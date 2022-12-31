Read full article on original website
Related
Zacks.com
Northrop Grumman (NOC) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know
NOC - Free Report) closed at $540.33 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.97% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.4%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.03%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 4.72%. Prior to today's trading, shares of...
Zacks.com
Perion Network (PERI) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know
PERI - Free Report) closed at $25.10 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.79% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.4%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.03%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 4.72%. Coming into today, shares of the digital...
Zacks.com
Qualys (QLYS) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know
QLYS - Free Report) closed at $111.51 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.64% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.4%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.03%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 4.72%. Heading into today, shares of the maker of security-analysis...
Zacks.com
Danaher (DHR) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know
DHR - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $262.27, moving -1.19% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.4% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.03%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 4.72%. Heading into today, shares of the...
Zacks.com
Twilio (TWLO) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
TWLO - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $48.96, moving +1.77% from the previous trading session. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.25%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.22%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 5.91%. Coming into today, shares of the company had...
Zacks.com
Cummins (CMI) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
CMI - Free Report) closed at $237.19, marking a +0.67% move from the previous day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.9%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.5%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.26%. Heading into today, shares of the engine maker had lost 5.88% over the past...
Zacks.com
Philip Morris (PM) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
PM - Free Report) closed at $101.30 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.09% move from the prior day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.4%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.03%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 4.72%. Prior to today's trading, shares of...
Zacks.com
Comcast (CMCSA) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
CMCSA - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $35.57, moving +1.72% from the previous trading session. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.4%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.03%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 4.72%. Coming into today, shares of the cable provider had lost...
Zacks.com
Roku (ROKU) Stock Moves -0.34%: What You Should Know
ROKU - Free Report) closed at $40.56, marking a -0.34% move from the previous day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 0.4% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.03%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 4.72%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the video streaming...
Zacks.com
Shopify Inc. (SHOP) is Attracting Investor Attention: Here is What You Should Know
SHOP - Free Report) has recently been on Zacks.com's list of the most searched stocks. Therefore, you might want to consider some of the key factors that could influence the stock's performance in the near future. Over the past month, shares of this cloud-based commerce company have returned -14.9%, compared...
Zacks.com
Air Products (APD) Up 24% in 3 Months: What's Driving the Rally?
APD - Free Report) shares have shot up 24.3% over the past three months. The company has also outperformed its industry’s rise of 10.1% over the same time frame. It has also topped the S&P 500’s roughly 7.4% rise over the same period. Let’s take a look into...
Zacks.com
Phillips 66 (PSX) is Attracting Investor Attention: Here is What You Should Know
PSX - Free Report) has recently been on Zacks.com's list of the most searched stocks. Therefore, you might want to consider some of the key factors that could influence the stock's performance in the near future. Shares of this oil refiner have returned -0.1% over the past month versus the...
Zacks.com
Will Ortho Clinical (OCDX) Gain on Rising Earnings Estimates?
Ortho Clinical Diagnostics could be a solid addition to your portfolio given a notable revision in the company's earnings estimates. While the stock has been gaining lately, the trend might continue since its earnings outlook is still improving. The upward trend in estimate revisions for this provider of in vitro...
Zacks.com
Halliburton (HAL) is a Great Momentum Stock: Should You Buy?
Momentum investing is all about the idea of following a stock's recent trend, which can be in either direction. In the 'long' context, investors will essentially be "buying high, but hoping to sell even higher." And for investors following this methodology, taking advantage of trends in a stock's price is key; once a stock establishes a course, it is more than likely to continue moving in that direction. The goal is that once a stock heads down a fixed path, it will lead to timely and profitable trades.
Zacks.com
MPLX LP (MPLX) Is a Trending Stock: Facts to Know Before Betting on It
MPLX LP (. MPLX - Free Report) has been one of the most searched-for stocks on Zacks.com lately. So, you might want to look at some of the facts that could shape the stock's performance in the near term. Over the past month, shares of this company have returned -1.5%,...
Zacks.com
Republic Bancorp (RBCAA) Upgraded to Buy: Here's Why
RBCAA - Free Report) , as it has been recently upgraded to a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). An upward trend in earnings estimates -- one of the most powerful forces impacting stock prices -- has triggered this rating change. A company's changing earnings picture is at the core of the...
Zacks.com
Here's Why Univar (UNVR) is a Strong Value Stock
For new and old investors, taking full advantage of the stock market and investing with confidence are common goals. Zacks Premium provides lots of different ways to do both. Featuring daily updates of the Zacks Rank and Zacks Industry Rank, full access to the Zacks #1 Rank List, Equity Research reports, and Premium stock screens, the research service can help you become a smarter, more self-assured investor.
Zacks.com
NRG vs. OGE: Which Stock Should Value Investors Buy Now?
NRG - Free Report) and OGE Energy (. OGE - Free Report) . But which of these two stocks is more attractive to value investors? We'll need to take a closer look to find out. The best way to find great value stocks is to pair a strong Zacks Rank with an impressive grade in the Value category of our Style Scores system. The Zacks Rank is a proven strategy that targets companies with positive earnings estimate revision trends, while our Style Scores work to grade companies based on specific traits.
Zacks.com
New Strong Buy Stocks for January 3rd
LPG - Free Report) : This liquefied petroleum gas shipping company which owns and operates Very Large Gas Carriers (VLGCs) worldwide, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 52.5% over the last 60 day. Dorian LPG Ltd. Price and Consensus. Dorian LPG Ltd. price-consensus-chart |...
Zacks.com
Snap One Holdings Corp. (SNPO) Q3 Earnings and Revenues Lag Estimates
SNPO - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.20 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.27 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.26 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of -25.93%. A...
Comments / 0