fox35orlando.com
This Central Florida community deemed new 'lightning capital' of U.S., according to report
Central Florida community deemed new 'lightning capital' of U.S. Last year brought not only hundreds of millions of lightning strikes across the U.S., but a violent volcanic eruption in January triggered the most extreme concentration of lightning ever detected, according to Vaisala's annual lightning report. The report tallies cloud-to-cloud, and...
Squeeze on Florida’s orange crop may cause surge in orange juice prices, analysts predict
ORLANDO, Fla. — Federal leaders are expecting this year’s orange crop will fall to its lowest level since the Great Depression. The U.S. Department of Agriculture is expecting Florida farmers to produce about 20 million boxes of oranges. That would be a 51% drop from last year. It...
delawarebusinessnow.com
Chesapeake subsidiary acquires Florida propane business
Chesapeake Utilities Corp., Dover, reported that its subsidiary, Florida Public Utilities has acquired the propane operating assets of Hernando Gas, Hernando, FL. “Propane’s reliability, versatility and superior performance make it a fuel of choice for many Floridians,” said Jeff Householder, CEO of Chesapeake Utilities. “We are confident that FPU will provide our new propane customers with the same exceptional service that they have been accustomed to receiving.”
niceville.com
Here’s how to care for cold-damaged palms
FLORIDA — Cold damage is inevitable when growing tropical palms in North Florida. Early freezes around Christmas 2022 may have resulted in cold injury to our more cold-sensitive palms. Monica Elliott and Tim Broschat, retired UF/IFAS horticulture researchers who specialized in palms, provide the following tips on coping with cold-injured palms.
Florida witness watched multiple orb-shaped objects crossing sky
Witness image.Photo byNational UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC.org) A Florida witness at Orlando reported watching five gold-colored orbs crossing the sky at about 12:03 a.m. on December 19, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
Florida Gas Prices Top National Average
The average price of a gallon of regular unleaded gasoline in Florida has topped the national average as fuel costs increase. The AAA auto club said Tuesday the average price in Florida was $3.29, with the national average at $3.23. Local averages in Florida ranged
floridainsider.com
Florida ghost towns that are must-visit destinations
Old Florida railroad track in black and white – Courtesy: Shutterstock- Image by Stephen Orsillo. On top of its gorgeous beaches, thrilling one-of-a-kind theme parks, and beautiful weather, Florida is also home to several chilling ghost towns. Keep on reading to take a tour of these forgotten Florida towns.
southeastagnet.com
Commissioner Wilton Simpson Issues Statement After Being Sworn in as Florida’s 13 Commissioner of Agriculture
(FDACS/TALLAHASSEE, FL/Jan. 03, 2023) — Florida Commissioner of Agriculture Wilton Simpson issued the following statement after being sworn in as Florida’s 13th Commissioner of Agriculture:. “I am deeply appreciative of the privilege and responsibility of serving as Florida’s 13th Commissioner of Agriculture and leading the Florida Department of...
Florida's poor oral health is an ‘untreated crisis,’ say dental access advocates
Sixty-six of Florida's 67 counties don't have enough dentists to provide necessary care
Manatees get 3,000+ pounds of lettuce a day to increase food supply and more stories from the Sunshine State
Photo by(Joe Raedle/Getty Images) Hello readers! We're back this week and highlighting more of our favorite NewsBreak stories from Florida contributors. We’ve got stories on how state wildlife officials are making sure manatees get enough food, the seven things Florida is best known for, Floridians eating their way through Singapore and more.
Takeout bots: Uber Eats showcases robotic food delivery in Florida
MIAMI — Uber Eats is trying out some new technology for its deliveries in Florida. The company is working with a company to have robots to deliver food and more to its customers. Uber Eats recently showcased the autonomous delivery service in Miami. The six-wheeled robots have sensors and...
fox35orlando.com
Fog bow spotted in Florida: Here is what it is
Have you ever heard of a "fog bow?" It appears conditions were right for one to appear Monday in Florida. The National Weather Service in Melbourne said in a tweet that one of its forecasters captured the "fog bow" in Viera, Florida, which is southeast of Orlando.
5 Affordable Weekend Getaways In Florida
Florida is a popular vacation destination with its warm weather, beautiful beaches, and abundance of attractions. While some destinations in the state can be expensive, there are also many affordable options for a weekend getaway. Here are five budget-friendly weekend gateways in Florida:
Power bills in Florida continue to rise over increased utility costs
ORLANDO, Fla. — It’s not the news anyone would like to hear during a tight economy, but you could start seeing a higher power bill this month. In December, state regulators approved utility costs that translate to higher electricity bills for homeowners and businesses. Most utilities said the...
fox35orlando.com
Storms to fire up across Central Florida on Wednesday: County-by-county timeline of arrival
ORLANDO, Fla. - Today's high: 83 degrees. Expect another very warm day all across Central Florida. Highs near 83 inland, a touch cooler along the coast. Morning fog is a non-event today as surface winds remain elevated preventing fog formation. An incoming front will bring a line of weakening showers and storms into Northern Florida around 5pm today, a few stronger storms possible featuring gusty winds, lightning and heavy downpours.
allears.net
UPDATE on Florida Lawsuit Against Governor DeSantis Over the Dissolution of Disney’s Reedy Creek District
Disney World and the word “controversial” are no strangers to each other. There have been several controversies with the company including a lawsuit with Scarlet Johansson, major changes to the theme parks, and more. One that is still impacting the company today is Disney’s response to what critics call the “Don’t Say Gay” law — this sparked the dissolution of Disney World’s Reedy Creek Improvement District which allows Disney to operate its own county government. Now, we’ve got an update on the Reedy Creek lawsuit against Governor Ron DeSantis.
2 cruise ships rescue more migrants off Florida coast
Crew members aboard two cruise ships rescued around two dozen migrants in small boats, the latest episode of hundreds making or attempting landings in the Florida Keys over the past several days, authorities said.
Gas prices are sharply on the rise in Florida
ORLANDO, Fla. — Drivers should be prepared to pay more if they need to fill up their gas tanks. Data shows that gas prices in Florida are rising back up. AAA reports that the average cost for a gallon of gas in our state is now up to $3.24.
mypanhandle.com
January brings new laws to Florida
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — With the new year comes new laws across the state of Florida. Some laws, however, will have more of an impact on Bay County residents. Here are the most noteworthy:. Miya’s Law (SB 898) Anyone that works at an apartment complex with more...
wtaj.com
Sheriff: Florida burglars call 911 for help moving things, ride to airport
POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WTAJ) — A Florida couple was arrested after sheriffs said they called 911 to get help moving their belongings from a house they were burglarizing. The Polk County Sheriff’s office said they responded to a 911 call that was received, but nobody spoke. When they arrived, they found that nobody lived at the home.
