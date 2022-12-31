Read full article on original website
Greenville in Muhlenberg Co. among the hardest hit cities by flooding
MUHLENBERG CO., Ky. (WBKO) - As heavy rain from an overnight storm caused flooding in several areas of Muhlenberg County, Greenville was one of the hardest hit cities. The storm came through on Monday, Jan. 2, and into the early morning hours of Tuesday, Jan. 3. The Greenville Fire Department...
KY Fruits and Vegetables Conference gathers in Bowling Green
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Kentucky Fruit and Vegetable Conference began today at the Sloan Convention Center, bringing together farmers and growers from across the Commonwealth. The conference is meant to allow farmers to share their ideas and innovations from the year, bringing out the best in the state’s...
Petros Road reopened after Tuesday morning wreck
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Police have reopened Petros Road in Warren County as of 12:50 p.m. on Tuesday. Warren County Sheriff’s Office has reported they responded to a Warren County wreck in the 4700 block of Petros Road involving a truck carrying a drilling rig. An update has...
UPDATE | Elderly couple from southern Indiana found after all-night search of 3 counties
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- After an all-night search in three counties, an elderly couple from southern Indiana has been found. The Harrison County Sheriff's office posted on social media on Tuesday that Jim and Lena Ferree were found just before 9 a.m. The post did not detail where they were found. It did say the couple was found by, "Chief Brad Rothrock along with a family member and volunteer fireman Jake Gleitz. Great job to everyone who spent the night working diligently."
Bowling Green celebrates the new year, reflects on 2022
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Downtown Bowling Green was filled with revelers, celebrating the end of one year and the beginning of another. Many community members talked about their favorite memories, lessons learned, and their hopes heading into 2023. Many seemed to take the year as a time to reconnect...
Something Old, Something New…
The old English rhyme, “something old, something new, something borrowed, something blue,” describes the items a bride should have with her on her wedding day. Locally, the community is fortunate to have unique options for weddings and events, including a few new options that have recently emerged. Putting our own spin on the popular saying, let’s take a quick peek at a few of the options around Owensboro for those planning their big day.
T.J. Samson welcomes New Year’s Day baby
GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) - Team members and medical staff at T.J. Samson Community Hospital welcomed the first baby of 2023. Anastasia Toni Rose McCorkel was born at at 2:25 p.m. on Jan. 1 weighing 6 pounds and 14 ounces and was delivered by Dr. Catherin Feese. Her parents are Arriel...
KYTC reports some Ohio, Muhlenberg County roads experiencing high water conditions
OHIO COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - KYTC officials have announced routes that have water over the road. Officials encourage drivers to turn around should they encounter that situation. KY181 road closed signs (12.4-12.7) and (15.2-16.5) KY2590 road closed signs between 0-1 mp. KY2533 road closed signs between 0-1 MP. KY1380 high...
Hughes & Coleman Hometown Hero of the Month: Daniel Tarnagda
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - January’s Hometown Hero of the Month is brought to you by Hughes & Coleman Injury Lawyers. On the first Sunday of every month, Hughes & Coleman will choose a previously recognized Hometown Hero to receive a $500 check for their favorite charity or organization, honoring them as the Hughes & Coleman Hero of the Month.
Bowling Green-Warren County NAACP addresses December’s Emmett Till protests in city
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Bowling Green - Warren County NAACP President Ryan Dearbone and others gathered on Dec. 30, 2022 to address the December 2022 protests for Justice for Emmett Till that took place in the city. Demonstrators gathered Dec. 3 in Bowling Green as groups called for ‘Justice...
Ascension St Vincent New Years Baby in Evansville
Ascension St. Vincent, Labor and Delivery teams at Ascension St. Vincent are thrilled to announce our first babies born in 2023!. We’re happy to welcome baby Axel Herrera Hildago Junior, who was born at 10:56 A.M. at Ascension St. Vincent Evansville. (Last name is “Herrera Hildago”.) He weighs 5 pounds 9 ounces and is 18 3/4inches long.
Warren Co. EMA explains COWS activation policy
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Officials with Warren County Emergency Management explained the Community Outdoor Warning Sirens after the storms on Monday night and Tuesday morning. “We only activate the COWS when any portion of Warren County is under a tornado warning,” the agency wrote in a social media post....
Accident being investigated
Not much is known but a two vehicle crash sent two people to the hospital last night. It happened in the 7-pm hour at US 41 and Willow on the northbound ramp onto 41. Vehicle occupants were said to have been entrapped following the accident. One person was taken to...
OHIO COUNTY DAYCARE CENTER BUSTED BY KSP; THREE CHARGED WITH ABUSE
JANUARY 2, 2023, – written by WADE QUEEN. Three members from the same family were arrested by state police last week, after they were indicted by a grand jury on a wagon load of charges stemming from the allegations that they committed numerous acts of physical abuse of children at a daycare that they operated.
Daviess County Sheriff retires after decades of service
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) — Sunday marked the end of a chapter in Daviess County Kentucky’s history. At the stroke of midnight on New Years Eve, Sheriff Barry Smith retired from the department. “As of midnight tonight I’ll close out my career as your Sheriff. It was a pleasure to serve, not only as your Sheriff, […]
Henderson crews rescue man trapped in truck stuck in high water
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Dispatch confirms crews responded to a truck stuck in high water in Henderson. They say that call came in around 6:19 a.m. for a truck stuck in the 9000 block of John Tapp Road. Dispatch says one person was trapped inside the vehicle. Other areas in...
A woman and her husband transformed her parent's cabin into a solar-powered off-grid home in Kentucky complete with a 50-yard zip line — take a look
Allie Curtin's parents bought the Kentucky property and vacant cabin in 2002, but it didn't get a makeover until nearly 20 years later.
Ohio Co. issues emergency declaration following flooding
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Ohio County Judge Executive David Johnston has signed an emergency declaration and has contacted FEMA after rainfall from severe storms has flooded the flat landscape. “I just woke up for the morning, I put my feet on the floor, and I see water coming from...
Barren Co. officials warn public of roadways likely to flood
GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) - Officials in Barren County are sounding the alarm as flooding is expected to impact the area Tuesday into the night. One of the roadways most prone to flooding in Glasgow and Barren County is Siloam Road which is between Highway 63 and Highway 90. Officials anticipate...
Bowling Green native turns 100 years old on New Years Eve
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - On Dec. 31, 1922, Uela Frances Boards was born. 100 years later, she celebrated her birthday with family and friends in her hometown of Bowling Green. A century’s worth of memories have been made, and Board’s family tree has grown significantly. “She had...
