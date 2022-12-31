ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
wxxv25.com

$60M infrastructure grant awarded to widen I-10

Senator Roger Wicker announced a $60 million grant awarded for infrastructure between Long Beach and Diamondhead. The fund is reserved for widening I-10 from four to six lanes starting west of Diamondhead to east of County Farm Road in Harrison County. The project is expected to remove major bottle-necking, reduce...
DIAMONDHEAD, MS
wxxv25.com

Remembering John Crow, Pascagoula EMT killed in accident on I-10

A paramedic from Jackson County was killed in a weekend accident in Louisiana. Thirty-six-year-old John Crow was from Pascagoula and worked for Acadian Ambulance Mississippi. According to Acadian, Crow was driving the ambulance that was involved in a two-vehicle crash on I-10 in St. Tammany Parish just before 1 a.m. Sunday.
PASCAGOULA, MS
wxxv25.com

Harrison County hosts 5th annual Christmas Cardboard Recycling event

Harrison County Utility Authority hosted their fifth annual Christmas Cardboard Recycling Event on Saturday. The event took place at five different locations across Harrison County to keep clutter and trash off the streets. Once the cardboard makes its way to the recycling facility, it undergoes a process that eventually allows...
HARRISON COUNTY, MS
WLOX

Krewe of Neptune announces 2023 Celebrity Grand Marshal

BILOXI, Miss. (GULF COAST WEEKEND) - Mississippi native and national country recording artist Steve Azar will lead the Krewe of Neptune through the streets of Biloxi during their annual night parade. It will be held in downtown Biloxi on February 18, 2023 beginning at 5:30pm. Azar has a long list...
BILOXI, MS
deltanews.tv

The City in Mississippi Where the Most Guns Are Linked to Crime

The United States is the only country in the world with more civilian-owned firearms than people. While most of the nearly 400 million firearms in the U.S. belong to law-abiding citizens, some portion of them inevitably end up in the wrong hands. Every year, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms,...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
wxxv25.com

Biloxi High School teachers preparing for new semester

A new year means a new semester for students heading back to school, but a special group of people have to make sure the school is ready for them. Biloxi High School teachers reported back to school for a teacher work day. The work day is designed for teachers to...
BILOXI, MS
WBUR

Protesters demand action over police killing of Jaheim McMillan

Protesters gathered in Gulfport, Mississippi on New Year's Day to call for the release of bodycam footage in the police killing of a 15-year-old Black teenager Jaheim McMillan. The footage has been viewed by McMillan's family, but not by the public. Marquell Bridges, a community activist who organized the protest,...
GULFPORT, MS
wxxv25.com

Gulfport business offering healthy meal prep options

If one of your goals in 2023 is to eat healthier foods, but you don’t have time to shop or cook for yourself, meal prepping may be the solution for you!. Eat Right Meal Prep is the only meal prep company in the state with nutritional approval by two hospitals.
GULFPORT, MS

Comments / 0

Community Policy