What's open on New Year's Day? Starbucks, McDonald's, Wendy's, Olive Garden and more

By Jordan Mendoza, USA TODAY
 4 days ago

Whether you need to find a place to eat before partying all night or some coffee to bring you back to life after that partying, there will be plenty of options to choose from this New Year's Eve and New Year's Day 2023.

Unlike Christmas Eve and Christmas Day , most restaurants and fast food chains are open and don't have reduced hours, so you can start the new year off with regular hours for millions of locations. The only for sure exception will be Chick-fil-A, since the chain is already closed on Sundays.

However, some hours at certain locations may vary, if you want to see if your local chains hours, it's best to call or check in to confirm.

Here are when companies and chains will be open – as well as store hours – for New Year's Eve and New Year's Day:

Starbucks will be one of several businesses open on New Year's Eve and New Year's Day. FREDERIC J. BROWN, AFP via Getty Images

Starbucks New Year's hours

Starbucks told USA TODAY it will be open, but store hours will vary by location on New Year's Eve and New Year's Day, adding hours may be adjusted "based on business and customer needs."

Dunkin' New Year's hours

Dunkin' will be open on New Year's Eve and New Year's Day, with store hours varying by location.

McDonald's New Year's hours

Most McDonald's locations in the U.S. will be open on New Year's Day, with hours varying by location.

Chick-fil-A New Year's hours

Chick-fil-A told USA TODAY its locations will be open on New Year's Eve until 4 p.m. and will be closed on New Year's Day, as the holiday this year is on a Sunday, the day Chick-fil-A is already closed.

Taco Bell New Year's hours

Taco Bell will be open New Year's Eve and New Year's Day, but hours of operation may vary.

Wendy's New Year's hours

Most Wendy's locations will be open New Year's Eve and New Year's Day, but hours may vary.

IHOP New Year's hours

IHOP will be open on New Year's Eve and New Year's Day but hours will vary by location.

Krispy Kreme New Year's hours

Krispy Kreme will be open under normal hours on New Year's Eve and New Year's Day.

Pete's Coffee New Year's hours

On New Year's Eve, Pete's Coffee stores will open at normal times and close at 4 p.m. Pete's Coffee will open at 7 a.m. on New Year's Day and close at 4 p.m.

Applebee's New Year's hours

Applebee's told USA TODAY selected locations will be open on New Year's Eve and New Year's Day, but hours may be reduced.

Chili's New Year's hours

Chili's will have normal operating hours on New Year's Eve and New Year's Day.

Olive Garden New Year's hours

Olive Garden will have normal operating hours on New Year's Eve and New Year's Day.

Outback New Year's hours

Outback restaurants will be open New Year's Eve and New Year's Day but hours may vary.

Texas Roadhouse New Year's hours

Texas Roadhouse will have normal hours on New Year's Eve and New Year's Day.

BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse New Year's hours

BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse will open during regular hours on New Year's Eve and New Year's Day.

Red Robin New Year's hours

Red Robin will have regular operating hours on New Year's Eve and New Year's Day.

Red Lobster New Year's hours

Red Lobster will be open under normal operating hours on New Year's Eve and New Year's Day.

Cracker Barrel New Year's hours

Cracker Barrel will have regular hours on New Year's Eve and New Year's Day.

Lucille's Smokehouse Bar-B-Que New Year's hours

Lucille's Smokehouse Bar-B-Que will be open from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. on New Year's Eve. On New Year's Day, its locations will be open from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Golden Corral New Year's hours

All Golden Corral locations will be open on New Year's Eve and New Year's Day.

Maggiano's New Year's hours

Maggiano's will have normal operating hours on New Year's Eve and New Year's Day.

California Pizza Kitchen New Year's hours

California Pizza Kitchen will be open during normal hours New Year's Eve and New Year's Day.

Hooters New Year's hours

Hooters will be open from 11 a.m. to the end of the last College Football Playoff semifinal game. The chain will be open on New Year's Day under normal hours.

Buffalo Wild Wings New Year's hours

Buffalo Wild Wings told USA TODAY store hours may vary on New Year's Eve and New Year's Day.

Little Caesar's New Year's hours

Most Little Caesar's locations will be open on New Year's Eve and New Year's Day with varying store hours.

Pizza Hut New Year's hours

Pizza Hut will have regular store hours on New Year's Eve and New Year's Day.

Domino's New Year's hours

Domino's told USA TODAY it does not mandate stores be open for New Year's Eve or New Year's Day, so franchisees determine store hours.

White Castle New Year's hours

All White Castle locations will have normal hours on New Year's Eve and New Year's Day.

Zaxby's New Year's hours

Zaxby's told USA TODAY most locations are closed on New Year's Eve and New Year's Day, but some locations will be open on the days with varying hours.

In-N-Out New Year's hours

In-N-Out told USA TODAY its locations will be open New Year's Eve from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 a.m. On New Year's Day, hours will be 10:30 a.m. to 1 a.m.

Follow Jordan Mendoza on Twitter: @jordan_mendoza5 .

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: What's open on New Year's Day? Starbucks, McDonald's, Wendy's, Olive Garden and more

