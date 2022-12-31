MOMENTUM SQUASHERS: RM boys use 24-0 run to top Rams for tourney title

CLAYTON — The Cleveland High School varsity boys basketball team seemingly had all of the momentum when a 7-0 run just 2:11 into the second quarter pulled the Rams within four (22-18) in the John Jacobs Christmas Classic championship game Thursday night.

Their partisan crowd was into the contest with Cleveland’s offensive flurry, but it would be the only momentum they would have as Rocky Mount proved to be the ultimate momentum squashers.

Rocky Mount scored the final 14 points of the quarter, then used a 10-0 outburst to start the third quarter to complete a 24-0 flurry over 9:49 and send the Gryphons to a 69-42 triumph for the title and a sweep of the finals.

This was the first tournament crown for the Rocky Mount (10-0) since 2018, the last time both Gryphon squads captured the tournament championship.

Tyler Barnes was named the tournament’s Most Valuable Player for Rocky Mount. He was joined on the all-tournament team by Malik Hill, DeAndre Lynch, Bryson Phillips and Stephon Jones.

The Gryphons jumped out to a 6-0 lead (Phillips, Jones and Barnes), then put together an 11-4 run (Jones and Barnes) to take a 17-4 advantage with three minutes remaining in the first quarter.

Cleveland (7-5 overall) collected the last five points of the quarter (a bucket by James Harris and a three-pointer by Rodney Poston) to cut the deficit in half (22-11).

The Rams’ run increased to 12-0 with the first seven points of the second quarter, slicing the margin to just four with 5:49 left in the first half.

But a big part of Rocky Mount’s success has been its ability to go on extended offensive runs after renewed focus, and this game was no different.

A follow shot by Barnes started the 24-0 burst for the Gryphons. Tristin Graham drove for a basket, followed by two buckets from Malik Hill, the second off a pass from Barnes in transition. RM then finished the quarter with buckets from Phillips (mid-range jumper), Jones (on the fast break) and Barnes (off an offensive rebound) to go ahead 36-18 at halftime.

Barnes then started the third quarter with a two-handed slam dunk less than 10 seconds in, and the rout was on.

Phillips and Jones added to the lead (44-18), forcing Cleveland coach Matthew Turner to call timeout.

Phillips scored on a putback after the timeout to give the Gryphons a 46-18 cushion with 4:09 left in the third.

Cleveland finally ended the long drought on Harris’s basket a few seconds later, but the damage had been done. The Rams played Rocky Mount almost even the rest of the quarter but still trailed by 25 (53-28) to start the fourth stanza.

The Gryphons’ biggest leads were 29 points twice in the fourth (Lynch on a pass from Barnes, then Phillips on a rebound) and then 32 (a Lynch follow shot with 4:34 left) before Cleveland made the final result slightly closer with a 10-5 run.

Will Broderick (putback) and Emmanuel Battle collected the Gryphons’ final points in the last two minutes.

Barnes led Rocky Mount with 16 points, followed by Phillips with 15, Jones with 12, Graham with nine and Lynch with eight.