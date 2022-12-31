Read full article on original website
channel1450.com
Williamsville Hands SJO First Loss of Season
After suffering their first loss in their holiday tournament last week, the Bullets were on their own path to hand St. Joseph Ogden its first loss of the season as they took an early 5-0 lead. They never looked back as the Bullets went on to win 52-48 and will be back in action on Thursday at North Mac.
channel1450.com
Rocket Girls Stay Unbeaten in CS8 With Home Win Over Springfield
Rochester is yet to drop a game in conference play and they continued that streak on Tuesday night against Springfield High. The Rockets beat the Senators 48-23 on the night to earn J.R. his 251st win of his career.
channel1450.com
Trinity In Taylorville Prime Time Performer: December 26-31
Here are this week’s candidates for the Trinity Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram in Taylorville Prime Time Performer. You can vote once every 12 hours until the polls close on Friday at 5 p.m. The winner will receive a $20 gift card to Dublin Pub. Zack Hawkinson (Sacred Heart Griffin...
Illinois looks for answers, hopes to find them at Northwestern
Can Illinois figure itself out in time for the heart of the Big Ten Conference schedule? The answers might start
25newsnow.com
Snowbird Open brings out the golfers
PEORIA (25 News Now) - For others in Central Illinois, they started off the new year on the green Tee-ing off at Bloomington’s Highland Park Course. Golfers of all ages fought through the fog working to score birdies and holes in one. Each person who wanted to play just...
saturdaytradition.com
Brawl breaks out between Mississippi State, Illinois following wild game-ending play in ReliaQuest Bowl
Tempers flared after a last second touchdown in the ReliaQuest Bowl. The fight resulted after Illinois was trying to score on a lateral play. Mississippi State took the lead on a short field goal from inside in the Illinois five-yard line beforehand. The Bulldogs then recovered the football on Illinois’ lateral play and took it to the house.
saturdaytradition.com
Jartavius Martin pens heartfelt farewell to Illinois following 2022 season
Jartavius Martin is moving on after wrapping up his career at Illinois in 2022. Best known as “Quan” within the Illini, Martin joined the program as a member of the 2018 recruiting class. Like many of the Illinois defensive backs, Martin really developed and improved over the past two seasons under head coach Bret Bielema and DC Ryan Walters.
saturdaytradition.com
Daniel Edwards, former Illinois WR, announces transfer destination
Former Illinois wide receiver Daniel Edwards announced Monday evening that he would be transferring to Western Kentucky University. Edwards announced that he would be entering the portal on Nov. 29. He will have 3 seasons of eligibility remaining for the Hilltoppers. Edwards is a former 3-star prospect in the Class...
saturdaytradition.com
Mississippi State defender receives unsportsmanlike conduct penalty for interesting gesture
The ReliaQuest Bowl had no shortage of interesting plays. Other than Bret Bielema’s decision to run the ball after overturning a clock stoppage just before half, there was an interesting unsportsmanlike penalty in the second half. Tommy DeVito tried to thread the ball to an Illinois wideout and the...
WAND TV
Multiple tornadoes cause damage across central Illinois
(WAND) — As the severe weather moves beyond central Illinois, residents are evaluating the extent of the damage caused by multiple tornadoes in the area. Strong winds damaged the old Pla-Mor Lanes bowling alley in Decatur and multiple power lines were down near 22nd St and East Garfield. The...
Lotto Roundup: Illinois Lottery winners in 2022
ILLINOIS (WCIA) — Some Illinoisians walked away with millions of dollars in 2022, thanks to winning tickets from the Illinois lottery. Freedom Oil gas station in Bloomington sold a Lucky Day Lotto ticket in November. The player matched all five of those numbers and won $550,000. Illinois Lottery said the lucky player is now the […]
Urbana-Champaign wins official title in naming battle
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — It’s official: Urbana-Champaign has defeated Champaign-Urbana with a final score of 94-82 in their recent battle of the official name of the twin cities. Visit Champaign County created the contest to answer a century-old question: Should the twin cities be collectively referred to as “Champaign-Urbana” or “Urbana-Champaign?” “Visitors, new residents, […]
Champaign business sees dip in holiday season sales
CHAMPAIGN, Ill., (WCIA) — Retail sales typically spike around the holidays. This year, one Champaign boutique saw the opposite. Donna Walthall, Apricot Lane’s owner, said sales were down this year compared to other holiday seasons. She thinks the winter storm just days before Christmas had an effect. Her daughter, Lindsey Murphy, is a manager at […]
Tornado destroys silo, throws debris onto US-51 near Maroa
MACON COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — As severe weather and tornado warnings popped up throughout Central Illinois, our Weather Team has been on scene in Macon County to survey the damage. After spotting a tornado near Maroa earlier today, Jacob Dickey drove through the Maroa area on U.S. 51 with the Stormtracker, seeing damage and debris […]
travellens.co
16 Free Things to Do in Champaign, IL
Champaign is a small yet vibrant city in Illinois, south of Chicago. Founded in 1855, the city traces its origin and development to the arrival of the Illinois Central Railroad in the area. It serves as home to the University of Illinois and several tech companies. With a lively downtown...
wglt.org
College students push for new grocery store near Uptown Normal
A group of Bloomington-Normal college students is trying once again to bring a grocery store to the Uptown Normal area. They’ve been researching the issue for about six months and are getting ready to send out a survey to Illinois State University students and those who live near Uptown and may be frustrated with prices at the nearby CVS or having to drive, bus, or walk to Walmart or Jewel or Schnucks.
Battery charging system causes Champaign fire on Friday
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The Champaign Fire Department responded to a detached garage fire on Friday. Crews extinguished the fire quickly on the 600 block of S. Victor St. around 5 p.m. The fire department said the cause of this fire is accidental and was attributed to a battery charging system. No injuries were reported.
Effingham Radio
Carle Health Finalizes Agreement with Aetna
Carle Health and Aetna have finalized the Aetna Medicare Advantage PPO agreement, as planned, effective January 1, 2023, which includes Carle hospitals and provider offices in Champaign, Urbana, Hoopeston, Danville, Mattoon, Charleston, Olney and surrounding communities. This agreement enables the continuity of care for many long-time Carle patients and area...
Champaign gym preparing for New Year’s rush of people
CHAMPAIGN, Ill., (WCIA) — Crunch Fitness in Champaign is preparing to see more people heading into the new year. It’s pretty common to hear people talking about their New Year’s resolutions at the end of December, and oftentimes, those resolutions revolve around health. Josh Noel, the general manager at Crunch, said the gym quiets down […]
nowdecatur.com
City of Decatur payment windows to close at 4:30 p.m. daily
January 3, 2023 – Starting January 3, City of Decatur payment windows on the second floor of the Decatur Civic Center will close at 4:30 p.m. daily. All windows will operate from 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., a change from the previous closing time of 5:00 p.m. Recently, the utility customer service and payment windows have been restructured to create two payment specialist windows and one utility customer service payment specialist window.
