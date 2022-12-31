Read full article on original website
A former student of Bryan Kohberger discusses behavioral shift following Idaho killingsMalek SherifMoscow, ID
According to a lawyer, the suspect in the Idaho college student killings wants to bypass the extradition hearing.GodwinMoscow, ID
According to various news sources, police used DNA databases to identify the perpetrator in the Idaho murdersMalek SherifMoscow, ID
Attorney for the suspect in the deaths of Idaho college students says his client will not contest extradition.Malek SherifMoscow, ID
The suspect in the murders in Idaho has declined extradition to PennsylvaniaMalek SherifMoscow, ID
Idaho slayings suspect agrees to extradition to face charges
STROUDSBURG, Pa. — (AP) — A criminology graduate student accused of the November slayings of four University of Idaho students agreed Tuesday to be extradited from Pennsylvania, where he was arrested last week, to face charges in Idaho. Bryan Kohberger, a 28-year-old doctoral student and teaching assistant at...
A former student of Bryan Kohberger discusses behavioral shift following Idaho killings
A student said, "It was just... totally stunning to hear that this guy who had been marking my papers was reportedly this horrific killer." Idaho's Moscow - The 28-year-old graduate student accused of killing four sleeping classmates at the University of Idaho is becoming well known.
Idaho murders: PA police say 'force was used' when search warrant was executed at Kohberger home
Pennsylvania police say "force was used" when law enforcement executed a search warrant in the arrest of Idaho murder suspect Bryan Kohberger on Dec. 30.
Is It Illegal to Carry a Gun In an Idaho Bar?
Fact: all citizens 18 years and older can legally posses and carry a firearm in the Great Gem State. Trigger Control: we appreciate the solid example of trigger control displayed in the photo below. Idaho + Conceal Carry. Fact: all citizens 18 years and older do not need a permit...
Father of Idaho victim: ‘This is just the beginning’
(NewsNation) — Accused killer Bryan Kohberger could be returned to Idaho as soon as Tuesday following a hearing in Pennsylvania, where the 28-year-old isn’t expected to fight extradition. “There is going to be someone there looking him in the face and letting him know this is not going...
'No words can heal the pain': Pennsylvania State Police speaks after extradition hearing
MONROE COUNTY, Pa. - The Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) held a press conference shortly after 28-year-old Idaho murder suspect Bryan Kohberger waived extradition. It's unclear exactly when he'll be transported, but a court order requires it to be within the next 10 days. According to the Moscow Police Department, no specifics will be released due to safety concerns. When he arrives, he'll go to the Latah County Jail.
Idaho murder suspect Bryan Kohberger spotted for first time since arrest
Idaho murder suspect Bryan Kohberger seen for the first time in Pennsylvania since his arrest Friday for the grisly deaths of four University of Idaho students.
2 arrested in power substation vandalism in Washington state
SEATTLE (AP) — Two men have been arrested and charged with vandalizing electrical substations in Washington state, attacks that left thousands without power over the holidays, and one suspect told authorities they did it so they could break into a business and steal money, U.S. authorities said Tuesday. Matthew...
‘It felt like a cloud was lifted off of us’: Dad of Idaho murder victim talks about arrest of suspected killer
MOSCOW, Idaho - Less than 24 hours before a celebration of life for their daughter, the family of Idaho murder victim Kaylee Goncalves learned the news they'd been waiting for: police had arrested a suspect.
Top 15 Counties in Idaho with the Longest Life Expectancy
There are a lot of factors to consider when attempting to determine the healthiest counties in Idaho, but thankfully there are also a lot of dedicated sources out there conducting studies and providing the information for us. Which counties in Idaho have the longest life expectancy? Let’s find out!
Students, former classmates speak out on Idaho murder suspect’s behavior
PULLMAN, Wash. — Bryan Kohberger, a suspect in the murders of four University of Idaho students, lived in an off-campus apartment in Pullman. The parking lot of Kohberger’s complex is always full of cars. Neighbors say there’s a lot of white vehicles, like Hyundai Elantras, the car police were looking for. Many are now in shock after police say the...
What Happens to Idaho Kids Inside a Juvenile Detention Center?
💭 Inspired by the memory of a troubled childhood friend, I decided I wanted to know more about today's juvenile detention centers. 💗 To my pleasant surprise, Idaho's Juvenile Justice System goes to great lengths to affect positive change for its children in detention centers. 💎 The gallery...
Washington’s Restrictions On Law Enforcement Forces Pullman PD To Discontinue Another Vehicle Pursuit
Pullman Police were once again forced to end a vehicle pursuit because of Washington’s laws restricting law enforcement. A Pullman Officer tried to make a routine stop for a traffic violation downtown on Friday night around 10:00. The driver failed to pull over and the officer was forced to discontinue the pursuit as required by state law.
How police used genealogy to find the Idaho murder suspect
MOSCOW, Idaho — There are many ways to process and find DNA matches, like when police are unable to pin down a suspect. In the University of Idaho murder investigation, police used a process called genealogy, which was also used to find the Golden State killer and a serial rapist from Pullman in a cold case from 18 years ago.
Boise chiropractor accused of video voyeurism gets trial date
BOISE, Idaho — A Boise chiropractor accused of recording two women while they changed last year in treatment rooms at his clinic will get a trial by jury. Justin Michael Anderson, 33, pleaded not guilty Tuesday afternoon to two felony counts of video voyeurism. Judge Patrick Miller set a three-day trial, scheduled to begin April 18 at the Ada County Courthouse. A pretrial conference is scheduled for March 27.
'Not a hint of stress'; WSU students react to arrest in Idaho murder case
PULLMAN, Wash. - The WSU Department of Criminal Justice and Criminology released a new statement Saturday morning after Ph.D. student Bryan Kohberger was arrested in the murder of four Idaho college students. It reads, "The Department of Criminal Justice and Criminology at Washington State University is aggrieved by the alleged...
Police: Pedestrian fatally struck on Idaho freeway
Idaho State Police are investigating a single vehicle versus pedestrian collision which occurred on January 3, 2023, at approximately 6:36 A.M. on westbound Interstate 84 near mile post 65.9 in Ada County. A black Subaru Forester driven by a 52-year-old male from Hammett, Idaho, was traveling westbound on Interstate 84. A 35-year-old male from Pasco, Washington, was in the lane of travel when he was struck by the Subaru. The...
Tax rebate: Idaho taxpayers to receive up to $600 from rebate
Idaho taxpayers are set to receive a payment of up to $600 in the first quarter of 2023.
This Idaho Hot Spring Was Memorable For All The Wrong Reasons
My first hot springs experience was a little disappointing. My wife and I decided to go to and enjoy our first hot spring on Monday (Jan. 2) and going during a holiday weekend probably wasn't the best idea. When we got to the hot spring I could already tell that it was going to be crowded. The parking was packed and making sure I got a spot that I wouldn't get blocked in was my biggest concern right out of the gate.
Full interview: Daughter of BTK Killer on link to Idaho suspect
(NewsNation) — Kerri Rawson, the daughter of serial killer Dennis Rader, is speaking out, saying the family of the man accused of killing four Idaho students is likely “going through utter hell.”. “After being raised by a psychopath, I do know that they can hide very easily, that...
