Penguins vs. Bruins, Winter Classic! Lines, Notes & How to Watch
BOSTON — The Pittsburgh Penguins (19-11-6) play Game No. 37 of their schedule against the Boston Bruins (28-4-4) on Monday. But this one is special. The 2023 Winter Classic at Fenway Park will be a visual spectacle with emotional ties for Penguins coach Mike Sullivan and a serious game for the Penguins, which badly need a win.
Dan’s Daily: Blackhawks Trade Values, Penguins Questions
LAS VEGAS — What are the Chicago Blackhawks’ values on the NHL trade market? Our buddy Mark Lazerus with Scott Powers teed up Chicago’s roster. Bad teams could begin trading in January to tank for Conor Bedard. The Detroit Red Wings placed Jakub Vrana on waivers, the New Jersey Devils could target an elite young defenseman, and are the Pittsburgh Penguins on the same page?
Letang Joins Family in Montreal After Father’s Death
BOSTON — Kris Letang was not expected to play in the Pittsburgh Penguins’ Winter Classic game at Fenway Park against the Boston Bruins this afternoon because of an unspecified injury, but his absence is assured now. Letang was with the Penguins yesterday, although he did not practice, but...
Penguins WC Notebook: Sullivan Shuffles Lines, Gets Chills at Fenway
BOSTON — For every kid who ever grew up watching and playing baseball, Fenway Park is one of three cathedrals of sports left on the American landscape. The Pittsburgh Penguins, in their vintage Pittsburgh Pirates unis (the hockey Pirates, not the baseball team), will face the Boston Bruins. In...
Kapanen Hits Back at Critics, ‘Don’t Know What They’re Talking About’
BOSTON — Pittsburgh Penguins winger Kasperi Kapanen let it rip during and after practice at Fenway Park on Sunday. If you’re a fan of athletes being honest, you may like his comments. If you’re part of the social media contingent that has poked Kapanen, you may have a different take.
Outdoors Hockey: When it Rains, it Bores
BOSTON — The Pittsburgh Penguins’ lineup won’t change simply because they’ll be playing outside. The rules of the game remain the same, regardless of whether it’s been played indoors or outdoors. Get past a handful of such unwavering truths, however, and almost everything has the...
The Ice Guys NHL Betting Show – Tuesday, January 3
The Ice Guys NHL Hockey betting show presented by National Hockey Now for Tuesday, January 3 as Ian Cameron and Alex B. Smith preview and analyze the massive Tuesday NHL card from a betting perspective. Get 20% OFF @manscaped + Free Shipping with promo code ICEGUYS at manscaped.com #ad #manscapedpod.
3 Thoughts During Penguins’ Losing Streak; Is Everyone on Same Page?
LAS VEGAS — Boston in the morning. Las Vegas in the afternoon. We’ll put down stakes here for several days, and the Pittsburgh Penguins will use Sin City to wash away the sour taste of Beantown and another lost third-period lead, this time in front of a national TV audience.
No Winter Classic; Penguins Waste Solid Effort in 2-1 Loss
BOSTON — The Pittsburgh Penguins generally go a few years between appearances in one of the NHL’s outdoors games. It only seems like they sometimes go that long between solid 60-minute performances. They appeared poised to take care of both Monday, taking a 1-0 lead into the third...
Dan’s Daily: A Penguins Clap Back, Leafs Hunt Smaller Trades
BOSTON — The Pittsburgh Penguins lineup, especially the blue line, will be a patchwork job for the 2023 Winter Classic. At least one member of the Penguins lineup has been paying attention to the online critics and clapped back. We’ve gone from worrying about rain to too much sun for the game today. The Toronto Maple Leafs may shift from big-game hunting to a few smaller moves before the NHL trade deadline. And Team USA begins knockout rounds at the WJCs vs. Germany.
Penguins Grades: Another Lead Lost, Problems Mount with 2-1 WC Loss (+)
BOSTON — The Pittsburgh Penguins have lost five straight, including a couple of overtime games. They narrowly missed overtime Monday at the Winter Classic, when Evgeni Malkin’s shot deflected off Boston Bruins goalie Linus Ullmark but crossed the goal line a moment after time expired. Boston beat the Penguins, 2-1, at Fenway Park.
Penguins’ Defensive Breakdown: What Happened on GWG?
BOSTON — It should have been simple. There were five Pittsburgh Penguins in a defending position against just three attacking Boston Bruins. Yet, in a flash, the Penguins’ advantage became a disadvantage, and Taylor Hall had a clear path to the net while Jake DeBrusk went to the net.
Penguins Recall Tokarski; Letang On Non-Roster List
The Pittsburgh Penguins still haven’t released any details about Tristan Jarry’s injury, let alone his prognosis, but it apparently is significant. Serious enough, at least, that they have recalled goalie Dustin Tokarski from their farm team in Wilkes-Barre. The Penguins also have placed defenseman Kris Letang, who has...
Penguins’ Room: Crosby Shakes Head, Failure to Hold Leads Concerning
BOSTON — The Pittsburgh Penguins don’t have a single victory in their past five games, and the final scores aren’t the only troubling thing about that streak. They have failed to protect late leads in several of those games, including their 2-1 loss to Boston at Fenway Park in the NHL’s Winter Classic game Monday.
Off the Record: Bruins ‘All In’ on Trade Market, Devils Target Young Star (+)
The feel around the NHL is that the Boston Bruins will be all in for Patrice Bergeron at or before the NHL trade Deadline. The NHL trade market is ready to pick up, but sudden uncertainty over the projected salary cap for the 2023-24 season and beyond has created a holding pattern.
