Madison, WI

PHOTOS: Wisconsin wins fifth straight in 76-66 victory over Western Michigan

By Wade Flavion
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
The Wisconsin Badgers were able to knock off the rust in a 76-66 victory over the Western Michigan Broncos on Friday night, after not playing the 15 days before because of the cancellation of their game against Grambling State.

The Badgers struggled in the first half but were able to get things rolling in the second half because of a career-high-scoring night from center Steven Crowl. He has been Wisconsin’s leading scorer over the last two games and has helped to take pressure off of forward Tyler Wahl.

The Badgers have now won their last five games and will enter their Big Ten schedule with upcoming games against Minnesota and Illinois.

Below are photos from Wisconsin basketball’s 76-66 victory over the Western Michigan Broncos on Friday night:

© Mandatory Credit: Kayla Wolf-USA TODAY Sports

© Mandatory Credit: Kayla Wolf-USA TODAY Sports

© Mandatory Credit: Kayla Wolf-USA TODAY Sports

© Mandatory Credit: Kayla Wolf-USA TODAY Sports

© Mandatory Credit: Kayla Wolf-USA TODAY Sports

© Mandatory Credit: Kayla Wolf-USA TODAY Sports

© Mandatory Credit: Kayla Wolf-USA TODAY Sports

© Mandatory Credit: Kayla Wolf-USA TODAY Sports

© Mandatory Credit: Kayla Wolf-USA TODAY Sports

© Mandatory Credit: Kayla Wolf-USA TODAY Sports

NCAA Basketball: Western Michigan at Wisconsin

© Mandatory Credit: Kayla Wolf-USA TODAY Sports

