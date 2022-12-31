MURRAY — Murray State Head Coach Steve Prohm has compiled a 209-130 mark in men’s basketball. He has to look way inside what fans see to determine the best plan of attack for his team. Where fans see a shot go through the basket, he has to be as concerned with how the opportunity was created, and when it comes to tonight’s battle against a very strong Bradley team at the CFSB Center, he is emphasizing something he noticed in Sunday’s win at Evansville.

