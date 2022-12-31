ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint George, UT

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
midutahradio.com

Father Sues Hurricane Boarding School

(Hurricane, UT) — A father is suing a Hurricane boarding school after his daughter died there last month. Authorities say 17-year-old Taylor Goodridge complained of feeling sick before collapsing and dying at Diamond Ranch Academy. Her father now claims his daughter was accused of faking the illness when she told staff she had severe stomach pains. The lawsuit claims she was told to drink water and take an aspirin. The school is on probation, which is standard to Utah’s Department of Health and Human Resources’ protocol when there’s a death. The cause of Goodridge’s death has yet to be determined, but her father’s lawyer believes it was sepsis.
HURRICANE, UT
kslnewsradio.com

Standoff on I-15 in southern Utah ends with two in custody

IRON COUNTY, Utah — Two people are in custody Saturday evening after a standoff in Iron County forced the closure of I-15 in both directions for a time. According to the Utah Highway Patrol, a stolen Lamborghini out of Las Vegas was stopped at milepost 52 on northbound I-15. The dealership the vehicle was taken from was using technology inside the vehicle to track it.
IRON COUNTY, UT
ksl.com

SUU lecturer charged with making terroristic threats against school

CEDAR CITY — An arrest warrant has been issued for a staff member at Southern Utah University who police say sent emails to department heads threatening violence unless he received money and the school paid for his doctorate degree. Police say the man also made threats to "push back...
CEDAR CITY, UT
kjzz.com

Flash flooding closes road in Snow Canyon State Park

IVINS, Utah (KUTV) — A Flash Flood Warning was issued for southwestern Washington County on New Year's Day. The National Weather Service shared that the warning would be in effect until 6 p.m. on Sunday. More from 2News. Officials said thunderstorms were producing the flash flooding in creeks, streams...
IVINS, UT
kslnewsradio.com

Northern Utah has snow, southern Utah has flash flood alerts

SALT LAKE CITY — The New Year continues what the end of 2022 brought to many Utahns — snow, and in southern Utah, flash flood warnings. The flash flood warning extends until Sunday afternoon across portions of Iron, Kane, and Washington counties. The National Weather Service said that as of mid-morning on Sunday, flash flooding had already occurred.
UTAH STATE
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Steakhouses in Utah

Photo byPhoto by Vera Davidova on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Utah and you love trying new restaurants, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Utah that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
UTAH STATE
95 Rock KKNN

How To Tick Off A Local In Southern Utah

Utahns are known for their happy-go-lucky positive attitudes. But sometimes there are things that really get on our nerves. Grind our gears. Steam our clams. And nowhere else in Utah is this more true than in Southern Utah. With unprecedented growth in the past few decades, Southern Utah and St. George in particular, have been hotbeds of activity and growing anxieties.
UTAH STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy