River City Imaging to open second location in New Braunfels
The Pak Medical Center of Excellence will have multiple offices specializing in medical care including River City Imaging. (Sierra Martin/Community Impact) The River City Imaging Center will open its second location in New Braunfels at The Center of Excellence located at 1770 Hwy. 46 Ste. 1107 in February 2023. The business provides MRI, CT, 3D Screening Mammograms, Walk-in X-rays, Ultrasound and other related services. The River City Imaging Center has one existing location at 1750 E. Commons St., Suite 1101 that opened in August of 2020. 830-302-4355.
7 restaurants opening in San Antonio we're excited about in 2023
San Antonians were introduced to a range of concepts and spaces in 2022, from Kura’s revolving sushi bar to a feast for a historian’s eyes at Carriqui. With a list of 2023 newcomers forming, it’s clear San Antonio's restaurant scene is moving full steam ahead into the new year.
Orion Knox Jr., founder of San Antonio's Natural Bridge Caverns, dies at 81
He was still exploring in his 70s.
San Marcos LGBTQ+ bar Stonewall Warehouse abruptly closed on New Year's Day
Employees started a GoFundMe account to raise money after the sudden closure.
MySanAntonio
Haven for Hope CEO working to keep up with rising demand for homeless services in San Antonio
It is a sad reality that the winter holidays often bring an increase in homelessness. Such surges are nothing new for Haven for Hope, the homeless services campus west of downtown. Last summer, it saw a record influx of people needing help. With no beds to spare, hundreds slept on mats on the floor. And Kim Jefferies, who stepped in as the nonprofit’s president and CEO just over a year ago, said she’s expecting a similar surge this Christmas season.
capitalanalyticsassociates.com
Spotlight On: Ron Nirenberg, Mayor, City of San Antonio
January 2023 — San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg sat down with Invest: and discussed the latest developments in the city’s economic resilience strategies, including building a workforce development pipeline and bolstering the local transit and transportation infrastructure. “We are being bold about investment and doing what is necessary to achieve it,” he said.
tpr.org
Mike Cox dives into the sordid side of San Antonio in new book ‘Wicked San Antonio’
TUESDAY on "The Source" — With over 300 years under its belt, San Antonio can tell many scandalous tales. Residents of San Antonio have seen the city go through the rise and fall of gambling joints, around-the-clock saloons and other places of ill repute. Mike Cox, the author of “Wicked San Antonio”, dives into the past of the many misdeeds of the Alamo City.
New nightclub Rio Azùl promises to bring Vegas-style party vibes to downtown San Antonio
Rio Azùl is taking over the space of downtown's now-defunct V Lounge.
These are the highest rated burgers in San Antonio. Do you agree?
I recently returned from vacation, and my family came to the airport to pick me up. Before we went home, I asked to stop by the Chesters Hamburgers located on the NE 410 Loop not far from San Antonio airport. It is my favorite burger in San Antonio, and I was desperate to have one after a few weeks away.
KSAT 12
Major transformation of Tower-Life Building to begin in 2024
SAN ANTONIO – An eight-sided building topped by its green-glazed roof, the historic 31-story Tower-Life Building will undergo a multi-million dollar transformation beginning in 2024. “It’s been the signature of our skyline for as long as I can remember,” said Jon Wiegand, a developer and investor with Alamo Capital...
San Antonio's Black Laboratory Brewing expands, will offer wood-fired pizzas starting Wednesday
2-1-Dough will operate from the East Side space formerly occupied by Truth Pizzeria.
Mexico City, other large Latin American cities now have lower homicide rates than San Antonio
Major Latin American cities have been curbing their homicide rates while those in U.S. metros are rising.
One of Natural Bridge Caverns' discoverers passes away
SAN ANTONIO — One of the discoverers of Natural Bridge Caverns has passed away at the age of 81. Orion Knox Jr. died on Dec. 31 after a battle with Parkinson’s. Natural Bridge Caverns said it prevented him from continuing to go caving, but it never diminish his spirit.
KSAT 12
Fire at Southeast Side home damages second-story, SAFD says
SAN ANTONIO – A fire at a home on the city’s Southeast Side damaged the second story of a house and is now currently under investigation, the San Antonio Fire Department said Tuesday. A neighbor called 911 just before 9 a.m. to report the fire at the home...
sanantoniothingstodo.com
Things to do in San Antonio this week of January 2, 2023
All you art-loving, morning people, this activity is perfect for you! Head on to the Artpace Rooftop to complement your morning with innovative contemporary art. This Morning Mixer provides goers with free coffee and donuts, plus an unbeatable view of downtown San Antonio. When: Friday, January 6, 2023, 8 am...
Preps for the biggest NYE celebration in South Texas underway
SAN ANTONIO — Crews with the City of San Antonio and the Parks Foundation are preparing for Celebrate SA, the San Antonio tradition that is going on nearly 30 years. It's the biggest New Year's Eve party in South Texas, welcoming 70,000 people to the streets of downtown. The...
Guess the rent of this San Antonio 2-bedroom apartment near the Pearl
How much will it cost to live in this Tobin Hill apartment?
KSAT 12
Faulty water heater causes fire at Northeast Side apartment complex
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio firefighters responded to a fire at a Northeast Side apartment complex early Tuesday morning. The fire was called in around 2:30 a.m. at an apartment complex in the 3400 block of Northeast Parkway, not far from Eisenhauer Road and Rittiman Road. Firefighters said when...
Central Texas family finds missing Southwest luggage after watching KXAN report
A New Braunfels family credited a KXAN report on missing Southwest Airlines luggage with finding and retrieving their own suitcases.
nomadlawyer.org
12 Fun Things to do in Canyon Lake, Texas for an Unforgettable Vacation
Listen to the sound of water rambling as you paddle through, with a spectacular view of calm azure waters before you. This is one of the many experiences that Canyon Lake offers. Things to do in Canyon Lake: Located in the Lone Star State which experiences scorching hot summers, Canyon...
