Read full article on original website
Related
fox44news.com
Two hospitalized in Killeen multi-vehicle accident
KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) – Two people are in the hospital after a multi-vehicle accident in Killeen. Killeen Police spokesperson Ofelia Miramontez tells FOX 44 News the accident took place on Clear Creek Road, near the intersection with Elms Road, on Tuesday afternoon. At least two victims have been confirmed.
WacoTrib.com
Ex-day care owner seeks to move retrial in infant's death out of Waco
A woman facing a retrial in the 2013 death of an infant at her former home day care in Waco is seeking to have the case moved, arguing publicity surrounding the child’s death prevents a fair trial in McLennan County. Visiting Judge David Hodges is scheduled to hear arguments...
WacoTrib.com
Jesse Washington lynching marker ready to be dedicated at Waco City Hall
After years of effort and delays, Waco has secured a state historical marker drawing attention to the May 15, 1916, lynching of Jesse Washington near Waco City Hall that will be dedicated during a ceremony next month. The marker will recognize both the lynching of Washington, a 17-year-old Black farm...
WacoTrib.com
Waco neighbors: Obituaries for January 4
Read through the obituaries published today in Waco Tribune-Herald. (11) updates to this series since Updated 6 min ago.
WacoTrib.com
Remaining work on I-35 underpasses slated to wrap up by spring
The rebuilt portion of Interstate 35 that separates downtown Waco and Baylor University has been open for months, but one underpass remains closed to traffic, and work remains on other crossings. The underpass at 11th and 12th streets remains closed. Traffic and pedestrians can cross at University Parks Drive and...
fox44news.com
Over pound of marijuana found during other arrest
Waco, Tx (FOX44) – Waco police say the discovery of over a pound of marijuana while making an arrest on other unrelated charges has led to additional charges being filed against a 28-year-old man. Terrell Issac Edwards remained in the McLennan County Jail Wednesday afternoon on state jail felony...
Suspect wanted for shooting 2 officers in Brazos Co. taken into custody: Police
The suspect wanted for shooting two law enforcement officers in Brazos County has been taken into custody, police said. Both remain in critical condition at a local hospital.
fox44news.com
Ascension Providence Waco announces first baby of 2023
Waco (FOX 44) — Ascension Providence Waco announced its first birth of 2023 took place Sunday at 6:49 a.m. The baby’s name is Emmitt Wayne Smith, and he weighed 6lbs, 8 ounces, and measured 20 inches in length. The parents are Taylor and Caleb Morwitz. This is their...
Residents at Temple apartment complex fed up with maintenance issues
TEMPLE, Texas — Residents living at The Retreat Apartments in Temple are fed up with the maintenance issues they claim to have been enduring for the last few years. Now, a handful of residents are banning together to seek legal help to either break their lease without any effect to their credit or finally get their issues resolved.
KBTX.com
Fourth suspect arrested in connection to shots fired at Milam County deputy
MILAM COUNTY, Texas (KBTX) - A fourth person has been charged with the attempted shooting of Milam County Deputy Keith Beasley earlier this month during a traffic stop. 33-year-old Russell Whitley was booked into the Milam County jail Wednesday on charges of attempted capital murder of a peace officer and engaging in organized criminal activity.
WacoTrib.com
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 4, 2023 in Waco, TX
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Waco area. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 70 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 37 degrees. Expect clear skies today. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit wacotrib.com for local news and weather.
WacoTrib.com
Waco High girls roll to 43-31 win over Lake Belton
Ciarra Shaw hit four 3-pointers and scored a game-high 18 points as the Waco High girls basketball squad surged past Lake Belton with a 43-31 win on Tuesday night as the two squads continued district play following the winter break. The Lady Lions are now 9-10 on the season and...
Local restaurant 'total loss' after overnight fire
A local restaurant is being declared a "total loss" Friday morning after a devastating overnight fire.
Comments / 0