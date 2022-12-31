ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, KS

KCTV 5

Investigation underway after shooting victim is found in ditch in rural Paola

PAOLA, Kan. (KCTV) - An investigation is underway after a woman who had been shot was found in a ditch in rural Paola, Kansas. According to the Miami County Sheriff’s Office, deputies went to the area of 299th Street and Somerset Road at 7:30 p.m. Sunday after receiving a call about someone who was lying in a ditch and suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.
PAOLA, KS
KCTV 5

KCPD looking for missing woman last seen at hospital on Dec. 27

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department is looking for a woman who was last seen at a hospital on Dec. 27. According to the police, 69-year-old Debro Saad was last known to be at Research Medical Center on E. Meyer Boulevard. Police said Saad uses...
KANSAS CITY, MO
Great Bend Post

Kansas man faces felony charges for wild incident with a gun

DOUGLAS COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a Kansas man for a weekend shooting incident. Just after 7p.m. Friday, a suspect identified a 20-year-old Junah Sisney allegedly fired multiple rounds from a handgun at an establishment called The Bullpen, 811 Eighth Street in Baldwin City, according to a media release from police.
BALDWIN CITY, KS
Salina Post

Kansas woman jailed for alleged aggravated robbery

SHAWNEE COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a suspect in connection with a robbery. Just after t 11:30 a.m December 29, police responded to an aggravated robbery at 8th and Topeka, according Police Lt. Donna Eubanks. The victim provided officers with information that lead them to the 1100 Block...
TOPEKA, KS
KCTV 5

Mother outraged following New Year’s Day shooting in Westport

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Two people were shot early Sunday morning near Westport Road and Mill Street. KCTV5 learned of the shooting when the mother of one of the victims called the newsroom. Police then confirmed that not only was her daughter shot there, but a man was also shot by the same spray of gunfire. Police described the man’s injuries as life-threatening.
KANSAS CITY, MO
St. Joseph Post

Man dies in officer-shooting at Kan. home on New Year's Eve

JOHNSON COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating an officer-involved shooting. Just after 11p.m. Saturday, police were dispatched to to report of a physical disturbance in the 900 block of East Oakview Street in Olathe, according to a media release. Officers arrived and contacted a 27-year-old white male inside the...
OLATHE, KS
921news.com

FBI Announces Arrest of Escaped Federal Fugitive

KANSAS CITY, MO. – FBI Kansas City Special Agent in Charge Charles Dayoub. announced the arrest of Trevor Scott Sparks today. At approximately 11:15 a.m. on December 30, 2022, Sparks was taken into custody. without incident at the 400 block of Olive St. in Kansas City, MO. Sparks, 33,...
KANSAS CITY, MO
WIBW

Atchison man dead after driver attempts to outrun police

ATCHISON, Kan. (WIBW) - An Atchison man is dead and three others are in the hospital after the driver of the car they were in attempted to outrun the police. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 2:11 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 2, emergency crews were called to 918 N. 4th St. in Atchison with reports of a fatal crash.
ATCHISON, KS
republic-online.com

Narcotics search warrant leads to multiple arrests in Osawatomie

OSAWATOMIE – Osawatomie police officers arrested three people, and more are expected, following the execution of a narcotics search warrant at a Fifth Street home. The search took place Tuesday, Jan. 3, at a residence located at 1122 Fifth St. in Osawatomie. The investigation was prompted due to numerous reports of drug activity and short-term traffic at the residence, according to a news release from the Osawatomie Police Department.
OSAWATOMIE, KS

