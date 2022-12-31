ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hamilton County, OH

Comments / 0

Related
WKRC

Second man injured in boat explosion, fire has died

DAYTON, Ky. (WKRC) - A second person injured in a boat explosion and fire in Dayton, Kentucky has died. That's according to the Hamilton County Coroner. The Bellevue-Dayton Fire Department was called to the Manhattan Harbour marina on Friday. One person died on board the boat that caught fire. A...
DAYTON, KY
WDTN

Man, 2 children dead in Jefferson Twp. head-on collision ID’d

JEFFERSON TWP., Ohio (WDTN) — The three people who died in a head-on crash in Jefferson Township on New Year’s Day have been identified. According to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a crash in the 5900 block of Germantown Pike on Sunday, Jan. 1 just after 7 p.m. Upon arrival, deputies learned […]
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, OH
truecrimedaily

Man accused of fatally shooting girlfriend’s teen sister because she wouldn’t pick up marijuana

BURLINGTON, Ky. (TCD) -- An 18-year-old man stands accused of fatally shooting his girlfriend’s 16-year-old sister and remains on the run. According to a news release from the Boone County Sheriff’s Office, on Tuesday, Jan. 3, at approximately 2:18 a.m., deputies responded to the 3000 block of Silver Brook Drive to a report of a person shot. There, deputies reportedly found the victim, Scarlett Tucker, in a bedroom suffering from a gunshot wound to the head.
CINCINNATI, OH
wnewsj.com

WPD: New shooting info received

WILMINGTON — The Wilmington Police Department Investigation Unit has received new information about a Sept. 12 shooting. On Thursday, police were provided information regarding possible evidence at a residence located within the City of Wilmington, according to a release from Chief Ron Fithen. The information received stems from an active investigation into a shooting.
WILMINGTON, OH
WLWT 5

Coroner: Second man dies after boat fire along Ohio River

DAYTON, Ky. — A second person has diedfollowing a boat fire in a marina along the Ohio River last week. According to Tuesday morning's Hamilton County Coroner's report, a person, identified only as a white man, died Sunday at UC Medical Center, with "boat fire" listed as the cause of death.
DAYTON, KY
WLWT 5

2 northern Kentucky men sentenced for armed drug trafficking

COVINGTON, Ky. — Two northern Kentucky men were sentenced for armed drug trafficking on Tuesday, according to court documents. According to the release, 34-year-old Anthony Michaelis, of Covington, was sentenced to more than 20 years and 23-year-old Blake Barnes, of Alexandria, Kentucky, was sentenced to five years for possession of controlled substances, including fentanyl, methamphetamine, and cocaine, with intent to distribute them, and brandishing a firearm in furtherance of their drug trafficking.
ALEXANDRIA, KY
Fox 19

Coroner IDs driver killed in New Year’s crash on I-71

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - We now know the identity of a driver killed in a New Year’s Eve crash on northbound Interstate 71 near the Norwood Lateral. The Hamilton County Coroner’s Office confirmed Tuesday that the person who died is Amani Akili Rashad Gay, 29, of Roselawn. The Hamilton...
HAMILTON COUNTY, OH
WLWT 5

Report of shots fired on Reading Road in Avondale, suspects fled

CINCINNATI — Police have responded to a report of shots fired at 3504 Reading Road in Avondale. Reportedly as many as three suspects, that have now fled the scene. Unknown injury status. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic...
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

1 killed in I-71 crash

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - One person was killed in a crash early Sunday morning on I-71, police have confirmed. It happened just after midnight on I-71 northbound at the Norwood/Ridge Avenue exit. It is not clear whether drugs or alcohol played a factor in the crash.
CINCINNATI, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy