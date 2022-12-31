ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
State College, PA

Penn State Defeats Utah 35-21 to Win Rose Bowl

PASADENA, Calif. — No. 11 Penn State football (11-2, 7-2 Big Ten) defeated No. 8 Utah (10-4, 7-2 Pac-12) in convincing fashion on Monday to secure a huge postseason win at the 2023 Rose Bowl game. Playing in his final collegiate game, quarterback Sean Clifford led the day with...
5 Storylines to Follow as Penn State Takes on Utah in the Rose Bowl

Penn State and Utah will take the field on Monday afternoon in Pasadena for the last “normal” Rose Bowl in the pre playoff expansion era. That will one day become a piece of trivia for college football fans many years from now, but in the meanwhile plenty of narratives and storylines will shape Penn State football’s much more immediate future. Here are five storylines to follow as the Nittany Lions look for win No. 11 on the year.
Where Ohio State and Michigan Came Up Short, Penn State Can Now Give the Big Ten Something to Hang Its Hat on

It has been a strange season to measure for Penn State. The Nittany Lions beat everyone they should have and lost to the two teams who have become — or have always been — the main impediment to greater success. As a result James Franklin and his forever-quarterback Sean Clifford simultaneously did quite a lot together in 2022 while also not doing much at all.
Camaraderie in Quarterback Room Setting Penn State, Drew Allar Up for Future Success

When talking about the 2022 Penn State football team, you’ll be hard-pressed to find a more controversial topic than the quarterback position. While internally there’s never been much of a question about Sean Clifford’s starting status, there’s been unrelenting calls for freshman phenom Drew Allar to unseat Clifford as the team’s signal-caller. Despite the constant external debate pitting Allar and Clifford up against each other, the reality of the situation couldn’t be any more different.
New and Returning Centre County State Representatives Sworn in as 2023-24 Legislative Session Begins

Centre County’s newest state representative was officially sworn in on Tuesday as the Pennsylvania House began its 2023-24 legislative session. State Rep. Paul Takac, D-College Township, took the oath of office for his first term at the state Capitol in Harrisburg along with House colleagues, including fellow Centre County representatives Scott Conklin, D-Rush Township, and Kerry Benninghoff, R-Bellefonte.
Doris H. Bailey

Doris Hamil Bailey peacefully passed away at The Oaks at Pleasant Gap, PA on December 25, 2022. Doris was born August 22, 1929 in Knobsville, PA to the late John C. (Jake) and Leota (Divens) Hamil. She lived her childhood in McConnellsburg, PA graduating from McConnellsburg High School where she was a member of the cheerleader squad and was on the girl’s basketball team. She graduated from Thompson Business College in Harrisburg, PA with a degree as a Medical Assistant/Secretary. On August 26, 1950, she married the late Donald E. Bailey at McConnellsburg Lutheran Church.
Dollar General Opens in Ferguson Township

Dollar General has opened its newest Centre County location, according to a press release from the company on Tuesday. Located at 3283 W. College Ave. in Ferguson Township, the new State College-area store is open 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. every day. It offers national and private brand products including food, cleaning supplies, paper products, over-the-counter medicines, hygiene products, baby items, Dollar General’s new line of home décor and expanded party preparation supplies.
Higgins Elected Centre County Board of Commissioners Chair

Centre County commissioners on Tuesday unanimously elected Democrat Mark Higgins to be board chair as now-former chair Michael Pipe prepares to resign later this month. Pipe, who is leaving after 11 years as a commissioner to become deputy chief of staff for public safety in Gov.-elect Josh Shapiro’s administration, will participate in his final board meeting on Jan. 10 and his resignation will be effective Jan. 14. Also a Democrat, he stepped down as chair on Tuesday to give Higgins “as much runway” as possible, he said.
