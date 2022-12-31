ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wayne, WV

Metro News

Marshall announcing new baseball coach this week

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. — Marshall Athletic Director Christian Spears pledged to hire a new baseball coach by New Year’s Day of 2023 after former coach Jeff Waggoner was fired in October. It appears Spears has all but met his deadline with reports surfacing that longtime Ohio State baseball coach...
HUNTINGTON, WV
WOWK

Purdue at No. 1, Charleston ranked for 1st time in 20 years

Purdue solidified its No. 1 ranking in The Associated Press men’s college basketball poll following UConn’s first loss of the season, while No. 23 Charleston moved into the rankings for the first time in 20 years. The Boilermakers remained No. 1 for the fourth straight week, receiving all...
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
meigsindypress.com

Meigs County Resident Indicted by Gallia Grand Jury

Meigs County Resident Indicted by Gallia Grand Jury. Editor’s Note: All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. An indictment is one part of the legal process. It is not a conviction. Prosecuting Attorney Jason D. Holdren announces that the Gallia County Grand Jury...
MEIGS COUNTY, OH
WTRF- 7News

Welcome to the first baby of 2023 in the Ohio Valley!

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – With a new year comes new holidays, celebrations, and birthdays. Congratulations to the first New Year’s baby born at WVU Medicine Wheeling Hospital! On Jan. 1 at 9:19 am, Sara Stimpert and Raymond Baker of Clarington welcomed their first son, Toby Allen into the world and he was delivered by Dr. […]
WHEELING, WV
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Multiple counties under flood warning

PARKERSBURG — Most of the Mid-Ohio Valley is under a flood warning. The warning, which will be in effect until 7:45 p.m. this evening, is calling for the possibility of flooding caused by excessive rainfall, the National Weather Service reported in its warning issued at 12:20 p.m. The warning...
MEIGS COUNTY, OH
WOWK 13 News

Ripley, West Virginia, CVB Director dies

RIPLEY, WV (WOWK) — Director of the Ripley Convention and Visitors Bureau, Mike Ruben, has died, according to Ripley Mayor Carolyn Rader. Ruben served as the voice of the Ripley High School sports teams, including football, basketball and baseball. He was also the voice of the Thundering Herd at one point. At the end of […]
RIPLEY, WV
Metro News

Several West Virginia counties under flood warning into Tuesday night

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The National Weather Service has flood warnings in effect for several counties in West Virginia into Tuesday night while the state Emergency Management Division said it had received reports of flooding in the Northern Panhandle. The warning is in effect until 7:45 p.m. for Marshall, Wetzel,...
WIRT COUNTY, WV
thelevisalazer.com

LAWRENCE COUNTY ARREST LIST – DECEMBER 20, 2022-JANUARY 1, 2023

FROM 12:00 A.M., DECEMBER 20, 2022, THRU TO 1:00 A.M., JANUARY 2, 2022, (13 DAYS); AT LEAST 71 PEOPLE WERE ARRESTED FROM JOHNSON, LAWRENCE, MAGOFFIN, & MARTIN COUNTIES COMBINED, AND WERE BOOKED AT THE BIG SANDY REGIONAL DETENTION CENTER IN PAINTSVILLE, KY., IN JOHNSON COUNTY. OUT OF THOSE 71 ARRESTS,...
LAWRENCE COUNTY, KY
WTAP

House on Park Street in Parkersburg is a total loss after fire

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - UPDATE 1/2/2023 9:47 P.M. The Parkersburg Fire Department says the house is a total loss. The cause of the fire has not been determined, but the chief says it started in a front room on the first floor. ORIGINAL STORY:. A structure fire broke out on...
PARKERSBURG, WV
WSAZ

Woman riding bicycle struck overnight

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- A woman who was riding a bicycle has been hit by a car early Tuesday morning. That’s according to Kanawha County Metro 911 dispatchers. The call came in just before 1:14 a.m. Tuesday. It happened along East Dupont Avenue at the Chelyan Bridge in...
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Fire engulfs Parkersburg house

PARKERSBURG — Multiple people got out safely from a Park Street house that caught fire this morning, Parkersburg Fire Chief Jason Matthews said. “A couple people (were) actually upstairs and actually came out on the roof and jumped off,” he said. The fire started on the first floor...
PARKERSBURG, WV
WTRF- 7News

Body of woman found in Ohio River identified

IRONTON, OH (WOWK)—The remains of a woman found on the bank of the Ohio River in Ironton have been identified. According to the Ironton Police Department, the body found on Friday, Dec. 30, 2022, was identified as Alicia Livingston Saul. She was reported missing on Dec. 14, 2022. Ironton PD says that foul play is […]
IRONTON, OH
eastcoasttraveller.com

5 Best All-You-Can-Eat Spots in West Virginia

Where Are The Best All-You-Can-Eat Spots in West Virginia?. Rio de Grill is an all-you-can-eat restaurant that serves Brazilian food, such as grilled pineapple and pork ribs. This Brazilian restaurant has excellent service and an array of hot and cold foods. You can also order biscuits and dessert cookies. The steakhouse has a comfortable setting and a great atmosphere. It's a quaint spot with a great atmosphere and delicious Brazilian dishes. They serve pork ribs, lamb, chicken bacon wrap, and more. Plus, they have a salad bar.
CHARLESTON, WV

