(Hurricane, UT) — A father is suing a Hurricane boarding school after his daughter died there last month. Authorities say 17-year-old Taylor Goodridge complained of feeling sick before collapsing and dying at Diamond Ranch Academy. Her father now claims his daughter was accused of faking the illness when she told staff she had severe stomach pains. The lawsuit claims she was told to drink water and take an aspirin. The school is on probation, which is standard to Utah’s Department of Health and Human Resources’ protocol when there’s a death. The cause of Goodridge’s death has yet to be determined, but her father’s lawyer believes it was sepsis.

HURRICANE, UT ・ 2 DAYS AGO