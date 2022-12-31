ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moscow, ID

cbs17

Transgender woman’s scheduled execution would be US first

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Unless Missouri Gov. Mike Parson grants clemency, Amber McLaughlin, 49, will become the first transgender woman executed in the U.S. She is scheduled to die by injection Tuesday for killing a former girlfriend in 2003. McLaughlin’s attorney, Larry Komp, said there are no court appeals...
MISSOURI STATE
cbs17

New Jersey man charged with abandoning dog at Iowa airport

DES MOINES, IOWA (WHO) — A New Jersey man accused of abandoning his dog by tying her up outside the Des Moines Airport last week is now facing charges. ‘Allie’ was discovered on Thursday, Dec. 29 at the Iowa airport. Police said her owner, 24-year-old Charles Bigsen of...
DES MOINES, IA
WCNC

Tax changes for North Carolina residents in 2023

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A new year is here, meaning new taxes are hitting North Carolina residents. The state's gas tax increased by 2 cents from 38.5 cents to 40.5 cents. This new number takes into account the increase in population and inflation. The gas tax in North Carolina is...
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
WBTV

Flags lowered to half-staff in honor of former state representative

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - All United States and North Carolina flags will be lowered to half-staff at all state facilities until Wednesday at sunset in remembrance of former North Carolina House of Representative Walter Stine Isenhower. He was a native of Conover and served the state’s 45th district (including Catawba...
CONOVER, NC
cbs17

2022 was 2nd warmest year on record in the Triangle

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Christmas week brought a blizzard to western New York, while here in North Carolina, we shivered through the coldest Christmas Eve in nearly 80 years. In 2022 we had below-freezing temperatures even in March. But March also brought us our first 80-degree days, and our first 90s arrived in May when our afternoon highs should be near 80.
RALEIGH, NC
cbs17

Duke Energy apologizes for widespread rolling blackouts in North Carolina

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WJZY) — Duke Energy is now apologizing for the widespread rolling blackouts they intentionally activated across the Carolinas over the busy Christmas holiday period, leaving hundreds of thousands without power. Duke Energy leaders explained that they were sorry for the actions that took place on December 24th....
CHARLOTTE, NC
wfmynews2.com

These NC laws go into effect on Jan. 1, 2023

RALEIGH, N.C. — People across the Carolinas are ringing in the new year this weekend and looking ahead to what's to come in 2023. With the new year comes new laws in North Carolina that go into effect on Jan. 1. Criminal Justice Reform. This law was signed by...
NORTH CAROLINA STATE

