Puzzle solutions for Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022

 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GA4Nj_0jzJxCA100

Note: Most subscribers have some, but not all, of the puzzles that correspond to the following set of solutions for their local newspaper.

CROSSWORDS

USA TODAY crossword

Play the USA TODAY Crossword Puzzle .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jcqZc_0jzJxCA100
- Distributed by Andrews McMeel

Los Angeles Times crossword

Today’s crossword (McMeel)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3u2F3k_0jzJxCA100
- Distributed by Andrews McMeel

Daily Commuter crossword

SUDOKU

Play the USA TODAY Sudoku Game .

JUMBLE

Jumbles: SENSE    OMEGA    VORTEX    DEARLY

Answer: When the cows joined the celebration on December 31, it was – "MOO" YEAR'S EVE

(Distributed by Tribune Content Agency)

CRYPTOGRAPHY PUZZLES

Celebrity Cipher

"Save a little money each month and at the end of the year you'll be surprised at how little you have." – Ernest Haskins

(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)

Cryptoquote

OUR WISH FOR ALL: PEACE, HAPPINESS AND PROSPERITY IN A HEALTHY NEW YEAR. – YOUR PUZZLE FRIENDS

(Distributed by King Features)

Cryptoquip

IN A RECENT LIST OF THE WORLD'S MOST SUMPTUOUS ROYAL HOMES, TWO WERE TIED FOR FIRST PALACE.

(Distributed by King Features)

OTHER PUZZLES

Boggle

ASH    ELM    PINE    PALM    MAPLE    SPRUCE

(Distributed by Tribune Content Agency)

Lexigo

DELETE, ESTATES, SEDAN, NOMADIC, CEDAR

(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)

KenKen

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kzGbM_0jzJxCA100
- Distributed by Andrews McMeel

Scrabblegrams

7 Little Words

  1. EXITED
  2. PREPRESS
  3. PISTE
  4. LINESMEN
  5. TAILGATING
  6. PARQUET
  7. MUFFIN

(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)

Find the Words

A big investment

(Distributed by Creators Syndicate)

Kubok

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Puzzle solutions for Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022

