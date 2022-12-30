ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake Buena Vista, FL

Disney parks announces new courtesy advisory following the increase in fighting among guests

By Madison Selcho
Deseret News
Deseret News
 4 days ago
People visit Magic Kingdom Park at Walt Disney World Resort in Lake Buena Vista, Florida, on Friday, April 22, 2022. The Disney theme parks have issued a new warning about fighting inside the parks. | Ted Shaffrey, Associated Press

The happiest place on Earth has now issued a new “courtesy advisory” on its website due to increased fights, screaming matches and brawls within the Disney Anaheim and Florida theme parks.

The New York Post reported that Disney Corporation has now decided to warn guests to be on their best behavior; otherwise they could be expelled from the park.

What did the Disney advisory say?

The Orange County Register reported that both Disney World and Disneyland advisory websites have now issued a “courtesy” warning.

“We ask all who come to this happy place to treat others with respect, kindness and compassion,” the new Disneyland advisory said. “To help guests have a safe and enjoyable experience, we regularly update our Disneyland resort rules.”

In the Disney World Park rules , it explains that the goal of having rules and regulations for the park is to keep everyone safe and to give guests an enjoyable experience.

“Be the magic you want to see in the world,” the new Disney World advisory continued. “You must always remember to treat others with respect, kindness and compassion. Those who can’t live up to this simple wish may be asked to leave Walt Disney World resort.”

What fights have broken out at Disneyland and Disney World?

Walt Disney World News Today reported that multiple fights have occurred at the Florida location in different areas of the park during 2022.

Two families had a fight in front of Peter Pan’s Flight and Cinderella’s Castle back in July, according to the Independent .

While the fights have been mostly concentrated in Florida, the Anaheim location had to remove many guests due to a brawl that happened over Memorial Day weekend, Fox 11 LA reported.

After this fight, a spokesperson said in a statement, “We do not condone this type of reprehensible behavior. Disneyland Resort security intervened swiftly, deescalated the situation and removed the guests from the park.”

