ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eustis, FL

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
delawarebusinessnow.com

Chesapeake subsidiary acquires Florida propane business

Chesapeake Utilities Corp., Dover, reported that its subsidiary, Florida Public Utilities has acquired the propane operating assets of Hernando Gas, Hernando, FL. “Propane’s reliability, versatility and superior performance make it a fuel of choice for many Floridians,” said Jeff Householder, CEO of Chesapeake Utilities. “We are confident that FPU will provide our new propane customers with the same exceptional service that they have been accustomed to receiving.”
FLORIDA STATE
niceville.com

Here’s how to care for cold-damaged palms

FLORIDA — Cold damage is inevitable when growing tropical palms in North Florida. Early freezes around Christmas 2022 may have resulted in cold injury to our more cold-sensitive palms. Monica Elliott and Tim Broschat, retired UF/IFAS horticulture researchers who specialized in palms, provide the following tips on coping with cold-injured palms.
FLORIDA STATE
The Free Press - TFP

Florida Gas Prices Top National Average

The average price of a gallon of regular unleaded gasoline in Florida has topped the national average as fuel costs increase. The AAA auto club said Tuesday the average price in Florida was $3.29, with the national average at $3.23. Local averages in Florida ranged
FLORIDA STATE
floridainsider.com

Florida ghost towns that are must-visit destinations

Old Florida railroad track in black and white – Courtesy: Shutterstock- Image by Stephen Orsillo. On top of its gorgeous beaches, thrilling one-of-a-kind theme parks, and beautiful weather, Florida is also home to several chilling ghost towns. Keep on reading to take a tour of these forgotten Florida towns.
FLORIDA STATE
southeastagnet.com

Commissioner Wilton Simpson Issues Statement After Being Sworn in as Florida’s 13 Commissioner of Agriculture

(FDACS/TALLAHASSEE, FL/Jan. 03, 2023) — Florida Commissioner of Agriculture Wilton Simpson issued the following statement after being sworn in as Florida’s 13th Commissioner of Agriculture:. “I am deeply appreciative of the privilege and responsibility of serving as Florida’s 13th Commissioner of Agriculture and leading the Florida Department of...
FLORIDA STATE
Emily Scarvie

Manatees get 3,000+ pounds of lettuce a day to increase food supply and more stories from the Sunshine State

Photo by(Joe Raedle/Getty Images) Hello readers! We're back this week and highlighting more of our favorite NewsBreak stories from Florida contributors. We’ve got stories on how state wildlife officials are making sure manatees get enough food, the seven things Florida is best known for, Floridians eating their way through Singapore and more.
FLORIDA STATE
fox35orlando.com

Fog bow spotted in Florida: Here is what it is

Have you ever heard of a "fog bow?" It appears conditions were right for one to appear Monday in Florida. The National Weather Service in Melbourne said in a tweet that one of its forecasters captured the "fog bow" in Viera, Florida, which is southeast of Orlando.
FLORIDA STATE
LIFE_HACKS

5 Affordable Weekend Getaways In Florida

Florida is a popular vacation destination with its warm weather, beautiful beaches, and abundance of attractions. While some destinations in the state can be expensive, there are also many affordable options for a weekend getaway. Here are five budget-friendly weekend gateways in Florida:
FLORIDA STATE
fox35orlando.com

Storms to fire up across Central Florida on Wednesday: County-by-county timeline of arrival

ORLANDO, Fla. - Today's high: 83 degrees. Expect another very warm day all across Central Florida. Highs near 83 inland, a touch cooler along the coast. Morning fog is a non-event today as surface winds remain elevated preventing fog formation. An incoming front will bring a line of weakening showers and storms into Northern Florida around 5pm today, a few stronger storms possible featuring gusty winds, lightning and heavy downpours.
FLORIDA STATE
allears.net

UPDATE on Florida Lawsuit Against Governor DeSantis Over the Dissolution of Disney’s Reedy Creek District

Disney World and the word “controversial” are no strangers to each other. There have been several controversies with the company including a lawsuit with Scarlet Johansson, major changes to the theme parks, and more. One that is still impacting the company today is Disney’s response to what critics call the “Don’t Say Gay” law — this sparked the dissolution of Disney World’s Reedy Creek Improvement District which allows Disney to operate its own county government. Now, we’ve got an update on the Reedy Creek lawsuit against Governor Ron DeSantis.
FLORIDA STATE
mypanhandle.com

January brings new laws to Florida

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — With the new year comes new laws across the state of Florida. Some laws, however, will have more of an impact on Bay County residents. Here are the most noteworthy:. Miya’s Law (SB 898) Anyone that works at an apartment complex with more...
FLORIDA STATE
wtaj.com

Sheriff: Florida burglars call 911 for help moving things, ride to airport

POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WTAJ) — A Florida couple was arrested after sheriffs said they called 911 to get help moving their belongings from a house they were burglarizing. The Polk County Sheriff’s office said they responded to a 911 call that was received, but nobody spoke. When they arrived, they found that nobody lived at the home.
POLK COUNTY, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy