The Traveler
3d ago

so you can see him as he sprays the camera they are going to get shop my family lives in plano it going to be a cold day in hell if he gets caught they may never see little Timmy again he playing with the right ones

Plano Police Investigating Possible Hate Crime

The Plano Police Department is investigating a possible hate crime in a Plano neighborhood. Racial slurs and Biblical references were spray-painted on several vehicles and homes in a subdivision near Independence Parkway and Parker Road. NBC 5 reported that on Dec. 29, resident Stephanie Cruz woke to find the shed...
PLANO, TX
Larry Lease

Plano Police Investigating Possible Hate Crime After Racial Slurs Spray-Painted on Homes and Vehicles

Plano police are investigating a string of vandalism as a possible hate crime.Photo byAndrea FerrarioonUnsplash. The Plano Police Department is investigating a potential hate crime after racial slurs were sprayed onto multiple homes and vehicles in a neighborhood. NBC 5 reports resident, Stephanie Cruz discovered the graffiti when she woke up on Thursday morning and found that a shed in the alley behind her home had been broken into and that tools and spray paint was missing.
PLANO, TX
CBS DFW

Man in police custody after standing on roof of a home in Dallas, shooting at people below

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A man has been taken into police custody after firing a weapon at people from the roof of a home.At around 12:50 p.m., police responded to a disturbance call at the 2800 block of Valentine Street in Dallas. When officers arrived, they found the man standing on a roof of a home, firing a weapon at people below. It was not clear if the home was his or not.Police said while they were present, they did not return fire. There were no injuries reported and the man was taken into custody.
DALLAS, TX
iheart.com

Texas Man Arrested After Crashing Stolen Car Into Buc-ee's

A Texas man has been arrested after driving a stolen car directly into the Royse City location of Buc-ee's. My San Antonio reported that the man drove the stolen car into the Buc-ee's store after a chase through North Texas. Police reports say that the Rockwall County Sheriff's Office pursued...
ROYSE CITY, TX
fox4news.com

New information released in stabbing death of North Texas 8-year-old

RICHLAND HILLS, Texas - New information was released about Brenym McDonald, the 8-year-old stabbed and killed in his grandfather's Richland Hills home on New Year's Day. The Tarrant County Medical Examiner ruled McDonald's cause of death was sharp force injuries to the boy's neck and chest. The ME said that...
RICHLAND HILLS, TX
dpdbeat.com

Homicide on Mar Vista Trail

On January 1, 2023, at around 12:40 a.m., Dallas Police responded to a shooting in the 4500 block of Mar Vista Trail. The preliminary investigation determined when officers arrived they found a man shot and laying in the driveway. Dallas Fire and Rescue responded and took the man to a local hospital where he died.
DALLAS, TX
fox4news.com

Family mourns man killed trying to stop robbery at Dallas gas station

DALLAS - Dallas police have a murder suspect in custody who they say killed a bystander and injured a store clerk when the two men tried to stop a robbery. Police say 18-year-old Kauren Mayo is the gunman who fatally shot 41-year-old Martin Noguez and wounded the store clerk. PREVIOUS...
DALLAS, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Truck Crashes Into Fort Worth Home, Suspects Leave Scene

A loud noise woke up Michael Garcia and his girlfriend Savannah Boggs early Sunday. However, it was not due to New Year's Eve celebrations. "Roughly between 2:30 and 3 o'clock, my girlfriend and I had just gotten home from a party," Garcia said. "We had just fallen asleep. The next thing I know is I hear crashing noises."
FORT WORTH, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Driver Killed, Passenger Critical in Street Racing Crash Along I-30, Man Arrested

A man was killed and another was critically injured in a street racing crash along Interstate 30 in Arlington Sunday afternoon. An uninjured driver was also arrested. Arlington Police told NBC 5 Monday morning that two vehicles were apparently racing westbound along I-30 near Fielder Road at about 5:15 p.m. when one of the drivers lost control of his car and crashed into a creek.
ARLINGTON, TX
Local Profile

$158 Million Scheme Involving Plano Surgeon Leads To Mistrial

A mistrial was declared in one of Texas’s biggest health care fraud cases after a medical emergency. The defendants allegedly carried out a $158 million scheme. Involved in the trial are a surgeon, a pharmacist, the pharmacist’s brother and the brother’s stepson. According to Law 360, the family and its friends carried out the $158 million scheme by submitting false claims for expensive medications to health programs. The accused also allegedly covered up kickbacks through businesses and untrue tax filings.
PLANO, TX
fox4news.com

2 dead in Dallas murder-suicide, police say

DALLAS - Dallas police said a man shot and killed a woman before taking his own life late Saturday night. It happened near Interstate 30 and Hunnicut Road in far east Dallas. Detectives believe 36-year-old Martha Sanchez-Lopez and 27-year-old Felipe Gonzalez-Espino got into an argument at a home. During the...
DALLAS, TX

