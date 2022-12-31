Read full article on original website
KCTV 5
Following 2 deadly unintentional shootings involving children, police discuss storing guns safely
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Less than a month apart, two children have died in the Kansas City metropolitan area from apparent accidental shootings. On Nov. 28, 4-year-old Roman Andrews died following what is believed to be an unintentional shooting in Kansas City, Kansas. On Christmas Eve around 6:45 p.m.,...
KMBC.com
Police identify man shot and killed by KCK officers after driving away in a patrol car
KANSAS CITY, Kan. — The Kansas City, Kansas Police Department has identified the man shot and killed Friday morning by police in the 9400 block of Parallel Parkway. The suspect, Thomas Marshall, 53, was a Kansas City, Kansas resident. Police say Marshall pointed a gun at multiple officers and,...
Raytown man identified as victim in New Year's Day homicide in Independence
A shooting inside an Independence convenience store on New Year's Day killed a 24-year-old Raytown man.
Wyandotte County deputy found dead while off duty
The Wyandotte County Sheriff's Office says one of its deputies has died while off duty, and the man's death is now under investigation.
KCTV 5
Investigation underway after shooting victim is found in ditch in rural Paola
PAOLA, Kan. (KCTV) - An investigation is underway after a woman who had been shot was found in a ditch in rural Paola, Kansas. According to the Miami County Sheriff’s Office, deputies went to the area of 299th Street and Somerset Road at 7:30 p.m. Sunday after receiving a call about someone who was lying in a ditch and suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.
KCTV 5
Olathe mother says son was fatally shot by police during mental health call for help
OLATHE, Kan. (KCTV) - Olathe police are expected to officially release the name of a young man shot and killed by police Saturday night. His family has already stepped forward, releasing photos and some information about that night. Twenty-seven-year-old Brandon Lynch’s family says he suffered from schizophrenia. His mother...
KCTV 5
KCPD looking for missing woman last seen at hospital on Dec. 27
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department is looking for a woman who was last seen at a hospital on Dec. 27. According to the police, 69-year-old Debro Saad was last known to be at Research Medical Center on E. Meyer Boulevard. Police said Saad uses...
Kansas man faces felony charges for wild incident with a gun
DOUGLAS COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a Kansas man for a weekend shooting incident. Just after 7p.m. Friday, a suspect identified a 20-year-old Junah Sisney allegedly fired multiple rounds from a handgun at an establishment called The Bullpen, 811 Eighth Street in Baldwin City, according to a media release from police.
New Year's Day gunfire wounds 2 outside Westport bar
A shooting early New Year's Day in the Westport Entertainment District left a man with life-threatening wounds and a woman with less severe gunshot injuries.
Kansas woman jailed for alleged aggravated robbery
SHAWNEE COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a suspect in connection with a robbery. Just after t 11:30 a.m December 29, police responded to an aggravated robbery at 8th and Topeka, according Police Lt. Donna Eubanks. The victim provided officers with information that lead them to the 1100 Block...
Family not notified after MSHP chase, fiery crash in Platte County
A Kansas City, Missouri, family says they're shaken and skeptical after the death of a loved one following a Missouri State Highway Patrol chase.
KCTV 5
Mother outraged following New Year’s Day shooting in Westport
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Two people were shot early Sunday morning near Westport Road and Mill Street. KCTV5 learned of the shooting when the mother of one of the victims called the newsroom. Police then confirmed that not only was her daughter shot there, but a man was also shot by the same spray of gunfire. Police described the man’s injuries as life-threatening.
Man dies in officer-shooting at Kan. home on New Year's Eve
JOHNSON COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating an officer-involved shooting. Just after 11p.m. Saturday, police were dispatched to to report of a physical disturbance in the 900 block of East Oakview Street in Olathe, according to a media release. Officers arrived and contacted a 27-year-old white male inside the...
921news.com
FBI Announces Arrest of Escaped Federal Fugitive
KANSAS CITY, MO. – FBI Kansas City Special Agent in Charge Charles Dayoub. announced the arrest of Trevor Scott Sparks today. At approximately 11:15 a.m. on December 30, 2022, Sparks was taken into custody. without incident at the 400 block of Olive St. in Kansas City, MO. Sparks, 33,...
Clay County deputies respond to reported shots fired at Winnwood Skate Center
Clay County Sheriff deputies responded to a disturbance at the Winnwood Skate Center at 4426 Northeast Winn Road in Kansas City, Missouri, shortly before 10 p.m. on Saturday.
WIBW
Atchison man dead after driver attempts to outrun police
ATCHISON, Kan. (WIBW) - An Atchison man is dead and three others are in the hospital after the driver of the car they were in attempted to outrun the police. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 2:11 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 2, emergency crews were called to 918 N. 4th St. in Atchison with reports of a fatal crash.
Five injured in multiple crashes on I-35 in Olathe
Olathe police responded to multiple crashes on southbound Interstate 35 near Lone Elm Road on Monday evening.
fourstateshomepage.com
Kansas City, Kansas, police shoot, kill man who allegedly stole police cruiser
KANSAS CITY, Kan. — A man is dead Friday after stealing a Kansas City, Kansas, police vehicle and pointing a gun at officers, according to police. The shooting happened near 95th and Parallel Parkway around 8 a.m. A Kansas City, Missouri, police spokesperson said a KCK officer responded to...
Atchison man killed in early morning car crash
The Kansas Highway Patrol shows an Atchison man, Jacey Paris, died in a car crash early Monday morning.
republic-online.com
Narcotics search warrant leads to multiple arrests in Osawatomie
OSAWATOMIE – Osawatomie police officers arrested three people, and more are expected, following the execution of a narcotics search warrant at a Fifth Street home. The search took place Tuesday, Jan. 3, at a residence located at 1122 Fifth St. in Osawatomie. The investigation was prompted due to numerous reports of drug activity and short-term traffic at the residence, according to a news release from the Osawatomie Police Department.
