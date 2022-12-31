Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Burger Places in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
Long Range Weather Advisory Issued For Emergency Flood situation for Southern California with Second Atmospheric RiverSouthern California Weather ForceCalifornia State
Never on Sunday: The Rose Bowl parade is held on January 2 whenever New Year's Day falls on the first day of the weekCheryl E PrestonPasadena, CA
Breakfast Options at Downtown Disney Anaheim CaliforniaTiffany T.Anaheim, CA
Tulane Makes Epic Comeback to Stun No. 10 USC in Cotton Bowl ClassicLarry LeaseLos Angeles, CA
Related
LeBron scores 47 on his birthday, Lakers beat Hawks 130-121
With the crowd cheering his every step inside State Farm Arena, LeBron James scored 47 points on his 38th birthday as his Los Angeles Lakers defeated the Atlanta Hawks 130-121 Friday night. “At 18 years old, I knew how to play the game,” James said. “I knew I belonged in the NBA, but I didn’t […] The post LeBron scores 47 on his birthday, Lakers beat Hawks 130-121 appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
Ja Morant, Steven Adams lead Memphis Grizzlies to win against Sacramento Kings
The second night of a back-to-back without multiple rotational players usually spells doom. The Memphis Grizzlies were presented that challenge against a Sacramento Kings team that is one of three opponents to win inside of FedExForum this season. Memphis protected home court this time in a 118-108 win on Sunday...
LeBron James Reacts to Klay Thompson's 54-Point Explosion vs. Hawks
Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thompson had the attention of Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James
Kevin Durant Reacts to Donovan Mitchell's 71-Point Game vs. Bulls
Cleveland Cavaliers star caught the attention of Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant with 71 vs. the Chicago Bulls
NBA roundup: Donovan Mitchell puts up Cavs-record 71 in OT win
Donovan Mitchell scored a career-high 71 points, the NBA’s single-game best since Kobe Bryant’s 81-point performance in January 2006, and
CBS Sports
It's a party: LeBron drops 47 on birthday; Giannis matches Wilt; CJ McCollum sets Pelicans record
It was a scoring spree Friday night around the NBA with five players reaching the 40-point plateau and another three players coming within five points of that mark. Maybe it can be chalked up to everyone wanting to stamp the end of 2022 with an exclamation mark, because several of these guys were just unstoppable on the second to last day of the year.
FOX Sports
Irving and Durant lead Nets past Hornets for 11th win a row
CHARLOTTE. N.C. (AP) — Kyrie Irving scored 18 of his 28 points in the first half, Kevin Durant added 23 points and the Brooklyn Nets ran their winning streak to 11, beating the Charlotte Hornets 123-106 on Saturday night. Brooklyn never trailed and led by 10 points in the...
silverscreenandroll.com
Lakers vs. Hornets Preview: Lifted by LeBron
The Los Angeles Lakers have been away from home for the holidays. They’ll be returning this week after a five-game road trip that first started with the Christmas Day blunder against the Dallas Mavericks. But before they return home to their loved ones, they’ll have to try not to overlook the Charlotte Hornets who will be hosting the fifth and final game of this trip.
FOX Sports
Randle's 35 leads Knicks over Rockets 108-88 to snap skid
HOUSTON (AP) — Julius Randle scored 35 points and Immanuel Quickley added 27 as the New York Knicks snapped a five-game skid with a 108-88 win over the Houston Rockets on Saturday night. The Rockets led for most of the first half, but the Knicks went on top just...
FOX Sports
James pours in 43 as Lakers hold off Hornets, 121-115
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — LeBron James scored 43 points to pull within 500 of Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s NBA career scoring record, and the Los Angeles Lakers avenged last month’s home loss to the Charlotte Hornets with a 121-115 victory Monday night. James had two dunks on alley-oops, including...
Yardbarker
Russell Westbrook Optimistic Lakers Can Build On Hawks Win
Los Angeles Lakers reserve point guard and resident 2023 Sixth Man of the Year candidate Russell Westbrook spoke at length to reporters on Friday, following a surprising 130-121 road victory for LA against the Atlanta Hawks. The 6'3" vet, a former nine-time All-Star, was optimistic that the 15-21 Lakers could...
Charlotte Hornets vs Los Angeles Lakers Game Preview
Lakers: OUT Davis (foot) ; DTD James, Walker IV (lower body) Hornets: OUT Martin (knee), Smith Jr (ankle), Oubre Jr. (hand) The Hornets come into the new year sitting at 10-27 and ready to dial things up. Charlotte has an opportunity to sweep Lakers in the season series after a win 10 days ago in Los Angeles, something the Hornets have not done since the 2016-17 season. With Kelly Oubre- the most consistent and prevalent scoring option the Charlotte has had this season-nursing a hand injury, the Hornets will need to further rely on star guard LaMelo Ball to lead the team to the sweep.
Clayton News Daily
Cardinals vs. Falcons Inactives: OL Elijah Wilkinson Set to Play?
The Atlanta Falcons (5-10) are set to host the Arizona Cardinals (4-11) on Sunday inside Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Though both teams have been eliminated from playoff contention, each is looking to finish strong - though several players will be missing. For Atlanta, tight end Feleipe Franks (concussion) was ruled out Friday...
Clayton News Daily
ESPN’s Kirk Herbstreit Offers Stern Criticism of USC QB Caleb Williams
View the original article to see embedded media. USC quarterback Caleb Williams had an impressive sophomore season for the Trojans, leading the program to the Cotton Bowl and winning the Heisman Trophy. However, it’s a decision he made outside of his play that has drawn criticism by some college football...
Clayton News Daily
'Workhorse' RB Tyler Allgeier Carries Falcons Over Cardinals
Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier's ascent from fifth-round pick to leading rusher has been rapid ... and perhaps best shown by how coach Arthur Smith has spoken of him. In Week 1, Allgeier was a healthy scratch. The week after, Smith dubbed him as a "dependable" blocker - nothing...
Clayton News Daily
Ten Takeaways: Execs Give Joe Burrow the Edge Over Josh Allen
This week we’re getting the best Monday Night Football matchup since the 54–51 Chiefs-Rams showdown in 2018. And I don’t think it’s overstating it to say this one might be even better. Bills at Bengals has high-end quarterbacks, high-flying skill players, a high level of balance in roster quality and, as much as anything else, stakes. If the Bills win, they’ll be one win, or one Chiefs loss, away from home field advantage throughout the AFC playoffs. If the Bengals win, they can steal the second seed from the Bills (which would mean potentially hosting them in the divisional round) and, with a little help, could even rise to the top seed. So what’ll decide how this one goes? I gathered a group of front-office types from five teams who have faced both teams, plus a defensive coach who’s game-planned both to break it down. And after those discussions, I have six takeaways. Here they are …
NBC Sports
Watch Donovan Mitchell drop insane 71, Cavs needs all of it for OT win
In a season with a lot of 40+ and 50+ point games, Donovan Mitchell looked at Luka and said, “hold my postgame recovery beer…”. Mitchell dropped 71 on the Bulls Monday night — and the Cavaliers needed all of that to get the overtime win over the Bulls.
Clayton News Daily
Younghoe Koo kicks Falcons over Cardinals
Younghoe Koo's 21-yard field goal as time expired lifted the Atlanta Falcons to a 20-19 win over the visiting Arizona Cardinals on Sunday. Atlanta rookie quarterback Desmond Ridder went 19-for-26 passing for 169 yards with no touchdowns or interceptions to pick up his first victory in three career starts for the Falcons (6-10), who ended a four-game losing streak.
Clayton News Daily
Falcons QB Desmond Ridder Picks Up First Career Victory, Leads Game-Winning Drive
The Atlanta Falcons fell short in their first two games with rookie quarterback Desmond Ridder, but without pressure of needing a win to keep playoff hopes alive, Ridder found a way to lead Atlanta against the Arizona Cardinals in a 20-19 victory. The Falcons' offense found the end zone twice...
Yardbarker
Donovan Mitchell drops 71 on the Bulls
Between field goals and free throws, Donovan Mitchell made 42 shots tonight. But his biggest play may have been a miss. Mitchell had 55 points when Ayo Dosunmu of the Chicago Bulls fouled him with 4.1 seconds left and the Cleveland Cavaliers trailing by three. Mitchell made the first free throw, then intentionally missed and put back his own rebound to send the game to overtime.
Comments / 0