Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
State College
Penn State Defeats Utah 35-21 to Win Rose Bowl
PASADENA, Calif. — No. 11 Penn State football (11-2, 7-2 Big Ten) defeated No. 8 Utah (10-4, 7-2 Pac-12) in convincing fashion on Monday to secure a huge postseason win at the 2023 Rose Bowl game. Playing in his final collegiate game, quarterback Sean Clifford led the day with...
State College
Sean Clifford’s Swan Song Was the Best of What College Football Can Be
PASADENA, Calif. — As receiver KeAndre Lambert-Smith bolted into the end zone to put Penn State ahead 28-14, quarterback Sean Clifford knelt down on one knee and gazed into the field beneath him nearly 100-yards away from his teammates, escaping into a moment of solitude in front of over 90,000 people.
State College
James Franklin: Olu Fashanu Game-Time Decision, Keyvone Lee Available for Rose Bowl
Offensive tackle Olu Fashanu will be a game-time decision for the Penn State’s matchup against Utah, coach James Franklin said during his Rose Bowl press conference on Sunday. He also said that running back Keyvone Lee will be available for the game. Fashanu suffered an apparent injury during the...
State College
5 Storylines to Follow as Penn State Takes on Utah in the Rose Bowl
Penn State and Utah will take the field on Monday afternoon in Pasadena for the last “normal” Rose Bowl in the pre playoff expansion era. That will one day become a piece of trivia for college football fans many years from now, but in the meanwhile plenty of narratives and storylines will shape Penn State football’s much more immediate future. Here are five storylines to follow as the Nittany Lions look for win No. 11 on the year.
State College
‘We Haven’t Reinvented the Wheel’: Penn State Pleased with Offensive Line Improvement
It’s no secret that Penn State’s offensive line has commonly been a weak link over James Franklin’s tenure as head coach. From inconsistent play to giving up 10 sacks to Temple in 2015, it hasn’t been pretty. But now, the Nittany Lions have come a long way in building up its five-man front.
State College
‘They’re Co-Starters’: Nick Singleton, Kaytron Allen Address Media for First Time
When it comes to James Franklin’s Penn State teams, there’s a longstanding rule that true freshmen are not made available to the media. Oftentimes, it’s a near-unnoticed rule, but occasionally an impact freshman joins the program and fans possess an unrequited desire to hear from them. The...
State College
Where Ohio State and Michigan Came Up Short, Penn State Can Now Give the Big Ten Something to Hang Its Hat on
It has been a strange season to measure for Penn State. The Nittany Lions beat everyone they should have and lost to the two teams who have become — or have always been — the main impediment to greater success. As a result James Franklin and his forever-quarterback Sean Clifford simultaneously did quite a lot together in 2022 while also not doing much at all.
State College
Camaraderie in Quarterback Room Setting Penn State, Drew Allar Up for Future Success
When talking about the 2022 Penn State football team, you’ll be hard-pressed to find a more controversial topic than the quarterback position. While internally there’s never been much of a question about Sean Clifford’s starting status, there’s been unrelenting calls for freshman phenom Drew Allar to unseat Clifford as the team’s signal-caller. Despite the constant external debate pitting Allar and Clifford up against each other, the reality of the situation couldn’t be any more different.
State College
New and Returning Centre County State Representatives Sworn in as 2023-24 Legislative Session Begins
Centre County’s newest state representative was officially sworn in on Tuesday as the Pennsylvania House began its 2023-24 legislative session. State Rep. Paul Takac, D-College Township, took the oath of office for his first term at the state Capitol in Harrisburg along with House colleagues, including fellow Centre County representatives Scott Conklin, D-Rush Township, and Kerry Benninghoff, R-Bellefonte.
State College
Doris H. Bailey
Doris Hamil Bailey peacefully passed away at The Oaks at Pleasant Gap, PA on December 25, 2022. Doris was born August 22, 1929 in Knobsville, PA to the late John C. (Jake) and Leota (Divens) Hamil. She lived her childhood in McConnellsburg, PA graduating from McConnellsburg High School where she was a member of the cheerleader squad and was on the girl’s basketball team. She graduated from Thompson Business College in Harrisburg, PA with a degree as a Medical Assistant/Secretary. On August 26, 1950, she married the late Donald E. Bailey at McConnellsburg Lutheran Church.
State College
Dollar General Opens in Ferguson Township
Dollar General has opened its newest Centre County location, according to a press release from the company on Tuesday. Located at 3283 W. College Ave. in Ferguson Township, the new State College-area store is open 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. every day. It offers national and private brand products including food, cleaning supplies, paper products, over-the-counter medicines, hygiene products, baby items, Dollar General’s new line of home décor and expanded party preparation supplies.
State College
Higgins Elected Centre County Board of Commissioners Chair
Centre County commissioners on Tuesday unanimously elected Democrat Mark Higgins to be board chair as now-former chair Michael Pipe prepares to resign later this month. Pipe, who is leaving after 11 years as a commissioner to become deputy chief of staff for public safety in Gov.-elect Josh Shapiro’s administration, will participate in his final board meeting on Jan. 10 and his resignation will be effective Jan. 14. Also a Democrat, he stepped down as chair on Tuesday to give Higgins “as much runway” as possible, he said.
Comments / 0