insideevs.com
Aion Hyper GT Revealed As The Most Aerodynamic Production EV In The World
Aion, one of Guangzhou Automobile Group’s (GAC) EV brands, debuted the brand-new Hyper GT electric grand tourer at the 2022 Guangzhou Auto Show, which it calls “the world’s lowest wind resistance production car.”. With clever aerodynamic tricks like the so-called “Wind Blade Grille”, which opens up the...
China Is Preparing for War, Retired General Warns
"Xi Jinping has made it quite clear...that he is going to make, from his perspective, China whole again by subsuming Taiwan," H.R. McMaster said Sunday.
Carscoops
Haval H-Dog Is A New Plug-In Hybrid SUV For China
The Guangzhou Auto Show has attracted all manner of intriguing new vehicles and the Haval H-Dog is one of the most interesting. This new SUV has been designed for younger consumers who live in urban areas but like to escape the rat race and head outdoors. This dual-purpose nature of the H-Dog is reflected in its design that has a boxy shape as has become quite common of off-roaders but also has some smoother and more refined surfaces.
Carscoops
Maxus V70 Is A Chinese Rival To The Ford Transit Custom
Maxus, a SAIC-owned brand, revealed a new minivan called V70 that will go on sale in China in early 2023. The diesel-powered model is based on a new platform and is similar in size to the likes of the Ford Transit Custom, VW Transporter, and Citroen Spacetourer. The V70 looks...
China Dec factory activity extends declines on COVID infections - Caixin PMI
BEIJING, Jan 3 (Reuters) - China's factory activity shrank at a sharper pace in December as surging COVID-19 infections disrupted production and weighed on demand after Beijing largely removed anti-virus curbs, a private sector survey showed on Tuesday.
EU offers free COVID vaccines to China to help curb outbreak- FT
Jan 3 (Reuters) - The European Union has offered free COVID-19 vaccines to China to help Beijing contain a mass outbreak of the illness, the Financial Times reported on Tuesday.
This Is Our Best Look Yet At The Electric BMW i5 Wagon
Right before the end of 2022, we got our first look at the upcoming BMW i5 Touring, the all-electric version of the brand's mid-size luxury station wagon. While these images confirmed the rumors of an electric BMW wagon, they only provided a single angle of the car sitting in the parking lot. Our spy photographers have once again captured the i5 Touring out testing, this time on the move and on a car carrier.
Carscoops
Ferrari SF90 Stradale Successor Envisioned By Design Student
This story includes renderings of a fictional SF100 concept created by independent designer @ur_jeen that is neither related to nor endorsed by Ferrari. Until the next Ferrari hypercar arrives, the electrified SF90 Stradale remains the flagship of the Maranello range. While we are waiting for Ferrari to unveil a hardcore variant in 2023, a design student envisioned the next generation of the plug-in hybrid supercar in the form of the digital-only Ferrari SF100 concept.
insideevs.com
Fully Electric Land Rover Defender Reportedly Coming In 2025
Land Rover is working on an all-electric version of the Defender due in 2025, per a recent report by British outlet Auto Express. The electric Defender will have around 300 miles of range and is expected to launch alongside a facelifted version of the existing ICE model. Auto Express claims it won't just be the standard Defender 110 that will be electrified, but also the 2-door 90 and long-wheelbase 130.
CAR AND DRIVER
Tested: 1993 Mercedes-Benz 600SL Is V-12 Royalty
From the April 1993 issue of Car and Driver. Her Majesty the Queen, Elizabeth II, is not revered for her sense of fashion, nor for her immeasurable wealth, nor even for her prowess at lawn bowling. Her subjects revere her for the impeccable breeding and heritage that she and the centuries-old British Crown represent (or at least once did). Where manners, refinement, and class are concerned—not to mention sensible shoes—the queen is the world's leader.
Watch The Polestar 2 Drift Around The Ascari Race Track
Polestar's chief test driver has gotten behind the wheel of the Polestar 2 BST Edition 270 to show off what this electric vehicle is capable of doing at the race track. Last year, Polestar released a rare special edition model called the BST 270. Based on the 2023 Polestar 2, the BST Edition 270 was limited to, you guessed it, 270 units worldwide. With so few allocated for production, very few people will have the chance to drive this 476-horsepower EV. You can at least get a good idea of how it drives by watching the Chief Test Driver slide it around the Ascari Track in Spain.
insideevs.com
Autocar Drives 751 HP Maserati GranTurismo Folgore EV Prototype On Track
Maserati last year revealed a vehicle that currently has no direct rival – the new GranTurismo in Folgore full BEV guise, basically an all-electric version of its brand new continent-crossing coupe. The GranTurismo Folgore is the most powerful model in the lineup, it has three motors and all-wheel drive, and it can apparently hold its own around a track.
Did Alfa Romeo Just Tease The 6C Supercar?
Alfa Romeo's plans have changed drastically in just a few short years. Product roadmaps from just a few years ago showed plans for sports cars like a GTV and 8C, but those projects have reportedly been scrapped to focus on electrification. 2023 is only a few days old but Alfa Romeo is already generating some hype in the new year. The Italian brand posted what could be an exciting teaser on its Instagram account, possibly teasing a new supercar.
Top Speed
Can The Rivian R1S Challenge The Porsche Cayenne Turbo GT And Aston Martin DBX707 In A Battle Of Super SUVs?
One of the most difficult tasks of the moment is to find the best, most powerful vehicle on the market. In the end, it is just a matter of personal taste, and one vehicle could be the best for someone, and the worst for someone else. So, is there really a proper way to determine what car is the best? Well, of course it is: you just put it on the drag strip next to its competitors, like the guys over at Hagerty did with the latest Rivian R1S. They wanted to see how well it will do in front of its German and British competitors, namely the Porsche Cayenne Turbo GT And Aston Martin DBX707.
