One of the most difficult tasks of the moment is to find the best, most powerful vehicle on the market. In the end, it is just a matter of personal taste, and one vehicle could be the best for someone, and the worst for someone else. So, is there really a proper way to determine what car is the best? Well, of course it is: you just put it on the drag strip next to its competitors, like the guys over at Hagerty did with the latest Rivian R1S. They wanted to see how well it will do in front of its German and British competitors, namely the Porsche Cayenne Turbo GT And Aston Martin DBX707.

10 HOURS AGO