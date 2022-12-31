Read full article on original website
Motorcyclist arrested for going nearly 140 mph, evading police in St. George
A St. George man was arrested for riding a motorcycle 139 mph and running from police on Monday, according to Utah Highway Patrol (UHP).
Gephardt Daily
Teen rider arrested after motorcycle clocked at 139 MPH in Washington County
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Utah, Jan. 3, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — A 19-year-old man clocked at 139 mph on a 65 mph road was arrested Monday afternoon by an officer of the Utah Highway Patrol. Dason Stuart Janda faces charges of failure to stop or respond at the command of police,...
Teen clocked at 139 mph on father's motorcycle
A 19 year-old St. George man decided to start 2023 with a wild ride on his father's motorcycle, but was arrested after a police officer clocked him going 139 mph.
KSLTV
Utah troopers arrest 2 accused of stealing Lamborghini from Vegas dealership
CEDAR CITY, Utah — Two people accused of driving a stolen Lamborghini from Las Vegas were arrested in southern Utah Saturday after a standoff forced the temporary closure of I-15 in both directions. Utah Highway Patrol troopers received a report of a stolen vehicle from a Las Vegas dealership....
kjzz.com
High-risk traffic stop involving stolen vehicle leads to I-15 closure in southern Utah
KANARRAVILLE, Utah (KUTV) — Both directions of Interstate 15 were closed in Iron County after police conducted a high-risk stop. Utah Department of Transportation officials said at approximately 5:20 p.m. on Saturday that the road was closed at mile post 52, approximately one mile north of Kanarraville. They said...
midutahradio.com
Father Sues Hurricane Boarding School
(Hurricane, UT) — A father is suing a Hurricane boarding school after his daughter died there last month. Authorities say 17-year-old Taylor Goodridge complained of feeling sick before collapsing and dying at Diamond Ranch Academy. Her father now claims his daughter was accused of faking the illness when she told staff she had severe stomach pains. The lawsuit claims she was told to drink water and take an aspirin. The school is on probation, which is standard to Utah’s Department of Health and Human Resources’ protocol when there’s a death. The cause of Goodridge’s death has yet to be determined, but her father’s lawyer believes it was sepsis.
kslnewsradio.com
Standoff on I-15 in southern Utah ends with two in custody
IRON COUNTY, Utah — Two people are in custody Saturday evening after a standoff in Iron County forced the closure of I-15 in both directions for a time. According to the Utah Highway Patrol, a stolen Lamborghini out of Las Vegas was stopped at milepost 52 on northbound I-15. The dealership the vehicle was taken from was using technology inside the vehicle to track it.
Nevada man, woman accused of mail theft face dozens of new felony charges after further investigation
A man and woman who were arrested earlier this month on charges related to mail theft are now facing new felony charges after further investigation.
Washington murder suspects arrested after chase from North Las Vegas to Mesquite
Two people wanted for murder in Lacey, Washington were arrested a few miles outside of Mesquite, Nevada on Friday afternoon after a police pursuit that began in North Las Vegas.
ksl.com
Father of teen who died at Utah treatment center files wrongful death lawsuit
HURRICANE, Washington County — Washington state resident Dean Goodridge is suing a teen treatment center in Washington County for the wrongful death of his daughter. Goodridge's 17-year-old daughter, Taylor, died on Dec. 20 at Diamond Ranch Academy, a residential treatment facility for troubled teens in Hurricane. A news statement...
ksl.com
SUU lecturer charged with making terroristic threats against school
CEDAR CITY — An arrest warrant has been issued for a staff member at Southern Utah University who police say sent emails to department heads threatening violence unless he received money and the school paid for his doctorate degree. Police say the man also made threats to "push back...
Cedar City hospital welcomes first baby of 2023
The Intermountain Cedar City Hospital welcomed its first baby of 2023 on Monday, Jan. 2, at 6:27 p.m. Knight Daniel Kern weighs 9 pounds and 6 ounces, and is 21 inches long.
Father sues Hurricane boarding school for malpractice after daughter's death
The father of a teenage girl who died at a boarding school in Washington County has sued the facility, which he alleges ignored his daughter's severe pain weeks before her death.
Woman deemed ineligible after months on Utah housing waiting list
The hunt for housing for many Utah families has been increasingly difficult amid the topsy-turvy seller’s market and a lack of affordable homes.
kjzz.com
Flash flooding closes road in Snow Canyon State Park
IVINS, Utah (KUTV) — A Flash Flood Warning was issued for southwestern Washington County on New Year's Day. The National Weather Service shared that the warning would be in effect until 6 p.m. on Sunday. More from 2News. Officials said thunderstorms were producing the flash flooding in creeks, streams...
kslnewsradio.com
Northern Utah has snow, southern Utah has flash flood alerts
SALT LAKE CITY — The New Year continues what the end of 2022 brought to many Utahns — snow, and in southern Utah, flash flood warnings. The flash flood warning extends until Sunday afternoon across portions of Iron, Kane, and Washington counties. The National Weather Service said that as of mid-morning on Sunday, flash flooding had already occurred.
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Utah
Photo byPhoto by Vera Davidova on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Utah and you love trying new restaurants, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Utah that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
How To Tick Off A Local In Southern Utah
Utahns are known for their happy-go-lucky positive attitudes. But sometimes there are things that really get on our nerves. Grind our gears. Steam our clams. And nowhere else in Utah is this more true than in Southern Utah. With unprecedented growth in the past few decades, Southern Utah and St. George in particular, have been hotbeds of activity and growing anxieties.
