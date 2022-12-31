ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TheAtlantaVoice

LeBron scores 47 on his birthday, Lakers beat Hawks 130-121

With the crowd cheering his every step inside State Farm Arena, LeBron James scored 47 points on his 38th birthday as his Los Angeles Lakers defeated the Atlanta Hawks 130-121 Friday night. “At 18 years old, I knew how to play the game,” James said. “I knew I belonged in the NBA, but I didn’t […] The post LeBron scores 47 on his birthday, Lakers beat Hawks 130-121 appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
ATLANTA, GA
FOX Sports

Irving and Durant lead Nets past Hornets for 11th win a row

CHARLOTTE. N.C. (AP) — Kyrie Irving scored 18 of his 28 points in the first half, Kevin Durant added 23 points and the Brooklyn Nets ran their winning streak to 11, beating the Charlotte Hornets 123-106 on Saturday night. Brooklyn never trailed and led by 10 points in the...
CHARLOTTE, NC
silverscreenandroll.com

Lakers vs. Hornets Preview: Lifted by LeBron

The Los Angeles Lakers have been away from home for the holidays. They’ll be returning this week after a five-game road trip that first started with the Christmas Day blunder against the Dallas Mavericks. But before they return home to their loved ones, they’ll have to try not to overlook the Charlotte Hornets who will be hosting the fifth and final game of this trip.
LOS ANGELES, CA
FOX Sports

Randle's 35 leads Knicks over Rockets 108-88 to snap skid

HOUSTON (AP) — Julius Randle scored 35 points and Immanuel Quickley added 27 as the New York Knicks snapped a five-game skid with a 108-88 win over the Houston Rockets on Saturday night. The Rockets led for most of the first half, but the Knicks went on top just...
HOUSTON, TX
FOX Sports

James pours in 43 as Lakers hold off Hornets, 121-115

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — LeBron James scored 43 points to pull within 500 of Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s NBA career scoring record, and the Los Angeles Lakers avenged last month’s home loss to the Charlotte Hornets with a 121-115 victory Monday night. James had two dunks on alley-oops, including...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

Russell Westbrook Optimistic Lakers Can Build On Hawks Win

Los Angeles Lakers reserve point guard and resident 2023 Sixth Man of the Year candidate Russell Westbrook spoke at length to reporters on Friday, following a surprising 130-121 road victory for LA against the Atlanta Hawks. The 6'3" vet, a former nine-time All-Star, was optimistic that the 15-21 Lakers could...
LOS ANGELES, CA
All Hornets

Charlotte Hornets vs Los Angeles Lakers Game Preview

Lakers: OUT Davis (foot) ; DTD James, Walker IV (lower body) Hornets: OUT Martin (knee), Smith Jr (ankle), Oubre Jr. (hand) The Hornets come into the new year sitting at 10-27 and ready to dial things up. Charlotte has an opportunity to sweep Lakers in the season series after a win 10 days ago in Los Angeles, something the Hornets have not done since the 2016-17 season. With Kelly Oubre- the most consistent and prevalent scoring option the Charlotte has had this season-nursing a hand injury, the Hornets will need to further rely on star guard LaMelo Ball to lead the team to the sweep.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Clayton News Daily

Cardinals vs. Falcons Inactives: OL Elijah Wilkinson Set to Play?

The Atlanta Falcons (5-10) are set to host the Arizona Cardinals (4-11) on Sunday inside Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Though both teams have been eliminated from playoff contention, each is looking to finish strong - though several players will be missing. For Atlanta, tight end Feleipe Franks (concussion) was ruled out Friday...
ATLANTA, GA
Clayton News Daily

ESPN’s Kirk Herbstreit Offers Stern Criticism of USC QB Caleb Williams

View the original article to see embedded media. USC quarterback Caleb Williams had an impressive sophomore season for the Trojans, leading the program to the Cotton Bowl and winning the Heisman Trophy. However, it’s a decision he made outside of his play that has drawn criticism by some college football...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Clayton News Daily

'Workhorse' RB Tyler Allgeier Carries Falcons Over Cardinals

Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier's ascent from fifth-round pick to leading rusher has been rapid ... and perhaps best shown by how coach Arthur Smith has spoken of him. In Week 1, Allgeier was a healthy scratch. The week after, Smith dubbed him as a "dependable" blocker - nothing...
ATLANTA, GA
Clayton News Daily

Ten Takeaways: Execs Give Joe Burrow the Edge Over Josh Allen

This week we’re getting the best Monday Night Football matchup since the 54–51 Chiefs-Rams showdown in 2018. And I don’t think it’s overstating it to say this one might be even better. Bills at Bengals has high-end quarterbacks, high-flying skill players, a high level of balance in roster quality and, as much as anything else, stakes. If the Bills win, they’ll be one win, or one Chiefs loss, away from home field advantage throughout the AFC playoffs. If the Bengals win, they can steal the second seed from the Bills (which would mean potentially hosting them in the divisional round) and, with a little help, could even rise to the top seed. So what’ll decide how this one goes? I gathered a group of front-office types from five teams who have faced both teams, plus a defensive coach who’s game-planned both to break it down. And after those discussions, I have six takeaways. Here they are …
Clayton News Daily

Younghoe Koo kicks Falcons over Cardinals

Younghoe Koo's 21-yard field goal as time expired lifted the Atlanta Falcons to a 20-19 win over the visiting Arizona Cardinals on Sunday. Atlanta rookie quarterback Desmond Ridder went 19-for-26 passing for 169 yards with no touchdowns or interceptions to pick up his first victory in three career starts for the Falcons (6-10), who ended a four-game losing streak.
ATLANTA, GA
Yardbarker

Donovan Mitchell drops 71 on the Bulls

Between field goals and free throws, Donovan Mitchell made 42 shots tonight. But his biggest play may have been a miss. Mitchell had 55 points when Ayo Dosunmu of the Chicago Bulls fouled him with 4.1 seconds left and the Cleveland Cavaliers trailing by three. Mitchell made the first free throw, then intentionally missed and put back his own rebound to send the game to overtime.
CLEVELAND, OH

