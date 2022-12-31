ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

Community Impact Austin

River City Imaging to open second location in New Braunfels

The Pak Medical Center of Excellence will have multiple offices specializing in medical care including River City Imaging. (Sierra Martin/Community Impact) The River City Imaging Center will open its second location in New Braunfels at The Center of Excellence located at 1770 Hwy. 46 Ste. 1107 in February 2023. The business provides MRI, CT, 3D Screening Mammograms, Walk-in X-rays, Ultrasound and other related services. The River City Imaging Center has one existing location at 1750 E. Commons St., Suite 1101 that opened in August of 2020. 830-302-4355.
NEW BRAUNFELS, TX
MySanAntonio

Haven for Hope CEO working to keep up with rising demand for homeless services in San Antonio

It is a sad reality that the winter holidays often bring an increase in homelessness. Such surges are nothing new for Haven for Hope, the homeless services campus west of downtown. Last summer, it saw a record influx of people needing help. With no beds to spare, hundreds slept on mats on the floor. And Kim Jefferies, who stepped in as the nonprofit’s president and CEO just over a year ago, said she’s expecting a similar surge this Christmas season.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
capitalanalyticsassociates.com

Spotlight On: Ron Nirenberg, Mayor, City of San Antonio

January 2023 — San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg sat down with Invest: and discussed the latest developments in the city’s economic resilience strategies, including building a workforce development pipeline and bolstering the local transit and transportation infrastructure. “We are being bold about investment and doing what is necessary to achieve it,” he said.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
tpr.org

Mike Cox dives into the sordid side of San Antonio in new book ‘Wicked San Antonio’

TUESDAY on "The Source" — With over 300 years under its belt, San Antonio can tell many scandalous tales. Residents of San Antonio have seen the city go through the rise and fall of gambling joints, around-the-clock saloons and other places of ill repute. Mike Cox, the author of “Wicked San Antonio”, dives into the past of the many misdeeds of the Alamo City.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

Major transformation of Tower-Life Building to begin in 2024

SAN ANTONIO – An eight-sided building topped by its green-glazed roof, the historic 31-story Tower-Life Building will undergo a multi-million dollar transformation beginning in 2024. “It’s been the signature of our skyline for as long as I can remember,” said Jon Wiegand, a developer and investor with Alamo Capital...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

Fire at Southeast Side home damages second-story, SAFD says

SAN ANTONIO – A fire at a home on the city’s Southeast Side damaged the second story of a house and is now currently under investigation, the San Antonio Fire Department said Tuesday. A neighbor called 911 just before 9 a.m. to report the fire at the home...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
sanantoniothingstodo.com

Things to do in San Antonio this week of January 2, 2023

All you art-loving, morning people, this activity is perfect for you! Head on to the Artpace Rooftop to complement your morning with innovative contemporary art. This Morning Mixer provides goers with free coffee and donuts, plus an unbeatable view of downtown San Antonio. When: Friday, January 6, 2023, 8 am...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

Faulty water heater causes fire at Northeast Side apartment complex

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio firefighters responded to a fire at a Northeast Side apartment complex early Tuesday morning. The fire was called in around 2:30 a.m. at an apartment complex in the 3400 block of Northeast Parkway, not far from Eisenhauer Road and Rittiman Road. Firefighters said when...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KENS 5 Eyewitness News

KENS 5 Eyewitness News

San Antonio, TX
San Antonio local news

