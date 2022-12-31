ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Riviera Beach, FL

Communities celebrate Kwanzaa with dance, music, food

By Joel Lopez
WPTV West Palm Beach
WPTV West Palm Beach
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20tpdI_0jzJt7G900

Kwanzaa celebrations took place in West Palm Beach, Riviera Beach and Wellington on Friday.

At The Square in downtown West PalmBeach, local dance and drum artists showed their skills while teaching the community about the holiday and African culture.

Afrique Ngozi Dance and Drum company organizers say the goal is to bring young girls together through art and help diversity Palm Beach County.

The group also performed in Riviera Beach and Wellington.

Kwanzaa is seven days long and each day has a different meaning.

On Friday, Day 5 stands for Purpose.

The other days are Unity, Self-determination, Collective Work and Responsibiliy, Cooperative Economics, Creativity, Faith.

In Riviera Beach, the third annual Kwanzaa celebration was hosted by Councilwoman Shirley Lanier.

The celebration included food, music, dancing and a chance for people to learn about the meaning of Kwanzaa.

“Kwanzaa is for people of African descent to reconnect with their original tradition and values," Kalimba Love, one of the organizers said in a Riviera Beach city post on Facebook. "The seven principles of Kwanzaa are designed to lead us to excellence and we need to embrace them."

