WKRC
Second man injured in boat explosion, fire has died
DAYTON, Ky. (WKRC) - A second person injured in a boat explosion and fire in Dayton, Kentucky has died. That's according to the Hamilton County Coroner. The Bellevue-Dayton Fire Department was called to the Manhattan Harbour marina on Friday. One person died on board the boat that caught fire. A...
Man, 2 children dead in Jefferson Twp. head-on collision ID’d
JEFFERSON TWP., Ohio (WDTN) — The three people who died in a head-on crash in Jefferson Township on New Year’s Day have been identified. According to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a crash in the 5900 block of Germantown Pike on Sunday, Jan. 1 just after 7 p.m. Upon arrival, deputies learned […]
WBKO
Woman breaks into home, attempts to kidnap 5-month-old baby, mother says
MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WXIX/Gray News) - A mother in Ohio said a woman broke into her home and attempted to kidnap her 5-month-old daughter. Cassie Cantrell said she was exhausted Friday night and fell asleep in her Middletown home next to her three children. Cantrell said she woke minutes later to...
Man accused of fatally shooting girlfriend’s teen sister because she wouldn’t pick up marijuana
BURLINGTON, Ky. (TCD) -- An 18-year-old man stands accused of fatally shooting his girlfriend’s 16-year-old sister and remains on the run. According to a news release from the Boone County Sheriff’s Office, on Tuesday, Jan. 3, at approximately 2:18 a.m., deputies responded to the 3000 block of Silver Brook Drive to a report of a person shot. There, deputies reportedly found the victim, Scarlett Tucker, in a bedroom suffering from a gunshot wound to the head.
2 taken to hospital after crash on Old US-35 in Greene County
GREENE COUNTY — Two people were taken to the hospital after a crash on Old U.S. 35 in Greene County Tuesday. Around 5:40 p.m. crews were called to Old U.S. 35 near Xenia to reports of a two car crash, according to Ohio State Highway Patrol. Two people were...
WLWT 5
Clermont County man accused of releasing dog to attack police officers
CINCINNATI — Two Union Township police officers are recovering after they were bitten by a dog Saturday morning. David Chapman, 35, of Union Township, is accused of releasing his dog on the officers as they responded to a dispute between Chapman and another neighbor. Witnesses said the incident started...
wnewsj.com
WPD: New shooting info received
WILMINGTON — The Wilmington Police Department Investigation Unit has received new information about a Sept. 12 shooting. On Thursday, police were provided information regarding possible evidence at a residence located within the City of Wilmington, according to a release from Chief Ron Fithen. The information received stems from an active investigation into a shooting.
WLWT 5
Crash, possible entrapment cleared on east I-275 in Anderson Township
COLDSTREAM, Ohio — UPDATE:. The crash blocking lanes along eastbound I-275 between Five Mile Road and State Route 125 has been cleared. All lanes are now open to usual traffic. First responders are at the scene of a crash blocking traffic on the interstate in Anderson Township, Monday afternoon.
WLWT 5
WLWT 5
2 northern Kentucky men sentenced for armed drug trafficking
COVINGTON, Ky. — Two northern Kentucky men were sentenced for armed drug trafficking on Tuesday, according to court documents. According to the release, 34-year-old Anthony Michaelis, of Covington, was sentenced to more than 20 years and 23-year-old Blake Barnes, of Alexandria, Kentucky, was sentenced to five years for possession of controlled substances, including fentanyl, methamphetamine, and cocaine, with intent to distribute them, and brandishing a firearm in furtherance of their drug trafficking.
Fox 19
Coroner IDs driver killed in New Year’s crash on I-71
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - We now know the identity of a driver killed in a New Year’s Eve crash on northbound Interstate 71 near the Norwood Lateral. The Hamilton County Coroner’s Office confirmed Tuesday that the person who died is Amani Akili Rashad Gay, 29, of Roselawn. The Hamilton...
Hamilton Police issues warning about phone scam after woman loses money
HAMILTON — Hamilton Police have issued a warning to its residents about a phone scam targeting the community, according to our news partner WCPO in Cincinnati. >>Champaign County Sheriff’s Office warns residents of new phone scam. Scammers are calling pretending to be police officers saying they have a...
1 dead, 1 injured in East Price Hill shooting
Corey Williams, 40, was killed in an early morning shooting in East Price Hill Sunday. Christopher Harris, 29, was charged with murder.
WKRC
Reports: Person is more likely to survive a cardiac event outside of their home
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - TriHealth cardiac specialists say a person is much more likely to survive a sudden cardiac arrest if it happens outside the home. It is all because it is more likely that heart saving interventions get started right away. For every one person that survives a sudden cardiac...
11 hospitalized after Miami Valley overdose surge
Health officials believe the increase in overdose cases is the direct result of the large amount of fentanyl laced in common drugs found on the street.
WLWT 5
Report of shots fired on Reading Road in Avondale, suspects fled
CINCINNATI — Police have responded to a report of shots fired at 3504 Reading Road in Avondale. Reportedly as many as three suspects, that have now fled the scene. Unknown injury status. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic...
WKRC
WLWT 5
Police responding to High Street in Hamilton for reports of a crash with injuries
HAMILTON, Ohio — Police responding to High Street in Hamilton for reports of a crash with injuries. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have...
First babies of 2023 in the Miami Valley
Born at 2:53 a.m. on New Year's Day, Riley Shaida Hadassah Nouasi was born at Mercy Health-Springfield Regional Medical Center. She measured in at 6 pounds, 11.8 ounces and 19.5 inches long.
