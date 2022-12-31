ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Dan’s Daily: Blackhawks Trade Values, Penguins Questions

LAS VEGAS — What are the Chicago Blackhawks’ values on the NHL trade market? Our buddy Mark Lazerus with Scott Powers teed up Chicago’s roster. Bad teams could begin trading in January to tank for Conor Bedard. The Detroit Red Wings placed Jakub Vrana on waivers, the New Jersey Devils could target an elite young defenseman, and are the Pittsburgh Penguins on the same page?
Outdoors Hockey: When it Rains, it Bores

BOSTON — The Pittsburgh Penguins’ lineup won’t change simply because they’ll be playing outside. The rules of the game remain the same, regardless of whether it’s been played indoors or outdoors. Get past a handful of such unwavering truths, however, and almost everything has the...
The Ice Guys NHL Betting Show – Tuesday, January 3

The Ice Guys NHL Hockey betting show presented by National Hockey Now for Tuesday, January 3 as Ian Cameron and Alex B. Smith preview and analyze the massive Tuesday NHL card from a betting perspective. Get 20% OFF @manscaped + Free Shipping with promo code ICEGUYS at manscaped.com #ad #manscapedpod.
Dan’s Daily: A Penguins Clap Back, Leafs Hunt Smaller Trades

BOSTON — The Pittsburgh Penguins lineup, especially the blue line, will be a patchwork job for the 2023 Winter Classic. At least one member of the Penguins lineup has been paying attention to the online critics and clapped back. We’ve gone from worrying about rain to too much sun for the game today. The Toronto Maple Leafs may shift from big-game hunting to a few smaller moves before the NHL trade deadline. And Team USA begins knockout rounds at the WJCs vs. Germany.
DraftKings Ohio Promo: Here Is How to Get the Launch Offer

With NFL, NBA, NHL, and college basketball betting available, now is a good time to grab the DraftKings Ohio promo offer that will generate a $200 betting credit bankroll. Players that take advantage of this DraftKings Ohio promo will get a $200 free bet bundle instantly. All you have to do is make a $5 wager, and the reward will be released.
Penguins Recall Tokarski; Letang On Non-Roster List

The Pittsburgh Penguins still haven’t released any details about Tristan Jarry’s injury, let alone his prognosis, but it apparently is significant. Serious enough, at least, that they have recalled goalie Dustin Tokarski from their farm team in Wilkes-Barre. The Penguins also have placed defenseman Kris Letang, who has...
