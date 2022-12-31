Read full article on original website
wxxv25.com
$60M infrastructure grant awarded to widen I-10
Senator Roger Wicker announced a $60 million grant awarded for infrastructure between Long Beach and Diamondhead. The fund is reserved for widening I-10 from four to six lanes starting west of Diamondhead to east of County Farm Road in Harrison County. The project is expected to remove major bottle-necking, reduce...
Millions approved for work at I-10 interchange where Mississippi’s first Buc-ee’s planned
Access to Mississippi’s first Buc-ee’s Beaver Nuggets is closer to reality with new federal money that will widen an interstate interchange around the upcoming 80,000 square-foot store. Mississippi U.S. Sen. Roger Wicker praised a new $60 million grant that will go towards widening parts of Interstate 10 and...
wxxv25.com
Remembering John Crow, Pascagoula EMT killed in accident on I-10
A paramedic from Jackson County was killed in a weekend accident in Louisiana. Thirty-six-year-old John Crow was from Pascagoula and worked for Acadian Ambulance Mississippi. According to Acadian, Crow was driving the ambulance that was involved in a two-vehicle crash on I-10 in St. Tammany Parish just before 1 a.m. Sunday.
wxxv25.com
Harrison County hosts 5th annual Christmas Cardboard Recycling event
Harrison County Utility Authority hosted their fifth annual Christmas Cardboard Recycling Event on Saturday. The event took place at five different locations across Harrison County to keep clutter and trash off the streets. Once the cardboard makes its way to the recycling facility, it undergoes a process that eventually allows...
I-10 widening to help traffic around planned Bucc-ee’s on Mississippi Gulf Coast
DIAMONDHEAD, Miss. (WKRG) – Federal grants will widen I-10 through part of Mississippi, including an interchange where a new Bucc-ee’s is planned. $60 million from a bipartisan infrastructure law will support widening I-10 from four to six lanes between Long Beach and Diamondhead. “This grant funding will have a lasting effect for the people and […]
WLOX
Krewe of Neptune announces 2023 Celebrity Grand Marshal
BILOXI, Miss. (GULF COAST WEEKEND) - Mississippi native and national country recording artist Steve Azar will lead the Krewe of Neptune through the streets of Biloxi during their annual night parade. It will be held in downtown Biloxi on February 18, 2023 beginning at 5:30pm. Azar has a long list...
deltanews.tv
The City in Mississippi Where the Most Guns Are Linked to Crime
The United States is the only country in the world with more civilian-owned firearms than people. While most of the nearly 400 million firearms in the U.S. belong to law-abiding citizens, some portion of them inevitably end up in the wrong hands. Every year, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms,...
wxxv25.com
Biloxi High School teachers preparing for new semester
A new year means a new semester for students heading back to school, but a special group of people have to make sure the school is ready for them. Biloxi High School teachers reported back to school for a teacher work day. The work day is designed for teachers to...
WBUR
Protesters demand action over police killing of Jaheim McMillan
Protesters gathered in Gulfport, Mississippi on New Year's Day to call for the release of bodycam footage in the police killing of a 15-year-old Black teenager Jaheim McMillan. The footage has been viewed by McMillan's family, but not by the public. Marquell Bridges, a community activist who organized the protest,...
WLOX
Family of missing man involved in helicopter crash waiting for updates
LIZANA, Miss. (WLOX) - The family of Harrison County resident David Scarborough is still waiting for answers. Scarborough is one of the four people on board a helicopter that crashed on Thursday off the Coast of Louisiana. His family gathered on Friday at his home in Lizana to show support...
wxxv25.com
Gulfport business offering healthy meal prep options
If one of your goals in 2023 is to eat healthier foods, but you don’t have time to shop or cook for yourself, meal prepping may be the solution for you!. Eat Right Meal Prep is the only meal prep company in the state with nutritional approval by two hospitals.
Sheriff: Be on lookout for men who robbed rural Mississippi truck stop
Mississippi police are looking for two suspects who entered a rural truck stop and stole large amounts of cash from the business. On Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022, George County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a report of a commercial burglary at the 4-Mile Truck Stop, in the Rocky Creek community of George County.
This Town in Mississippi Has Been Ranked as One of the Coolest Places To Live in the United States
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're planning on moving or visiting the great state of Mississippi, you should add the following town to your list.
