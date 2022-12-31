Read full article on original website
Jay Karb
3d ago
Unfortunately Liberal States like NY pride themselves on having a "CRIMINAL Justice System" where criminals get a pass and a do-over. What is needed is a "VICTIM Justice System" where criminals are taken off the streets and the victims get a do-over.
Reply(5)
15
eddygumbo
4d ago
Are we allowed to say now the obvious? This is why there are a few stores, particularly grocery, in the downtown area.
Reply(1)
21
Alice
4d ago
Very well written article & gets to the point of that matter. The whole community suffers for the actions of a few. How incredibly sad.
Reply
15
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Damar Hamlin's charity is receiving millions in donations from fansAsh JurbergBuffalo, NY
Buffalo Bills Player Damar Hamlin Fighting for His Life After Devastating On-Field InjuryLarry LeaseBuffalo, NY
Buffalo Residents Struggling To Find Basic Items Like Fresh Produce, Lunch Meat, Eggs, Bread, And Baby Formula.Ty D.Buffalo, NY
A Buffalo man with fourth-degree frostbite is still alive because of brave neighbors who heard his calls for aid.Raj guleriaBuffalo, NY
Ways To Prepare For A Blizzard.Chibuzo NwachukuBuffalo, NY
Related
The Buffalo Blizzard Was So Strong It Bent Steel
The Buffalo Christmas Blizzard of 2022 was historic and shockingly powerful. Buffalo is known for its snow. It's a defining trait, for better and for worse, to most around the country when they think of it. While it's generally not as bad as most paint it out to be, the Blizzard of 2022 definitely showed the world how bad it can get at times.
WNY Restaurant To Keep Holiday Decorations Up Until Mid-January
January 2nd is a bit weird this year. That's because many people have today off, since New Year's Day fell on a Sunday; so that means the following Monday must be a national holiday. This holiday season was anything but normal for Buffalo and Western New York. The historic blizzard...
Will Buffalo, New York Be Home To The Newest Billionaire?
Dreams are free! That is a line that you may have heard a time or to. The dreams are free. But everything else costs money it seems. And these days, things cost so much more!. Imagine you start the new year as a billionaire! Don't think it's possible? Here in Buffalo and across New York State, folks are lining up to get their tickets and a shot at over $940 million dollars!
Business owners step up to support Damar Hamlin
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — In the wake of the Damar Hamlin, local businesses are stepping up to show support for Hamlin and his family. On Tuesday, Sports City Pizza Pub in Buffalo announced all sales on Tuesday would go directly to Hamlin’s charity, the Chasing M’s Foundation. As of Tuesday night, the charity stands at […]
Iconic Home Supply Chain Closing 115 Stores Including 3 In Upstate NY
Chances are you have some of this legendary store's products in your home right now. With progress comes many great things that do make life easier. For example, the convenience of online shopping and huge big box stores like Walmart do make life easier in many ways. That said, with progress, sometimes the businesses we have relied on for years and that served us so well become a casualty of that progress.
stepoutbuffalo.com
Staycation: Relax & Unwind at Buffalo’s Only 420-Friendly Airbnb
This article is a paid promotion sponsored by an SOB advertiser and designed to share valuable info with our readers. Believe it or not, New Year’s resolution season is officially upon us. Time to start making lists, setting goals, and manifesting that “new year, new me” energy!
Wilson House Restaurant & Inn shuts down for business
WILSON, N.Y. — After unsuccessful efforts to find a buyer, the historic Wilson House Restaurant & Inn has closed for business, at least for now. The business at 300 Lake St. was listed last spring for $1.18 million five years after it reopened under new ownership but remained open while the operators worked to find a buyer.
Ways To Prepare For A Blizzard.
A 22-year-old woman from Buffalo, New York named Anndel Taylor died in the Christmas weekend following the blizzard that incapacitated western New York, trapping her. From what relatives from Charlotte (where she moved from) said, Taylor who was just 6 minutes of driving away from home got stranded. In about the last 24 hours of her life, she communicated constantly with her family members. By group chat she sent a video to them showing the weather conditions and informed them she was trapped with the snow still falling. She called 9-1-1 and waited in hopes of getting first responders who failed to show up. She slept in her car. Taylor at some point texted she was beginning to panic. In the last video message she sent (in the early hours of December 24), she showed the height of the snow and a van at a distance flashing hazard lights. She failed to respond since then which prompted her immediate family members to track her phone and to alert relatives in Buffalo. Via Facebook help was requested and afterwards an unnamed man found her lifeless body in the car. It was after Christmas that authorities responded to the family. The emergency response service which reportedly was lost due to the blizzard was restored. Source: https://www.cnn.com/2022/12/28/us/woman-in-buffalo-found-dead-in-car-after-getting-trapped-by-snow/index.html.
Buffalo seeking person to oversee city vehicles
An incoming Fleet Director will provide crucial oversight on available vehicles and equipment, as well as work to bolster our city-owned assets,” said Mayor Brown.
WGRZ TV
Papa John's coming to Cheektowaga with fifth area site
CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. — A local franchisee has identified a site in Cheektowaga for a new Papa John’s Pizza. Muhammad Shoaib has leased space at 1625 Walden Ave. that formerly housed a Subway in a strip plaza near Harlem Road. It’s the fifth Papa John’s in the region for...
buffalorising.com
Wrecking Buffalo: Carr’s Buildings Crumble
The City is starting the process of acquiring properties at 110 and 118 South Park Avenue from long-time owner Darryl Carr. It had better hurry. Last week’s storm took its toll on the backside of the buildings where significant portions have collapsed. The inept City has been pushing (and begging) owner Carr to repair the properties for more than a decade. Despite these efforts, the buildings have continued to deteriorate causing health, welfare and safety issues for the area residents and visitors.
No CODE BLUE for Monday, Jan. 2
BUFFALO, N.Y. — There will be no CODE BLUE for January 2 in the City of Buffalo and Southern Erie County. However, there will be a shelter open in Buffalo for anyone in need of place to stay Monday evening. The following overnight shelter will be OPEN tonight:. 586...
Free suits giveaway to mend the community after deadly impact of blizzard
Several community members are getting together to give away free clothing to those that will be attending funerals after Buffalo faced a blizzard that killed more than a dozen people.
Recognize a Community Cornerstone in Buffalo
Every great Community is built on an even greater Cornerstone. Now is your chance to honor them and help the community too -- by nominating a "Community Cornerstone." Presented by Cornerstone Community Federal Credit Union, 2023 is the perfect opportunity to elevate those with spirit and grit to make things happen and bring joy to others. No matter how small or big the effort, based on your enthusiastic nomination, one individual will be selected as a Community Cornerstone each month.
WGRZ TV
Tim Hortons franchisee plans two more sites in Western New York
KENMORE, N.Y. — Western New York’s largest Tim Horton franchisee is expanding again, with two more sites set to open in 2023 in Kenmore and Niagara Falls. Kelton Enterprises LLC, with 35 Tim Hortons franchises across the region, expects to open the first new site in March at 1025 Kenmore Ave., Kenmore, followed in July by a new location at 6415 Niagara Falls Blvd., Niagara Falls, in the Home Depot Plaza owned by Benderson development.
Broadway Market receives love and support after blizzard looting
BUFFALO, N.Y. — In the wake of the blizzard, stores across Buffalo were broken in to and looted. 2 On Your Side heard from business owners and Buffalo Police about the disappointment, but one major hit was to the Broadway Market. Vendors had their inventory stolen, and cash registers were smashed.
Popular New York Store Saves 30 Lives During Generational Storm
During a "life-and-death-situation" a popular store with countless New York locations went above and beyond to save lives. What's been called the "strongest storm in a generation" killed around 30 people in Western New York around Christmas. The storm that lasted for many days left Buffalo with 100 inches of snow!
How to get reimbursed for food & medicine lost in the power outage
BUFFALO, N.Y. — A lot of people lost power during the blizzard, and if you lost it for more than 72 hours, you can get reimbursed for any food or medicine that spoiled because it wasn't refrigerated. This is a new state law, and this is probably the first...
WHEC TV-10
Five children die in Buffalo fire
BUFFALO, N.Y. — The death toll has risen to five for a house fire in Buffalo on Saturday, according to our Buffalo NBC affiliate. All the people who died are children aged 10 or younger. Three girls – aged 7, 8, and 10 – died at the scene of...
3 BPS going remote due to storm damage
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo Public Schools announced on Monday that three of its schools will be returning to remote after the holiday break due to storm damage from the Blizzard of 2022. The schools are Emerson High School #302, Academy School #131, and Leonardo Da Vinci High School #212.
Power 93.7 WBLK
Buffalo NY
37K+
Followers
15K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT
93.7 WBLK plays the best urban music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Buffalo, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 52