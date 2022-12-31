Read full article on original website
Meet a Creature from Where the Wild Things Are at the South Carolina State Museum Accessibility MorningPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From ColumbiaTed RiversColumbia, SC
4 Amazing Seafood Restaurants in South CarolinaAlina AndrasMyrtle Beach, SC
This Huge Thrift Shop in South Carolina is a Must-VisitJoe MertensColumbia, SC
The Largest Dogfighting Ring in SC History Was Taken Down – Here’s HowKennardo G. JamesEastover, SC
Report: Gamecocks Lead For Portal Offensive Lineman
According to SportsTalk Media Network, head coach Shane Beamer and South Carolina are the main fixtures for transfer portal offensive lineman Sidney Fugar.
Former Vikings make standout Gator Bowl plays
While it may not have been a great day for the South Carolina football team as far as the outcome of the Gator Bowl, it certainly was a great day for two members of a Columbia high school. Two former Spring Valley Vikings, neither playing obvious touchdown-scoring positions, both found their way into the end zone against Notre Dame.
Gamecocks RB hits the NCAA Transfer Portal
Rashad Amos is the latest member of the South Carolina Gamecocks football team to enter the NCAA Transfer Portal. Amos, who joined the program in 2020, entered the portal late Sunday afternoon. He appeared in 10 games this season, rushing twice for seven yards during the 2022 season. One went for a 2-yard loss in the Gator Bowl.
Gamecocks ranked No. 1 in AP’s Top 25 women’s basketball poll
South Carolina finished 2022 how it started the year: No. 1 in The Associated Press Top 25 women’s basketball poll. While the top-ranked Gamecocks cruised to a win in their lone game last week, then-No. 4 Indiana, No. 6 N.C. State and No. 7 Virginia Tech all lost as they scrambled to replace injured players. There were 22 losses by teams […]
SCOOP: FSU expected to host priority DE transfer on official visit
Florida State is expected to host South Carolina defensive end transfer Gilber Edmond on an official visit this week, Noles247 has learned. Noles247 has confirmed through multiple sources familiar with Edmond’s recruitment that the redshirt sophomore is slated to officially visit FSU on Wednesday. There’s a brief window open...
sportstalksc.com
#STRecruiting: Transfer OT Sidney Fugar calls #Gamecocks his favorite after being offered Sunday
USC remains active in the NCAA Transfer Portal with the Gamecocks seeking to add a veteran offensive tackle to their 2023 class. Sunday the Gamecocks offered Sidney Fugar (6-6 330), a transfer from Western Illinois with three years of eligibility remaining. Fugar has been talking with offensive analyst and fill-in offensive line coach Lonnie Teasley, and the conversations have gone well from both sides.
Top247 OL Markee Anderson's goal is to play as true freshman at South Carolina
LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. -- Top247 offensive lineman Markee Anderson will play in the Under Armour All-Star Game on Tuesday (ESPN, 5 p.m.), and then set his sites on South Carolina and getting on the field as a freshman. The Gamecocks signee knows it is a huge challenge, but he...
Current contract for each South Carolina Gamecocks football assistant coach
With a successful season in the books, members of the South Carolina football staff are likely to be rewarded financially. Special teams coordinator Pete Lembo already received an extension and significant raise, and more should be on the way. There are seven assistant coaches who current have their contracts set...
Dallas Stars offense get shut down by LA royalty on the road 3-2
Nothing like getting a taste of your own medicine on the road, am I right? The Dallas Stars fall to the LA Kings late last night 3-2. It seemed like the Stars just gave up in the second half of the third period as they reverted to their old “dump and chase” tactic. However, the Stars can’t mope around on this loss as they have a game against the Anaheim Ducks tomorrow night in Anaheim. Here are the three takeaways from tonights game against the Kings.
columbiametro.com
Shake, Rattle, and Roll
Little movements. Thunder. Artillery. A vehicular crash. Railroad cars coupling and uncoupling. A sensation in the bottom of one’s feet. Things that go boom in the night. An unprecedented wave of minor earthquakes focused near Elgin, a small town in Kershaw County, have local residents struggling to describe what they’re experiencing. For a big chunk of 2022, “Did you feel that?” became almost as common a greeting as “How are you?” across the Midlands.
The low down on the draw down on Lake Murray
CHAPIN, S.C. — Lake Murray residents are used to lower lake levels every few years, but some locals haven't experienced one quite like this before. "This is way beyond what it usually is," Luan Lam a Chapin resident said. In October, Dominion Energy tells News 19 they lowered water...
South Carolina man makes Biden's clemency list
COLUMBIA, S.C. — A 77-year-old Swansea, South Carolina, man is one of six individuals to receive a full clemency from President Joe Biden on the eve of the New Year. Charlie Byrnes Jackson pleaded guilty to one count of possession and sale of distilled spirits without tax stamps when he was 18. The offense involved a single illegal whiskey transaction, and resulted in nominal loss to the government. In 1964, he was sentenced to five years’ probation. Mr. Jackson attempted to fulfill his dream of enlisting in the United States Marine Corps after his high-school graduation in 1964, but was rejected due to the federal conviction. Mr. Jackson completed his probation term in June 1969. Mr. Jackson has been an active member of his church since 1987, and he has helped many community members in need and used his carpentry skills to maintain and renovate the church buildings.
Body dead for multiple months found in South Carolina donation bin
LUGOFF, S.C. — The body of a person that was reportedly dead for multiple months was found in a donation bin in South Carolina. Someone reportedly found a body after checking a rusty bin well off the U.S. Highway 1 in Lugoff, South Carolina, according to The Associated Press. They reportedly searched the bin after they smelled a bad odor coming from it, investigators say.
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Columbia
Columbia might not be Hollywood, but it has produced its fair share of celebrities. From actors and actresses to singers and athletes, there are plenty of famous people who hail from Columbia.
wach.com
Midlands family mourns 2 loved ones killed in fiery tractor-trailer crash on Christmas day
COLUMBIA, SC — A family in the Midlands now mourns the loss of two loved ones after a fiery crash involving a tractor-trailer claimed both lives on Christmas day. The McCoy family is holding onto each other for support as they head into the New Year after suffering a tragic loss on Christmas day.
'It’s just unbelievable': Sumter resident spends every day picking up litter in free time after noticing trash at Dillon Park
SUMTER, S.C. — The Sumter community is taking notice as a man tries to clean up Dillon Park in his free time. "It’s just unbelievable," Akridge Stone thought when he saw the trash lying on the ground at the park. "This is too nice a place for people...
WRDW-TV
What attorneys say you should do if you realize you’re too impaired to drive
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Lowcountry lawyers are offering advice on what to do if you realize you are intoxicated once you get behind the wheel in the wake of a state lawmaker being cited for public intoxication on New Year’s Day. Sen. Tom Davis (R-Beaufort County), said he realized...
Two found shot, dead in Saluda County home
SALUDA COUNTY, S.C. — The Saluda County Coroner's Office has released the names of a man and woman who were found dead in a home on Tuesday. According to a statement released by Coroner Keith Turner, his office was called to a mobile home in the Johnston area after law enforcement had found both victims shot while conducting a welfare check.
WIS-TV
Man charged after deadly high-speed chase in multiple SC counties
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Two South Carolina Sheriff’s Offices report a man has been arrested in connection with a deadly high-speed chase that went through two South Carolina counties. The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office and the Clarendon County Sheriff’s Office jointly announced that 33-year-old Tywene Senclara Brown has been...
I-77 drivers looking for answers after potholes damage cars
COLUMBIA, S.C. — The rough and rocky road that is I-77 is set to get a facelift come Spring 2023. South Carolina Department of Transportation (SCDOT) made the announcement in November 2022 that the department is improving bridges along a stretch of the interstate from Bluff Road to I-26 in Columbia.
