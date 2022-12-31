ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seth Rollins Collapses & Helped To The Back After WWE RAW

Seth Rollins has accomplished a lot in WWE, as he is a multi-time world champion and was involved in numerous solid feuds over the years. Rollins is not invincible, as he was hurt in the past. It seems fans were also concerned about his wellbeing after Monday Night RAW went off the air this week.
wrestlinginc.com

Identity Of Woman With MJF On 12/28 'AEW Dynamite' Revealed

For many, New Year's Eve is a time to celebrate. Not only do people commemorate the past year, but they anticipate the possibilities of the upcoming year ahead. And of course, it's best to do that sort of thing with your loved ones. But before the year ended, AEW World Heavyweight Champion Maxwell Jacob Friedman made a new friend to ring in the New Year a little early during the final "AEW Dynamite" of 2022.
COLORADO STATE
PWMania

Jim Ross Never Wants to Discuss Infamous WWE Moment Again

On his podcast, Grilling JR, Jim Ross recently mentioned that he had no desire to ever talk about The Montreal Screwjob. At the 1997 Survivor Series PPV event in Montreal, Vince McMahon rang the bell while Shawn Michaels had Bret Hart in the Sharpshooter. This was done in order for Michaels to win the WWE Championship as Hart was leaving for WCW.
wrestlinginc.com

Former WWE Women's Champion Challenges Sasha Banks To A Match

It's now January 2, 2023, which means that Sasha Banks is allegedly one day into free agency. So far, no one quite knows what Banks' future plans will be, aside from her reported appearance at NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17 this week. But that isn't stopping some wrestlers from shooting their shot for a potential match against her, including a big name in IMPACT Wrestling.
PWMania

Naomi Reportedly Returning to WWE

It’s unlikely that Naomi will be going to NJPW with Sasha Banks. Instead, it looks like she’ll be staying with WWE. Since leaving WWE Raw in May, Naomi and Banks have been absent from the professional wrestling scene. When Banks debuts for NJPW on Wednesday at Wrestle Kingdom 17, that will change. Bayley and Naomi are visiting Japan to support their close friend.
ringsidenews.com

Danhausen Drops List Of Demands For Tony Khan

Danhausen debuted for AEW after a long storyline that played out on social media. It might have started out as a joke on A&W restaurants, but once that AEW contract landed in Danhausen’s hands, it was all too real. Now, Danhausen has more demands after he achieved another huge career landmark.
stillrealtous.com

WWE Announcer Was Supposed To Leave The Commentary Team Last Month

A few months ago WWE made some changes to the announce teams and Wade Barrett was moved from NXT to Friday Night SmackDown so he could replace Pat McAfee while Pat focuses on his football announcing duties. Booker T took Wade Barrett’s place on the NXT announce team but he recently claimed on his Hall of Fame podcast that he was only supposed to be part of the commentary team through December.
ringsidenews.com

WWE Superstars Constantly Complained To Management About Shawn Michaels

Shawn Michaels is a two-time WWE Hall of Famer now, and he enjoys a great position as an executive for the company. Although he has his head on his shoulders now, it wasn’t always that way for HBK. In fact, he used to cause a lot of problems backstage.
Fightful

TJPW Tokyo Joshi Pro '23 Results (1/4/23): Yuka Sakazaki vs. Miyu Yamashita

TJPW kicks off their year with their signature January 4 show -- Tokyo Joshi Pro '23! The main event saw Yuka Sakazaki make her second defense of the Princess of Princess Championship against Miyu Yamashita. Other matches include Trish Adora making her TJPW debut by challenging for the International Princess Championship and the duo of Heidi Howitzer and Max The Impaler trying to win the Princess Tag Team Championship from Saki Akai and Yuki Arai.
stillrealtous.com

Former WWE Star Reportedly Backstage At Raw

Tonight’s episode of WWE Monday Night Raw will be the first Raw of the new year and the show is set to take place from Nashville. WWE will be kicking things off with two big title matches as Austin Theory is set to defend the United States Title against Seth Rollins and Bianca Belair will be defending the Raw Women’s Championship against Alexa Bliss.
NASHVILLE, TN
Fightful

STARDOM Triangle Derby Day 1 Results (1/3/23): Giulia Leads Thekla, Mai Sakurai Against Rebel X Enemy

The first-ever Triangle Derby will kickoff 2023 for STARDOM, marking the first show since Giulia defeated Syuri to become World of Stardom Champion at Stardom Dream Queendom. The show featured seven trios league matches with Giulia leading Thekla and Mai Sakurai into battle against Rebel X Enemy's Maya Yukihi, Maika Ozaki, and Ram Kaichow in the main event as well as the Queen's Quest trio of Utami Hayashishita, Saya Kamitani, and AZM taking on the top trio of God's Eye -- Syuri, MIRAI, and Ami Sourei. This show also marked the debut of Mina Shirakawa's Club Venus trio featuring Mariah May and Xia Brookside.
ringsidenews.com

Anonymous Twitter Account Releases Spy Footage Of Katana Chance & Kayden Carter

The working style of WWE has undergone a major shift ever since the regime of Triple H and his cohorts took over. The new management has produced exciting content until now, however, it seems that an unknown person is secretly luring into the shadows to capture secret information about the company.
Fightful

Even Hypothetically, Paul Wight Wouldn't Shit In A Bath Tub

RJ City cuts through the stereotypical bull and asks Paul Wight the real questions. Paul Wight, formerly The Big Show, was the most recent guest on was the most recent guest Hey! (EW) and RJ City maintained his journalistic professionalism by avoiding asking Paul any stereotypical questions related to his size. He did, however, in a completely professional fashion, ask the former WWE Champion if he would hypothetically ever shit in a bathtub.
stillrealtous.com

Former WWE Star Willing To Shut Down Exclusive Content Site To Return To The Company

Exclusive content in the professional wrestling world has been a hot topic recently as WWE reportedly released Mandy Rose due to some of the content she posted on her FanTime page. However, it seems that things are going well for Mandy Rose at the moment as FanTime recently confirmed on social media that the former NXT Women’s Champion made $1 million dollars in a month.
Fightful

Fightful

