreal, Vince McMahon rang the bell while Shawn Michaels had Bret Hart in the Sharpshooter. This was done in order for Michaels to win the WWE Championship as Hart was leaving for WCW.
Eric Bischoff on Awesome Kong: “She Was Difficult to Work With”

Eric Bischoff and Conrad Thompson discussed TNA’s move to Monday night to compete with WWE RAW on the latest “83 Weeks” podcast. Awesome Kong, who was considered one of the best female workers in the company after her matches with Gail Kim, was one of the many names working in the promotion at the time.
Charlotte Flair Addresses WWE Fans and Teases a New Era with New Victims

New WWE SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair took to Twitter to wish the WWE Universe a Happy New Year. As PWMania.com previously reported, Flair made a surprise return to SmackDown on Friday night, winning the SmackDown Women’s Title from Ronda Rousey. You can read Flair’s post-match comments on why 2022 was her best year and what she was thinking about before confronting Ronda Rousey by clicking here, and you can read backstage notes on her return by clicking here.
Photos: Shinsuke Nakamura Reunites With Former WWE Star

KAIRI (formerly known as Kairi Sane) had recently spoken about Nakamura’s match in Japan, and they met on January 1st. KAIRI shared photos of the event on her official Twitter account. She also shared photos from 2018. The tweet’s text translates as follows:. “2023 ⇆ 2018. Thank you...
Naomi Reportedly Returning to WWE

It’s unlikely that Naomi will be going to NJPW with Sasha Banks. Instead, it looks like she’ll be staying with WWE. Since leaving WWE Raw in May, Naomi and Banks have been absent from the professional wrestling scene. When Banks debuts for NJPW on Wednesday at Wrestle Kingdom 17, that will change. Bayley and Naomi are visiting Japan to support their close friend.
Bianca Belair Gets Stitches After WWE RAW, Issues a Warning to Alexa Bliss

Following her victory over Alexa Bliss on the first WWE RAW of 2023, RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair needed multiple stitches to close a cut. During the fight, Bliss launched Belair face-first into the steel ring steps. She then DDT-ed Belair onto the bottom half of the steps. Belair began to bleed from her mouth at that point, but the blood continued to flow throughout the match. Bliss walked away from the match after another DDT into the steps. As medics brought out a stretcher, a referee checked on Bliss, and RAW went to commercial. Backstage, Belair was being examined by a doctor, according to the commentary. For those who missed it, you can view the Bray Wyatt – Bliss storyline developments from the match by clicking here.
Naomi Expected to Be in Japan With Sasha Banks

Trinity Fatu AKA Naomi is expected to be in Japan ahead of Wrestle Kingdom 17, according to PWInsider. There has been no confirmation by New Japan Pro-Wrestling that Naomi will be making an appearance at their biggest event of the year which is scheduled for January 4th. Her former WWE...
Charlotte Flair Reaches Significant WWE Milestone

Charlotte Flair’s recent WWE SmackDown Women’s Championship victory has extended her impressive streak. Since her WWE debut in 2013, she has dominated every WWE brand she has competed on by winning gold. Last week on Friday’s SmackDown, the Queen pinned Ronda Rousey to become the last SmackDown Women’s...
Billie Starkz Comments On Her Experience Working AEW Dark

Billie Starkz recently appeared as a guest on the Joshi Pod for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, the women’s wrestling star spoke about her AEW Dark experience. Featured below is an excerpt from the interview where she touches on this topic with her...
Producers for the First WWE RAW of 2023 Revealed (1/2/23)

The WWE Producers for the first RAW of 2023 from the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, TN have been revealed, courtesy of Fightful Select. * The Bloodline promo was produced by WWE Hall of Famer & Senior Vice President of Live Events “Road Dogg” Brian James. * Alexa Bliss...
Former World Champion Becomes a Free Agent, Potential Target for WWE or AEW

Even though 2023 has only just begun, there is already talk about where the next free agent in wrestling will sign. Sasha Banks (Mercedes Varnado) is legally free to work and wrestle for other wrestling promotions, as was previously mentioned, and there is another name on the free agent market who might catch the attention of AEW or WWE.
Spoilers: WWE NXT Level Up Taping Results For 1/6/2023

Before this week’s WWE NXT aired on television, the January 6 episode of NXT Level Up was taped Tuesday night at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando. * Elektra Lopez and Amari Miller defeated Sol Ruca and Dani Palmer. * Xyon Quinn defeated Tank Ledger. * Edris Enofe and...
Final NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17 Card (1/4/23) – WWE and AEW Stars in Action

New Japan Pro Wrestling (NJPW) is just hours away from Wrestle Kingdom 17, widely regarded as the company’s biggest event of the year. It will be held at the Tokyo Dome on a single night in 2023 as opposed to over the course of three nights, which will mark a change. On January 21, there will be a second night of the event at a smaller venue.
WWE Royal Rumble 2023 To Feature Special Music Performance

A special musical performance will be featured on the first premium live event of the New Year for WWE. On this week’s episode of Monday Night Raw from the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, TN., musical performer Hardy was in attendance in the front row. He would get involved in the Music City Street Fight between Solo Sikoa and Elias.
Backstage News on Kenny Omega’s NJPW Return, What AEW Knew About WWE-NJPW

This Wednesday at NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17, Karl Anderson will defend his NEVER Openweight Title against Tama Tonga. Despite the fact that Anderson and Luke Gallows returned to WWE a few months ago, WWE allowed them to make their NJPW commitments. It goes without saying that AEW and NJPW continue...

