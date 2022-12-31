ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moscow, ID

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
104.3 WOW Country

Is It Illegal to Carry a Gun In an Idaho Bar?

Fact: all citizens 18 years and older can legally posses and carry a firearm in the Great Gem State. Trigger Control: we appreciate the solid example of trigger control displayed in the photo below. Idaho + Conceal Carry. Fact: all citizens 18 years and older do not need a permit...
IDAHO STATE
newsnationnow.com

Father of Idaho victim: ‘This is just the beginning’

(NewsNation) — Accused killer Bryan Kohberger could be returned to Idaho as soon as Tuesday following a hearing in Pennsylvania, where the 28-year-old isn’t expected to fight extradition. “There is going to be someone there looking him in the face and letting him know this is not going...
IDAHO STATE
KHQ Right Now

'No words can heal the pain': Pennsylvania State Police speaks after extradition hearing

MONROE COUNTY, Pa. - The Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) held a press conference shortly after 28-year-old Idaho murder suspect Bryan Kohberger waived extradition. It's unclear exactly when he'll be transported, but a court order requires it to be within the next 10 days. According to the Moscow Police Department, no specifics will be released due to safety concerns. When he arrives, he'll go to the Latah County Jail.
MOSCOW, ID
Idaho State Journal

2 arrested in power substation vandalism in Washington state

SEATTLE (AP) — Two men have been arrested and charged with vandalizing electrical substations in Washington state, attacks that left thousands without power over the holidays, and one suspect told authorities they did it so they could break into a business and steal money, U.S. authorities said Tuesday. Matthew...
PUYALLUP, WA
105.5 The Fan

Top 15 Counties in Idaho with the Longest Life Expectancy

There are a lot of factors to consider when attempting to determine the healthiest counties in Idaho, but thankfully there are also a lot of dedicated sources out there conducting studies and providing the information for us. Which counties in Idaho have the longest life expectancy? Let’s find out!
IDAHO STATE
MIX 106

What Happens to Idaho Kids Inside a Juvenile Detention Center?

💭 Inspired by the memory of a troubled childhood friend, I decided I wanted to know more about today's juvenile detention centers. 💗 To my pleasant surprise, Idaho's Juvenile Justice System goes to great lengths to affect positive change for its children in detention centers. 💎 The gallery...
IDAHO STATE
KXLY

How police used genealogy to find the Idaho murder suspect

MOSCOW, Idaho — There are many ways to process and find DNA matches, like when police are unable to pin down a suspect. In the University of Idaho murder investigation, police used a process called genealogy, which was also used to find the Golden State killer and a serial rapist from Pullman in a cold case from 18 years ago.
MOSCOW, ID
KTVB

Boise chiropractor accused of video voyeurism gets trial date

BOISE, Idaho — A Boise chiropractor accused of recording two women while they changed last year in treatment rooms at his clinic will get a trial by jury. Justin Michael Anderson, 33, pleaded not guilty Tuesday afternoon to two felony counts of video voyeurism. Judge Patrick Miller set a three-day trial, scheduled to begin April 18 at the Ada County Courthouse. A pretrial conference is scheduled for March 27.
BOISE, ID
q13fox.com

'Not a hint of stress'; WSU students react to arrest in Idaho murder case

PULLMAN, Wash. - The WSU Department of Criminal Justice and Criminology released a new statement Saturday morning after Ph.D. student Bryan Kohberger was arrested in the murder of four Idaho college students. It reads, "The Department of Criminal Justice and Criminology at Washington State University is aggrieved by the alleged...
PULLMAN, WA
Idaho State Journal

Police: Pedestrian fatally struck on Idaho freeway

Idaho State Police are investigating a single vehicle versus pedestrian collision which occurred on January 3, 2023, at approximately 6:36 A.M. on westbound Interstate 84 near mile post 65.9 in Ada County. A black Subaru Forester driven by a 52-year-old male from Hammett, Idaho, was traveling westbound on Interstate 84. A 35-year-old male from Pasco, Washington, was in the lane of travel when he was struck by the Subaru. The...
ADA COUNTY, ID
KIDO Talk Radio

This Idaho Hot Spring Was Memorable For All The Wrong Reasons

My first hot springs experience was a little disappointing. My wife and I decided to go to and enjoy our first hot spring on Monday (Jan. 2) and going during a holiday weekend probably wasn't the best idea. When we got to the hot spring I could already tell that it was going to be crowded. The parking was packed and making sure I got a spot that I wouldn't get blocked in was my biggest concern right out of the gate.
IDAHO STATE
newsnationnow.com

Full interview: Daughter of BTK Killer on link to Idaho suspect

(NewsNation) — Kerri Rawson, the daughter of serial killer Dennis Rader, is speaking out, saying the family of the man accused of killing four Idaho students is likely “going through utter hell.”. “After being raised by a psychopath, I do know that they can hide very easily, that...
IDAHO STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy