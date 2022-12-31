Myers Park, Westminster Academy to clash in Arby’s Classic title
BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) – Both semifinals of the 39th Arby’s Classic were decided by four points or fewer inside Viking Hall on Friday night.
Myers Park (NC) withstood a fourth-quarter surge from undefeated Norcross (GA) to survive and advance, 66-62. The Mustangs outscored the Blue Devils 21-14 in the third quarter to build a lead their opponents could not overcome.
Elijah Strong paced Myers Park with 21 points on the evening, as Sir Mohammed turned in an eleven-point, ten-rebound double-double. Bishop Boswell also scored 17 points in the win.
Mier Panoam tallied a game-best 23 points in the loss, as teammate Bilal Abdur-Rahman added 16 points of his own.
North Mecklenburg (NC) was looking to make it an all-North Carolina final against Westminster Academy (FL) in the nightcap.
The Vikings and Lions traded blows from quarter to quarter, but Westminster’s 15 fourth-quarter points were enough to squeak out a 58-55 victory.
Norcross will meet North Mecklenburg in the Third Place game at 5 p.m. on Saturday evening.
Myers Park and Westminster Academy will play for an Arby’s Classic championship immediately following. Tip-off from Viking Hall is set for 6:30 p.m.
In the first of two skills competitions this week, Madison-Ridgeland's Harrison Alexander took home the Addington Agency Slam Dunk Contest championship.
