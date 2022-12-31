Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The 6 US Cities Most at Risk of Danger in a Nuclear AttackAnthony JamesLos Angeles, CA
Chicago Officials are Furious at Mayor Lightfoot and Her ActionsTom HandyChicago, IL
Unique new discount store coming to IllinoisKristen WaltersShorewood, IL
'Wolf Moon' rises: The first full moon of 2023 is known as a 'micromoon'Jennifer GeerChicago, IL
Police Looking For 15 Year Old Miracle Powell as families of Missing Women Seek HelpSouth Suburban NewsChicago, IL
channel1450.com
Second Half Defense Delivers Cyclones Win Over Titans
Sacred Heart Griffin’s defense delivered in the fourth quarter to earn the Cyclones a 41-34 over Glenwood. The Cyclones used an 11-0 run spanning the third quarter and fourth quarter to pick up the win, led in scoring by Izzy Hassebrock and Maggie Fleischli. SHG hosts MacArthur on Friday, Glenwood travels to Eisenhower.
Football injury leaves suburban high school player hospitalized for a week
The physical nature of the sport of football, where large bodies collide at high speeds on every play, is a concern of anyone who puts on a helmet.
947wls.com
America band coming to Chicago – Two Tour Dates
It wouldn’t be a new year without a string of new America tour dates popping up, with leaders Gerry Beckley and Dewey Bunnell tagging nine new stops onto the band’s 2023 itinerary. As it stands now, America kicks things off on January 12th. The new dates include two...
wjol.com
Westbound I-80 Is Closed Through Joliet
Westbound I-80 is closed between Chicago Street and Center Street. It’s closed due to a semi accident that was reported at 3:45 a.m. Traffic getting by on the shoulder.
oakpark.com
Wild Fork, Oak Park’s New Palace of Protein
Walking into Wild Fork, which opened at the corner of Lake Street and Harlem on December 24th, I felt like Robin Williams in Moscow on the Hudson. Playing a newly arrived Russian émigré, Williams walks shyly down the coffee aisle of an American grocery store before dropping to his knees and weeping with disbelief at the incredible range of buying options. My first experience of Wild Fork was not quite so dramatic, but I must admit to a small sense of awe at their remarkable range of meat, fish and seafood.
wgnradio.com
Home Sweet Home Chicago (12/31/22) – David Hochberg with Rich Dykstra of Dykstra Home Services, Miracle Method’s David Haas, and Mike Huston of Lindholm Roofing
We started off this week’s show by chatting with Dykstra Homes Services’ Rich Dykstra who talks about getting your furnace cleaned and checked so you are ready for the rest of winter. Next, Miracle Method’s David Haas shares how they can convert jetted tubs into soaker tubs. Then, Michael Huston of Lindholm Roofing joined the show to share that Lindholm is available for emergency services and snow removal.
wjol.com
Will County Restaurant Open Since 1946 Announces Closure
A Will County restaurant which has been in business since 1946 has announced its closure under current management. Syl’s made the announcement on social media on Tuesday afternoon. It is with a heavy heart that we share that we are closing our doors under the current management. We thank...
Illinois Lottery Player Wins Massive Prize to Ring in 2023
One Illinois lottery player will be ringing in 2023 with some added excitement. The Illinois Lottery announced a Chicago woman won the biggest Fast Play jackpot in the iLottery ever. The $923,796 prize was won with Twenty 20s, a "$20 progressive Fast Play game." The jackpot starts at $50,000 and...
Hundreds participate in annual Polar Bear Plunge at Waukegan Municipal Beach
WAUKEGAN, Ill. (CBS) -- The City of Waukegan dove into the new year with its 24th annual Polar Bear Plunge. Hundreds of people met at the Waukegan Municipal Beach to take a chilly dip into Lake Michigan.All money raised from the event will benefit the Special Recreation Services of Northern Lake County - giving children with disabilities the chance to join camps, sports teams, and more.
Chicago Starts to Gain Daylight Faster as Calendar Hits 2023
Even if Chicago-area residents haven’t realized it, days have slowly been getting longer for nearly two weeks now, but the pace is about to accelerate, with 10 hours of daylight in the cards by month’s end. The Northern Hemisphere has been gaining a few seconds of daylight per...
WGNtv.com
18-year-old dies after I-55 crash in Will County
PLAINFIELD, Ill. — An 18-year-old suburban man died late Monday night following a crash on I-55 in Will County. Illinois State Police said a 2022 Grey Hyundai Elantra was driving southbound near mile marker 258, located in Plainfield, when the 18-year-old driver lost control at around 11:40 p.m. The...
Illinois Man Attacked By Owl While Jogging In Forest Preserve
When I think of getting attacked in the woods by a wild animal, an owl doesn't come to mind. I've never really thought about getting attacked by a wild animal before. I should probably pay more attention next time I go hang out in the woods. There are plenty of animals out there that are capable of it. In Illinois, we have wolves, coyotes, and foxes to just name a few. A bird that never crossed my mind for being dangerous is the owl. Whenever I've seen them in a zoo, they are usually pretty mellow.
Your Guide to Chicago’s Best Giardiniera-Topped Hot Beefs, Hot Dogs and More
Giardiniera is as much a Chicago staple as the iconic hot beef sandwich — and its profile has soared right alongside it, propelled to new levels of fame by The Bear and a generally heightened appreciation for this pickled veggie-centric condiment. Where to try Chicago’s best giardiniera-topped dishes? For...
fox32chicago.com
Bolingbrook man dies after crashing car into tree off I-55
WILL COUNTY, Ill. - An 18-year-old from Bolingbrook died in a single-car crash on Interstate 55 Monday night in Will County. The man was driving southbound around 11:40 p.m. on I-55 near Renwick Road when he lost control of his 2022 Hyundai Elantra and ran off the roadway into a ditch before striking a tree, according to Illinois State Police.
Three rescued from Hancock Center elevator stuck near 44th floor
CHICAGO (CBS) -- An elevator got stuck Saturday in the Hancock Center in Chicago, forcing firefighters to rescue three people, including one man in a wheelchair. It happened around 3 p.m. near the 44th floor. The elevator wound up stuck between floors, making it a tricky rescue operation. Those three people wound up being stuck in the elevator for three hours before firefighters could complete the rescue. No one was hurt.
Another Fight Breaks Out At Famous Illinois Fast Food Restaurant
Seems like this popular fast food restaurant is having some anger issue problems. I understand we've experienced some crazy times over the last couple of years and it's really starting to freak people out. At the drop of the hat, they turn into the Hulk and lose their s**t. Fights are breaking out in the most unusual places.
A College in Illinois makes list of “Successful & Happy” Alumni
If your goal when you leave college is to be happy, and successful then apparently there is one school in Illinois that can definitely help you achieve that. Which school from the Land of Lincoln made the list of Top 25 Colleges with the Happiest, Most Successful Alumni?. The University...
cwbchicago.com
Lincoln Park couple targeted in Friday night home invasion, Chicago police say
Chicago police are investigating a home invasion that unfolded in Lincoln Park on Friday night. Two men forced their way through the front door of a condo unit in the 2700 block of North Kenmore around 10:54 p.m., according to CPD. Once inside, the offenders confronted a 34-year-old woman and a 43-year-old man, demanding that the victims turn over their valuables, a police spokesperson said.
20 Years Ago: Creed Plays Disastrous Concert in Chicago
It wouldn't be official for another year and a half, but Creed effectively ended Dec. 29, 2002 on stage in suburban Chicago. The quartet's concert at the AllState Arena in Rosemont, Ill., (formerly known as the Rosemont Arena) has become a legend the band members would just as soon forget. Frontman Scott Stapp was, by his own admission, "whacked out on" the powerful anti-inflammatory Prednisone, which he'd been taking to help heal from injuries suffered in a car accident the previous April. It left him bloated and tired -- "exhausted," in his words -- and he didn't help matters by drinking a considerable amount of whiskey before the show.
thereporteronline.net
This South Side hospital earned an F for safety. Now it has a B.
The news was a surprise to everyone at St. Bernard Hospital and Health Care Center. It was April 2021, and the Englewood hospital had just learned that it had earned an F grade for safety from the Leapfrog Group, an organization that releases widely watched grades twice a year. It...
