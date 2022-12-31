ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Former Vikings make standout Gator Bowl plays

While it may not have been a great day for the South Carolina football team as far as the outcome of the Gator Bowl, it certainly was a great day for two members of a Columbia high school. Two former Spring Valley Vikings, neither playing obvious touchdown-scoring positions, both found their way into the end zone against Notre Dame.
COLUMBIA, SC
247Sports

Gamecocks RB hits the NCAA Transfer Portal

Rashad Amos is the latest member of the South Carolina Gamecocks football team to enter the NCAA Transfer Portal. Amos, who joined the program in 2020, entered the portal late Sunday afternoon. He appeared in 10 games this season, rushing twice for seven yards during the 2022 season. One went for a 2-yard loss in the Gator Bowl.
COLUMBIA, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Gamecocks ranked No. 1 in AP’s Top 25 women’s basketball poll

South Carolina finished 2022 how it started the year: No. 1 in The Associated Press Top 25 women’s basketball poll. While the top-ranked Gamecocks cruised to a win in their lone game last week, then-No. 4 Indiana, No. 6 N.C. State and No. 7 Virginia Tech all lost as they scrambled to replace injured players. There were 22 losses by teams […]
COLUMBIA, SC
sportstalksc.com

#STRecruiting: Transfer OT Sidney Fugar calls #Gamecocks his favorite after being offered Sunday

USC remains active in the NCAA Transfer Portal with the Gamecocks seeking to add a veteran offensive tackle to their 2023 class. Sunday the Gamecocks offered Sidney Fugar (6-6 330), a transfer from Western Illinois with three years of eligibility remaining. Fugar has been talking with offensive analyst and fill-in offensive line coach Lonnie Teasley, and the conversations have gone well from both sides.
COLUMBIA, SC
FanSided

Dallas Stars offense get shut down by LA royalty on the road 3-2

Nothing like getting a taste of your own medicine on the road, am I right? The Dallas Stars fall to the LA Kings late last night 3-2. It seemed like the Stars just gave up in the second half of the third period as they reverted to their old “dump and chase” tactic. However, the Stars can’t mope around on this loss as they have a game against the Anaheim Ducks tomorrow night in Anaheim. Here are the three takeaways from tonights game against the Kings.
DALLAS, TX
columbiametro.com

Shake, Rattle, and Roll

Little movements. Thunder. Artillery. A vehicular crash. Railroad cars coupling and uncoupling. A sensation in the bottom of one’s feet. Things that go boom in the night. An unprecedented wave of minor earthquakes focused near Elgin, a small town in Kershaw County, have local residents struggling to describe what they’re experiencing. For a big chunk of 2022, “Did you feel that?” became almost as common a greeting as “How are you?” across the Midlands.
ELGIN, SC
News19 WLTX

The low down on the draw down on Lake Murray

CHAPIN, S.C. — Lake Murray residents are used to lower lake levels every few years, but some locals haven't experienced one quite like this before. "This is way beyond what it usually is," Luan Lam a Chapin resident said. In October, Dominion Energy tells News 19 they lowered water...
CHAPIN, SC
News19 WLTX

South Carolina man makes Biden's clemency list

COLUMBIA, S.C. — A 77-year-old Swansea, South Carolina, man is one of six individuals to receive a full clemency from President Joe Biden on the eve of the New Year. Charlie Byrnes Jackson pleaded guilty to one count of possession and sale of distilled spirits without tax stamps when he was 18. The offense involved a single illegal whiskey transaction, and resulted in nominal loss to the government. In 1964, he was sentenced to five years’ probation. Mr. Jackson attempted to fulfill his dream of enlisting in the United States Marine Corps after his high-school graduation in 1964, but was rejected due to the federal conviction. Mr. Jackson completed his probation term in June 1969. Mr. Jackson has been an active member of his church since 1987, and he has helped many community members in need and used his carpentry skills to maintain and renovate the church buildings.
SWANSEA, SC
Action News Jax

Body dead for multiple months found in South Carolina donation bin

LUGOFF, S.C. — The body of a person that was reportedly dead for multiple months was found in a donation bin in South Carolina. Someone reportedly found a body after checking a rusty bin well off the U.S. Highway 1 in Lugoff, South Carolina, according to The Associated Press. They reportedly searched the bin after they smelled a bad odor coming from it, investigators say.
LUGOFF, SC
News19 WLTX

Two found shot, dead in Saluda County home

SALUDA COUNTY, S.C. — The Saluda County Coroner's Office has released the names of a man and woman who were found dead in a home on Tuesday. According to a statement released by Coroner Keith Turner, his office was called to a mobile home in the Johnston area after law enforcement had found both victims shot while conducting a welfare check.
SALUDA COUNTY, SC
WIS-TV

Man charged after deadly high-speed chase in multiple SC counties

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Two South Carolina Sheriff’s Offices report a man has been arrested in connection with a deadly high-speed chase that went through two South Carolina counties. The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office and the Clarendon County Sheriff’s Office jointly announced that 33-year-old Tywene Senclara Brown has been...
SUMTER COUNTY, SC
