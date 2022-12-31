Read full article on original website
Metro News
Marshall announcing new baseball coach this week
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. — Marshall Athletic Director Christian Spears pledged to hire a new baseball coach by New Year’s Day of 2023 after former coach Jeff Waggoner was fired in October. It appears Spears has all but met his deadline with reports surfacing that longtime Ohio State baseball coach...
Charleston enters Top 25 for first time in 20 years
Undefeated Purdue was a near-unanimous No. 1 and Charleston entered the Associated Press Top 25 for the first time in
Local high school football coach and players react to Damar Hamlin’s cardiac arrest
WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) The reality of what can happen in football was shocking to fans and viewers everywhere. So how can high school coaches make it clear to young players without causing undue fear? Two football players and one assistant coach at Wheeling Park High School shared their opinions Tuesday. “It is part of sport,” […]
WOWK
Purdue at No. 1, Charleston ranked for 1st time in 20 years
Purdue solidified its No. 1 ranking in The Associated Press men’s college basketball poll following UConn’s first loss of the season, while No. 23 Charleston moved into the rankings for the first time in 20 years. The Boilermakers remained No. 1 for the fourth straight week, receiving all...
meigsindypress.com
Meigs County Resident Indicted by Gallia Grand Jury
Meigs County Resident Indicted by Gallia Grand Jury. Editor’s Note: All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. An indictment is one part of the legal process. It is not a conviction. Prosecuting Attorney Jason D. Holdren announces that the Gallia County Grand Jury...
Welcome to the first baby of 2023 in the Ohio Valley!
WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – With a new year comes new holidays, celebrations, and birthdays. Congratulations to the first New Year’s baby born at WVU Medicine Wheeling Hospital! On Jan. 1 at 9:19 am, Sara Stimpert and Raymond Baker of Clarington welcomed their first son, Toby Allen into the world and he was delivered by Dr. […]
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Multiple counties under flood warning
PARKERSBURG — Most of the Mid-Ohio Valley is under a flood warning. The warning, which will be in effect until 7:45 p.m. this evening, is calling for the possibility of flooding caused by excessive rainfall, the National Weather Service reported in its warning issued at 12:20 p.m. The warning...
Ripley, West Virginia, CVB Director dies
RIPLEY, WV (WOWK) — Director of the Ripley Convention and Visitors Bureau, Mike Ruben, has died, according to Ripley Mayor Carolyn Rader. Ruben served as the voice of the Ripley High School sports teams, including football, basketball and baseball. He was also the voice of the Thundering Herd at one point. At the end of […]
Metro News
Several West Virginia counties under flood warning into Tuesday night
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The National Weather Service has flood warnings in effect for several counties in West Virginia into Tuesday night while the state Emergency Management Division said it had received reports of flooding in the Northern Panhandle. The warning is in effect until 7:45 p.m. for Marshall, Wetzel,...
Metro News
Ripley CVB director Mike Ruben dies, friends refer to him as a ‘champion’ in community
RIPLEY, W.Va. — One of the top promoters of Ripley, the director of the city’s Convention and Visitors Bureau, Mike Ruben has died. Ruben died suddenly Monday morning at the age of 64. Many in the community mourned his death and spoke about Ruben’s impact on talk radio...
When will the long waits at Route 50 and Emily Drive end?
The City of Clarksburg said the West Virginia Department of Transportation (WVDOT) is aware of the traffic light issue at the intersection of Emily Drive and Route 50 that is causing long waits at East Pointe.
thelevisalazer.com
LAWRENCE COUNTY ARREST LIST – DECEMBER 20, 2022-JANUARY 1, 2023
FROM 12:00 A.M., DECEMBER 20, 2022, THRU TO 1:00 A.M., JANUARY 2, 2022, (13 DAYS); AT LEAST 71 PEOPLE WERE ARRESTED FROM JOHNSON, LAWRENCE, MAGOFFIN, & MARTIN COUNTIES COMBINED, AND WERE BOOKED AT THE BIG SANDY REGIONAL DETENTION CENTER IN PAINTSVILLE, KY., IN JOHNSON COUNTY. OUT OF THOSE 71 ARRESTS,...
Salem family loses everything in mobile home fire
While a winter storm hit West Virginia on the morning of Dec. 23, first responders in the Doddridge and Harrison County area responded to a mobile home fire on Buffalo Calf Road.
West Virginia schools releasing early on Tuesday due to high water
UPDATE: Cameron Elementary School and Cameron High School will be dismissed today, Tuesday, January 3, 2023, at 12:30 pm because of flooding. All other public schools in Marshall County will dismiss at 1:00 pm due to flooding throughout the county. Some schools in West Virginia are releasing early due to high waters and forecasted […]
Huntington, West Virginia, crash lands vehicle in creek, 2 injured
HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) — Two people have been taken to the hospital after a crash in Huntington that ended with a car in a creek. According to Cabell County dispatchers, the two-vehicle happened around 4:10 p.m., Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023, near the intersection of 12th Street and Enslow Boulevard close to the tennis courts at Ritter […]
WTAP
House on Park Street in Parkersburg is a total loss after fire
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - UPDATE 1/2/2023 9:47 P.M. The Parkersburg Fire Department says the house is a total loss. The cause of the fire has not been determined, but the chief says it started in a front room on the first floor. ORIGINAL STORY:. A structure fire broke out on...
WSAZ
Woman riding bicycle struck overnight
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- A woman who was riding a bicycle has been hit by a car early Tuesday morning. That’s according to Kanawha County Metro 911 dispatchers. The call came in just before 1:14 a.m. Tuesday. It happened along East Dupont Avenue at the Chelyan Bridge in...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Fire engulfs Parkersburg house
PARKERSBURG — Multiple people got out safely from a Park Street house that caught fire this morning, Parkersburg Fire Chief Jason Matthews said. “A couple people (were) actually upstairs and actually came out on the roof and jumped off,” he said. The fire started on the first floor...
Body of woman found in Ohio River identified
IRONTON, OH (WOWK)—The remains of a woman found on the bank of the Ohio River in Ironton have been identified. According to the Ironton Police Department, the body found on Friday, Dec. 30, 2022, was identified as Alicia Livingston Saul. She was reported missing on Dec. 14, 2022. Ironton PD says that foul play is […]
eastcoasttraveller.com
5 Best All-You-Can-Eat Spots in West Virginia
Where Are The Best All-You-Can-Eat Spots in West Virginia?. Rio de Grill is an all-you-can-eat restaurant that serves Brazilian food, such as grilled pineapple and pork ribs. This Brazilian restaurant has excellent service and an array of hot and cold foods. You can also order biscuits and dessert cookies. The steakhouse has a comfortable setting and a great atmosphere. It's a quaint spot with a great atmosphere and delicious Brazilian dishes. They serve pork ribs, lamb, chicken bacon wrap, and more. Plus, they have a salad bar.
