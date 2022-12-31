Read full article on original website
ringsidenews.com
Seth Rollins Collapses & Helped To The Back After WWE RAW
Seth Rollins has accomplished a lot in WWE, as he is a multi-time world champion and was involved in numerous solid feuds over the years. Rollins is not invincible, as he was hurt in the past. It seems fans were also concerned about his wellbeing after Monday Night RAW went off the air this week.
wrestlinginc.com
Identity Of Woman With MJF On 12/28 'AEW Dynamite' Revealed
For many, New Year's Eve is a time to celebrate. Not only do people commemorate the past year, but they anticipate the possibilities of the upcoming year ahead. And of course, it's best to do that sort of thing with your loved ones. But before the year ended, AEW World Heavyweight Champion Maxwell Jacob Friedman made a new friend to ring in the New Year a little early during the final "AEW Dynamite" of 2022.
PWMania
Jim Ross Never Wants to Discuss Infamous WWE Moment Again
On his podcast, Grilling JR, Jim Ross recently mentioned that he had no desire to ever talk about The Montreal Screwjob. At the 1997 Survivor Series PPV event in Montreal, Vince McMahon rang the bell while Shawn Michaels had Bret Hart in the Sharpshooter. This was done in order for Michaels to win the WWE Championship as Hart was leaving for WCW.
wrestlinginc.com
Former WWE Women's Champion Challenges Sasha Banks To A Match
It's now January 2, 2023, which means that Sasha Banks is allegedly one day into free agency. So far, no one quite knows what Banks' future plans will be, aside from her reported appearance at NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17 this week. But that isn't stopping some wrestlers from shooting their shot for a potential match against her, including a big name in IMPACT Wrestling.
PWMania
Naomi Reportedly Returning to WWE
It’s unlikely that Naomi will be going to NJPW with Sasha Banks. Instead, it looks like she’ll be staying with WWE. Since leaving WWE Raw in May, Naomi and Banks have been absent from the professional wrestling scene. When Banks debuts for NJPW on Wednesday at Wrestle Kingdom 17, that will change. Bayley and Naomi are visiting Japan to support their close friend.
Yardbarker
Eric Bischoff says TNA fired Bobby Lashley in 2010 because of Kristal Marshall: 'She got in the way of Bobby's career'
On the latest "83 Weeks' podcast, Eric Bischoff and Conrad Thompson talked about TNA's move to Monday night to go head to head against WWE Monday Night Raw in 2010. Bobby Lashley was one of the big names on the roster around this time but he exited the company later that year. Bischoff explained why Lashley was let go:
ringsidenews.com
Danhausen Drops List Of Demands For Tony Khan
Danhausen debuted for AEW after a long storyline that played out on social media. It might have started out as a joke on A&W restaurants, but once that AEW contract landed in Danhausen’s hands, it was all too real. Now, Danhausen has more demands after he achieved another huge career landmark.
stillrealtous.com
WWE Announcer Was Supposed To Leave The Commentary Team Last Month
A few months ago WWE made some changes to the announce teams and Wade Barrett was moved from NXT to Friday Night SmackDown so he could replace Pat McAfee while Pat focuses on his football announcing duties. Booker T took Wade Barrett’s place on the NXT announce team but he recently claimed on his Hall of Fame podcast that he was only supposed to be part of the commentary team through December.
ringsidenews.com
WWE Superstars Constantly Complained To Management About Shawn Michaels
Shawn Michaels is a two-time WWE Hall of Famer now, and he enjoys a great position as an executive for the company. Although he has his head on his shoulders now, it wasn’t always that way for HBK. In fact, he used to cause a lot of problems backstage.
TJPW Tokyo Joshi Pro '23 Results (1/4/23): Yuka Sakazaki vs. Miyu Yamashita
TJPW kicks off their year with their signature January 4 show -- Tokyo Joshi Pro '23! The main event saw Yuka Sakazaki make her second defense of the Princess of Princess Championship against Miyu Yamashita. Other matches include Trish Adora making her TJPW debut by challenging for the International Princess Championship and the duo of Heidi Howitzer and Max The Impaler trying to win the Princess Tag Team Championship from Saki Akai and Yuki Arai.
Konnan: Tony Kahn Pulled Tay Melo From AAA Show Because Someone Else Got COVID
At AAA Noche De Campeones on December 28, Konnan stripped Tay Melo & Sammy Guevara of the AAA Mixed Tag Team Championships after the duo didn't show up for their advertised title defense against Lady Shani & Octagon Jr and Komander & Sexy Star II. Melo wrestled on the December...
NJPW Wrestle Kingdom Preview, Mercedes Varnado is a Free Agent, & More (Tag Talk #27)
Kiley (@fuller_kiley) and Haley (@haleyanne_) discuss NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17, the future of Mercedes Varnado, and more news in tag team wrestling.
stillrealtous.com
Former WWE Star Reportedly Backstage At Raw
Tonight’s episode of WWE Monday Night Raw will be the first Raw of the new year and the show is set to take place from Nashville. WWE will be kicking things off with two big title matches as Austin Theory is set to defend the United States Title against Seth Rollins and Bianca Belair will be defending the Raw Women’s Championship against Alexa Bliss.
STARDOM Triangle Derby Day 1 Results (1/3/23): Giulia Leads Thekla, Mai Sakurai Against Rebel X Enemy
The first-ever Triangle Derby will kickoff 2023 for STARDOM, marking the first show since Giulia defeated Syuri to become World of Stardom Champion at Stardom Dream Queendom. The show featured seven trios league matches with Giulia leading Thekla and Mai Sakurai into battle against Rebel X Enemy's Maya Yukihi, Maika Ozaki, and Ram Kaichow in the main event as well as the Queen's Quest trio of Utami Hayashishita, Saya Kamitani, and AZM taking on the top trio of God's Eye -- Syuri, MIRAI, and Ami Sourei. This show also marked the debut of Mina Shirakawa's Club Venus trio featuring Mariah May and Xia Brookside.
JCW BattleBowl Results (1/1): Alec Price, Billie Starkz, Kerry Morton In Action
Jersey Championship Wrestling held its BattleBowl event on January 1 from The Showboat in Atlantic City, New Jersey. The event aired on YouTube and can be watched in the video above. Full results and highlights are below. JCW BattleBowl Results (1/1) - Jay Lyon & Ellis Taylor def. Midas Black...
ringsidenews.com
Anonymous Twitter Account Releases Spy Footage Of Katana Chance & Kayden Carter
The working style of WWE has undergone a major shift ever since the regime of Triple H and his cohorts took over. The new management has produced exciting content until now, however, it seems that an unknown person is secretly luring into the shadows to capture secret information about the company.
AEW Dark: Elevation Results And Stream (1/2): House Of Black, Athena, Jeff Jarrett, More In Action
All Elite Wrestling will air the January 2, 2022 edition of AEW Dark: Elevation on their YouTube channel at 7PM EST. The stream for the show can be seen above. Full results can be seen below. AEW Dark: Elevation (1/2) Athena defeated Gypsy Mac. Dark Order (Alex Reynolds, Evil Uno,...
Rocky Romero: Everyone Had Good Intentions In Karl Anderson Working For NJPW; Thank You, WWE
Karl Anderson & Luke Gallows returned to WWE in October despite Anderson being the NEVER Openweight Champion and advertised to defend his title against Hikuleo on November 5. Anderson ended up missing the November 5 date for New Japan Pro-Wrestling as he was booked by WWE to compete at WWE Crown Jewel.
Even Hypothetically, Paul Wight Wouldn't Shit In A Bath Tub
RJ City cuts through the stereotypical bull and asks Paul Wight the real questions. Paul Wight, formerly The Big Show, was the most recent guest on was the most recent guest Hey! (EW) and RJ City maintained his journalistic professionalism by avoiding asking Paul any stereotypical questions related to his size. He did, however, in a completely professional fashion, ask the former WWE Champion if he would hypothetically ever shit in a bathtub.
stillrealtous.com
Former WWE Star Willing To Shut Down Exclusive Content Site To Return To The Company
Exclusive content in the professional wrestling world has been a hot topic recently as WWE reportedly released Mandy Rose due to some of the content she posted on her FanTime page. However, it seems that things are going well for Mandy Rose at the moment as FanTime recently confirmed on social media that the former NXT Women’s Champion made $1 million dollars in a month.
