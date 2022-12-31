Read full article on original website
Murray Ledger & Times
Racer women deliver late against Valpo
MURRAY — While Murray State’s women’s basketball program has made very strong strides in the past two seasons, the times it has experienced difficulty have come in the fourth quarter. The Racers swallowed four very tough losses last season after being unable to hold fourth-quarter leads and...
Murray Ledger & Times
Carlisle catches fire in 2nd half against Lady Lakers
CARLISLE COUNTY — Things seemed to be going fine Tuesday night for Calloway County’s girls basketball team. The Lady Lakers had the lead at halftime, though it was a bit smaller than it was earlier in the game. Calloway had as much as an eight-point lead in the first quarter and was still up by two points at halftime.
Murray Ledger & Times
Prohm: Racer men must keep Bradley on toes with movement
MURRAY — Murray State Head Coach Steve Prohm has compiled a 209-130 mark in men’s basketball. He has to look way inside what fans see to determine the best plan of attack for his team. Where fans see a shot go through the basket, he has to be as concerned with how the opportunity was created, and when it comes to tonight’s battle against a very strong Bradley team at the CFSB Center, he is emphasizing something he noticed in Sunday’s win at Evansville.
Murray Ledger & Times
Racer men start ’23 with fitting, decisive scoring run
EVANSVILLE — Several hours after the arrival of the year 2023, Murray State’s men’s basketball team uncorked what probably could be described as a fitting scoring run against new Missouri Valley Conference opponent Evansville. The Racers opened their first game of 2023 with …. a 23-1 spurt....
Murray Ledger & Times
Lakers keep on rolling at Carlisle
CARLISLE COUNTY — Ever a student of western Kentucky high school basketball, Calloway County Head Coach Brad Cleaver knew that his Laker boys team would be in for a tussle at small-school titan Carlisle County. The Comets are renowned for slaying teams from much larger campuses over the years....
Murray Ledger & Times
Tigers take needed win at Graves
MAYFIELD — With an obvious height and athletic advantage, the visiting Murray High Tigers were able to pull ahead of the Graves County Eagles early, then hold them off down the stretch, winning 66-57 at the Eagles Nest Tuesday night. Four Tiger players scored in double figures and junior...
Murray Ledger & Times
Lakers take Hardwood Classic title
MURRAY — Calloway County’s Jonah Butler turned the championship game Friday of The Murray Bank Hardwood Classic into his own personal block party to help lead his team to a 71-61 victory over St. Benedict at Auburndale out of the Memphis area. Butler swatted away 10 of the...
Murray Ledger & Times
Racers sign Alexeyeva to ‘23 tennis letter
MURRAY — Murray State women’s tennis announced the signing of Varvara Alexeyeva last week as the Kazakhstan native signed her National Letter-of-Intent. Alexeyeva is the lone signing for the Racers tennis team for the 2023 class. Alexeyeva has emerged as one of the best young players in the...
Murray Ledger & Times
Holland: Drought likely over after heavy rainfall
MURRAY – With close to 4 inches of rain falling between Monday and the end of Tuesday, Calloway County’s drought trouble certainly appears to be over, according to official Murray weather observer Justin Holland. Holland is an official government weather observer for the National Weather Service’s Paducah office,...
Murray Ledger & Times
Obituaries Jan. 4, 2023
Wilma Carolyn Pace Johnson, 81, died Sunday, Dec. 31, 2022, at her residence in Hardin, Kentucky. Carolyn lived in Houston, Texas, for 28 years before moving back to her birthplace of Hardin, where she lived for 13 years. She was a member of University Church of Christ in Murray. After...
Murray Ledger & Times
Metcalf pleads not guilty to receiving stolen property charges
MURRAY – During her arraignment Tuesday in Calloway Circuit Court, a Murray woman pleaded not guilty to charges of receiving stolen property (firearm) and receiving stolen property worth more than $1,000 but less than $10,000. Dawn Metcalf, 35, of Murray, is currently facing charges in three separate cases. She...
Murray Ledger & Times
Benton man faces drug charges in Calloway
ALMO – A Benton man faces several drug charges after he was arrested during a New Year’s Eve traffic stop in Almo, the Calloway County Sheriff’s Office said Monday.
