This week we’re getting the best Monday Night Football matchup since the 54–51 Chiefs-Rams showdown in 2018. And I don’t think it’s overstating it to say this one might be even better. Bills at Bengals has high-end quarterbacks, high-flying skill players, a high level of balance in roster quality and, as much as anything else, stakes. If the Bills win, they’ll be one win, or one Chiefs loss, away from home field advantage throughout the AFC playoffs. If the Bengals win, they can steal the second seed from the Bills (which would mean potentially hosting them in the divisional round) and, with a little help, could even rise to the top seed. So what’ll decide how this one goes? I gathered a group of front-office types from five teams who have faced both teams, plus a defensive coach who’s game-planned both to break it down. And after those discussions, I have six takeaways. Here they are …

17 HOURS AGO