Badgers Twitter reacts to Wisconsin's 76-66 victory over Western Michigan

By Wade Flavion
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
Even though they allowed Western Michigan to stay in the game at halftime with only a 29-27 lead, the Wisconsin Badgers were able to pull away in the second half to beat the Broncos 76-66 at the Kohl Center.

Wisconsin was led by a phenomenal 25-point game from center Steven Crowl. In his career-high scoring performance, Crowl was also able to grab eight boards to help the Badgers win in their defensive effort. Point guard Chucky Hepburn and forward Tyler Wahl both also finished in the double-digits in scoring.

Now at 10-2, the Wisconsin Badgers will move back into Big Ten play next Tuesday against the Minnesota Golden Gophers.

Below are some of the best Twitter reactions to Wisconsin basketball’s 76-66 victory over the Western Michigan Broncos:

Steven Crowl is making an impact in his second year as a starter:

Not all fans are happy because of how close the game was...

He unfortunately missed out on a career-high scoring night from Big Steve:

The Badgers may have avoided a possible trap game after two weeks off:

Wisconsin wins its fifth-straight against Western Michigan:

The Badgers' rough first half left some thinking that they have a long way to go:

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

